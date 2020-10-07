Buyer’s Guide: 2021 Kawasaki Vulcan S, ABS, and Cafe ABS

With sportbike performance from the motor, and a low-slung chassis with a spacious 62-inch wheelbase and generous 31 degrees of rake, the S offers a stable ride. Dunlop Sportmax D220 tires ensure that you can lean the cruiser to its limit with confidence.The Cafe ABS version distinguishes itself from the S and S ABS with a tinted windscreen and model-specific paint.Read our reviews of the Vulcan S ABS and Vulcan S Cafe ABS.2021 Kawasaki Vulcan S SpecificationsENGINE
- Type: Parallel-twin
- Displacement: 649cc
- Bore x stroke: 83 x 60mm
- Maximum torque: 46 ft-lbs @ 6600 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.8:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC
- Fueling: Dual 38mm throttle bodies w/ sub-throttles
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ Positive Neutral Finder
- Final drive: Chain
- Frame: Perimeter-design high-tensile steel
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 5.1 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustment shock; 3.1 inches
- Tires: Dunlop Sportmax D220
- Front tire: 120/70 x 18
- Rear tire: 160/60 x 17
- Front brake: 300mm petal-style disc w/ 2-piston Nissin caliper
- Rear brake: 250mm petal-style disc w/ 2-piston Nissin caliper
- ABS: Standard on ABS models
- Wheelbase: 62 inches
- Rake: 31 degrees
- Seat height: 27.8 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons
- Curb weight: 491 pounds (ABS: 498 pounds; Cafe ABS: 503 pounds)
- Vulcan S: Pearl Blizzard White
- Vulcan S ABS: Metallic Flat Raw Graystone
- Vulcan S Cafe: Pearl Storm Gray/Ebony
- 2021 Kawasaki Vulcan S: $7199 MSRP
- 2021 Kawasaki Vulcan S ABS: $7599 MSRP
- 2021 Kawasaki Vulcan S ABS Cafe: $8199 MSRP
2021 Kawasaki Vulcan S Lineup Photo Gallery
Comments