Wednesday, December 9, 2020
2021 BMW G 310 R First Look (6 Fast Facts + Specs and Photos)

BMW has updated the G 310 R sportbike for 2021, including meeting Euro 5 requirements. Fortunately, that’s not all that has been done to the single-single urban and canyon motorcycle. Let’s see what BMW has done to improve its smallest upright naked sportbike.

  1. Although engine architecture is unchanged—DOHC, front intake, rearward canted—some upgrades have been made. The G 310 R is now ride-by-wire with an electronic throttle. The ECU will add revs if it senses the 310 is about to stall when taking off from a start. Also, the clutch now has both assist and slipper functions.

  1. In addition to the lighter clutch, the levers are now a quarter-inch closer to accommodate smaller hands. The clutch and brake hand levers remain four-way adjustable for distance to the grip. Along with the assist feature in the clutch, this will make the 2021 BMW G 310 R much more manageable for small riders.
  1. The headlight and turn indicators are new, and now LED units.
  1. Titanium Grey Metallic is now the finish of choice for the various covers—alternator, clutch, water pump—as well as the footpeg bracket and passenger grab handle.

  1. There are two base colors—Cosmic Black and Polar White—along with Limestone Metallic as part of the optional Sport package. The Sport package also gets a red frame and wheels, plus a bold R graphic.
  1. We don’t have any prices or an arrival date for the 2021 BMW G 310 R. Here is our review of the previous generation G 310 R.

2021 BMW G 310 R Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single cylinder w/ front intake
  • Displacement: 313cc
  • Bore x stroke: 80 mm x 62.1mm
  • Maximum power: 34 horsepower @ 9500 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 21 ft-lbs @ 7500 rpm
  • Maximum speed: 89 mph
  • Compression ratio: 10.9:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
  • Cooling: Liquid
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Clutch: Assist and slipper
  • Final drive: Endless X-ring

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Tubular spaceframe
  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm inverted fork; 5.5 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable non-linkage shock; 5.2 inches
  • Wheels: Cast aluminum
  • Front wheel: 17 x 3.0
  • Rear wheel: 17 x 4.0
  • Tires: Pirelli Diablo Rosso II
  • Front tire: 110/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 150/60 x 17
  • Front brake: 300mm disc w/ radially mounted 4-piston Bybre caliper
  • Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ floating single-piston Bybre caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 54.1 inches
  • Rake: 25.1 degrees
  • Trail: 4.0 inches
  • Seat height: 30.9 inches (options vary from 30.3 to 31.5 inches)
  • Fuel capacity: 2.9 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 71 mpg
  • Curb weight: 349 pounds

COLORS

  • Cosmic Black
  • Polar White
  • Limestone Metallic (Sport Style)

2021 BMW G 310 R Price: MSRP TBA

2021 BMW G 310 R Photo Gallery

