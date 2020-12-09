2021 BMW G 310 R First Look (6 Fast Facts + Specs and Photos)

BMW has updated the G 310 R sportbike for 2021, including meeting Euro 5 requirements. Fortunately, that’s not all that has been done to the single-single urban and canyon motorcycle. Let’s see what BMW has done to improve its smallest upright naked sportbike.
- Although engine architecture is unchanged—DOHC, front intake, rearward canted—some upgrades have been made. The G 310 R is now ride-by-wire with an electronic throttle. The ECU will add revs if it senses the 310 is about to stall when taking off from a start. Also, the clutch now has both assist and slipper functions.
- In addition to the lighter clutch, the levers are now a quarter-inch closer to accommodate smaller hands. The clutch and brake hand levers remain four-way adjustable for distance to the grip. Along with the assist feature in the clutch, this will make the 2021 BMW G 310 R much more manageable for small riders.
- The headlight and turn indicators are new, and now LED units.
- Titanium Grey Metallic is now the finish of choice for the various covers—alternator, clutch, water pump—as well as the footpeg bracket and passenger grab handle.
- There are two base colors—Cosmic Black and Polar White—along with Limestone Metallic as part of the optional Sport package. The Sport package also gets a red frame and wheels, plus a bold R graphic.
- We don’t have any prices or an arrival date for the 2021 BMW G 310 R. Here is our review of the previous generation G 310 R.
2021 BMW G 310 R Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single cylinder w/ front intake
- Displacement: 313cc
- Bore x stroke: 80 mm x 62.1mm
- Maximum power: 34 horsepower @ 9500 rpm
- Maximum torque: 21 ft-lbs @ 7500 rpm
- Maximum speed: 89 mph
- Compression ratio: 10.9:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Assist and slipper
- Final drive: Endless X-ring
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular spaceframe
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm inverted fork; 5.5 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable non-linkage shock; 5.2 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.0
- Rear wheel: 17 x 4.0
- Tires: Pirelli Diablo Rosso II
- Front tire: 110/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 150/60 x 17
- Front brake: 300mm disc w/ radially mounted 4-piston Bybre caliper
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ floating single-piston Bybre caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 54.1 inches
- Rake: 25.1 degrees
- Trail: 4.0 inches
- Seat height: 30.9 inches (options vary from 30.3 to 31.5 inches)
- Fuel capacity: 2.9 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 71 mpg
- Curb weight: 349 pounds
COLORS
- Cosmic Black
- Polar White
- Limestone Metallic (Sport Style)
2021 BMW G 310 R Price: MSRP TBA
2021 BMW G 310 R Photo Gallery