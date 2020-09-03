2021 Beta Evo Lineup First Look (Fast Facts, Prices, Specs + Photos)

The 2021 Beta Evo lineup of observed trials motorcycles has five four-strokes and a lone four-stroke this year. 2021 isn’t a revolutionary year for Beta trials bikes, though there are some updates. The six Beta Evo motorcycles share the same basic chassis.
- The suspension has new internal valving. The goal is a plusher feel over small obstacles, along with an improvement in balance.
- All six 2021 Beta Evo trials bikes get new carburetor settings and mapping to match. In this case, the goal is a more linear throttle response that is more predictable. The two-strokes use a 28mm Keihin PWK carburetor for all displacements, with the four-stroke mill fed by a Mikuni CV carburetor.
- The 2021 Beta Evos get Bold New Graphics. Along with new stickers, the color of some of the plastics has changed. There’s more red and less black this year.
2021 Beta 300 Evo, 300 SS Evo, 250 Evo, 200 Evo and 125 Evo 2-Stroke Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder 2-stroke
- Displacement: 297cc (250: 250cc; 200: 195cc; 125: 125cc)
- Bore x stroke: 79 x 60.5mm (250: 72.5 x 60.5mm; 64 x 60.5mm; 54 x 54.4mm)
- Compression Ratio: 10:1 (250: 9:1; 200: 11.8:1; 125: 15.9:1)
- Induction: Reed valve
- Fueling: 28mm Keihin PWK carburetor
- Cooling: Liquid
- Starting: Kick
- Lubrication: Premix
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated w/ cush-drive basket
CHASSIS
- Frame: Hydro-formed single aluminum beam w/ integrated fuel tank
- Front suspension; travel: 38mm Paioli fork w/ hard-coated tubes; 6.5 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted adjustable shock; 7.1 inches
- Front tire: 2.75 x 21; Dunlop D803F
- Rear tire: 4.00 x 18; Dunlop D803GP
- Front brake: 185mm disc w/ 4-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 160mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 51.4 inches
- “Seat” height: 26 inches
- Ground clearance: 12.2 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3 quarts
- Dry weight: 146 pounds (200 and 125: 145 pounds)
- Color: Red/white
2021 Beta Evo 2-stroke Prices
- 2021 Beta 125 Evo: $7199
- 2021 Beta 200 Evo: $7399
- 2021 Beta 250 Evo: $7799
- 2021 Beta 300 Evo: $7999
- 2021 Beta 300 SS Evo: $7999
2021 Beta 300 Evo 4-Stroke Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder 2-stroke
- Displacement: 297cc
- Bore x stroke: 84 x 53.6mm
- Compression Ratio: 11.5:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
- Fueling: Mikuni CV carburetor
- Cooling: Liquid
- Starting: Kick
- Transmission: 5-speed
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated
CHASSIS
- Frame: Hydro-formed single aluminum beam w/ integrated fuel tank
- Front suspension; travel: 38mm Paioli fork w/ hard-coated tubes; 6.5 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted adjustable shock; 7.1 inches
- Front tire: 2.75 x 21; Dunlop D803F
- Rear tire: 4.00 x 18; Dunlop D803GP
- Front brake: 185mm disc w/ 4-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 160mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 51.4 inches
- “Seat” height: 26 inches
- Ground clearance: 12.2 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3 quarts
- Dry weight: 156 pounds
- Color: Red/white
2021 Beta 300 Evo 4-Stroke Price: $7999 MSRP
2021 Beta 300 Evo 2-Stroke Photo Gallery
2021 Beta Evo 300 4-Stroke Photo Gallery
2021 Beta Evo 300 SS Photo Gallery