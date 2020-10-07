Buyer’s Guide: 2021 Kawasaki Vulcan S, ABS, and Cafe ABS

Vulcan S

The three-model Kawasaki Vulcan S family returns for ’21, with no changes other than colors and a $100 price increase across the board. Returning is the Ninja-derived 649cc DOHC powerplant fed by a pair of 38mm throttle bodies.

One of the Kawasaki Vulcan S lineup’s leading features is its dedication to Kawasaki’s Ergo-Fit concept. You can configure the Vulcan S to your dimensions. There are three available footpeg positions (the forward and rearward are one-inch different from standard), a reduced-reach handlebar that moves the grips 1.7 inches closer to the rider, and seats with three different rider positions. Further, the reach to the hand controls is also adjustable.

With sportbike performance from the motor, and a low-slung chassis with a spacious 62-inch wheelbase and generous 31 degrees of rake, the S offers a stable ride. Dunlop Sportmax D220 tires ensure that you can lean the cruiser to its limit with confidence.

The Cafe ABS version distinguishes itself from the S and S ABS with a tinted windscreen and model-specific paint.

Read our reviews of the Vulcan S ABS and Vulcan S Cafe ABS.

2021 Kawasaki Vulcan S Specifications

ENGINE

  • Type: Parallel-twin

  • Displacement: 649cc

  • Bore x stroke: 83 x 60mm

  • Maximum torque: 46 ft-lbs @ 6600 rpm

  • Compression ratio: 10.8:1

  • Valvetrain: DOHC

  • Fueling: Dual 38mm throttle bodies w/ sub-throttles

  • Cooling: Liquid

  • Transmission: 6-speed w/ Positive Neutral Finder

  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Perimeter-design high-tensile steel

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 5.1 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustment shock; 3.1 inches

  • Tires: Dunlop Sportmax D220

  • Front tire: 120/70 x 18

  • Rear tire: 160/60 x 17

  • Front brake: 300mm petal-style disc w/ 2-piston Nissin caliper

  • Rear brake: 250mm petal-style disc w/ 2-piston Nissin caliper

  • ABS: Standard on ABS models

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 62 inches

  • Rake: 31 degrees

  • Seat height: 27.8 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons

  • Curb weight: 491 pounds (ABS: 498 pounds; Cafe ABS: 503 pounds)

COLORS

  • Vulcan S: Pearl Blizzard White

  • Vulcan S ABS: Metallic Flat Raw Graystone

  • Vulcan S Cafe: Pearl Storm Gray/Ebony

PRICES

  • 2021 Kawasaki Vulcan S: $7199 MSRP

  • 2021 Kawasaki Vulcan S ABS: $7599 MSRP

  • 2021 Kawasaki Vulcan S ABS Cafe: $8199 MSRP

2021 Kawasaki Vulcan S Lineup Photo Gallery

Comments

