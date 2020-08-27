Thursday, August 27, 2020
2021 Motorcycle Previews 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan First Look (7 Fast Facts)

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan First Look (7 Fast Facts)

The Royal Enfield Himalayan adventure motorcycle gets some updates for 2021, both functional and aesthetic, with braking moving to the top of the list. Let’s take a look at what this fascinating low-cost Indian-made motorcycle, which was introduced five years ago, has to offer.

  1. The 2021 Himalayan gets ABS. The ABS will be switchable to single channel, which means the rear wheel can be locked up. This functionality allows the Himalayan to continue to be a legitimate off-road motorcycle.

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan First Look - Price

  1. The rear braking mechanism is updated. According to a Royal Enfield spokesman, the change “improves brake engagement and rider feel for decreased stopping distances.”
  1. The sidestand is redesigned. It’s not clear what changes have been made.

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan First Look - MSRP

  1. The 2021 Himalayan has a hazard light switch. That’s a significant safety improvement.
  1. There are three new colorways available, and they are added to three existing colors. The new colors are Lake Blue, Rock Red, and Gravel Gray. The returning colors are Snow White, Granite Black, and Sleet.

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan First Look - New Colors For Sale

  1. Here is how interim Business Head and President of Royal Enfield Americas Krishnan Ramaswamy views the target audiences for the 2021 Himalayan: “It’s not only an approachable bike for the young and entry-level rider, but also a good dual-purpose addition to the stable of an experienced biker.”
  1. The 2021 Himalayan will only be produced in limited numbers. You have to reserve the 2021 Himalayan through the Royal Enfield North America website, with bookings opening on September 1. Once a motorcycle is secured, the buyer gets a code to take to a Royal Enfield dealer to complete the transaction.

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Vertical single
  • Displacement: 411cc
  • Bore x stroke: 78 x 86mm
  • Maximum power: 24.3 horsepower @ 6500 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 23.6 ft/lbs from 4000 to 4500 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 9.5:1
  • Valvetrain: SOHC
  • Fueling: EFI
  • Cooling: Air
  • Starting: Electric
  • Transmission: 5-speed constant mesh
  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Half-duplex split cradle
  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 7.9 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 7.1 inches
  • Wheels: Wire spoke
  • Tires: Pirelli Scorpion MT90 A/T
  • Front tire: 90/90 x 21
  • Rear tire: 120/90 x 17
  • Front brake: 300mm disc w/ 2-piston floating caliper
  • Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston floating caliper
  • ABS: Dual Channel ABS

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58 inches
  • Rake: 26.5 degrees
  • Seat height: 31.5 inches
  • Ground clearance: 8.6 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 4 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 75 mpg
  • Curb weight: 439 pounds

COLORS

  • Lake Blue
  • Rock Red
  • Snow White
  • Granite Black
  • Gravel Gray
  • Sleet

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Price: $4499 MSRP

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Photo Gallery

Previous article50th Anniversary in Motorcycling – September 2020 Editor’s Letter
Next articleLieback’s Lounge: Tennis Elbow is Not as Innocent as Sounds
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Commentary

Lieback’s Lounge: Tennis Elbow is Not as Innocent as Sounds

Ron Lieback -
0
Awakening five weeks ago with an unknown pain in my right arm, I didn’t understand how much life was about to change for the...
Read more
Commentary

50th Anniversary in Motorcycling – September 2020 Editor’s Letter

Don Williams -
0
September 2020 marks my 50th anniversary on motorcycles—a momentous occasion by any standard. Oddly enough, it didn’t have to happen. Unlike so many of my...
Read more
News

2020 Polaris Slingshot SL Review (17 Fast Facts on 3 Wheels)

Don Williams -
0
2020 is a landmark year in the five-year history of the Polaris Slingshot line. With 70 percent of the Slingshot new, including the Polaris-built...
Read more
Cruiser

Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle 131 Crate Engine For Softails First Look

Don Williams -
0
2018 and later Harley-Davidson Softail owners looking for a significant power upgrade now have access to the Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-8 131 Crate Engine....
Read more
Motorcycle Safety

Anatomy of a High-Side Motorcycle Crash: Insights And How To Avoid One

Gary Ilminen -
0
A high-side motorcycle crash is potentially devastating, and it can happen at lower speeds than you think. Consequently, it's not a problem for road...
Read more
Motorcycle Safety

BMW Recalls R 1250 GS, R 1250 RT, S 1000 RR and S 1000 XR: Leaking Front Caliper

Staff -
0
BMW has recalled 9,239 of its R 1250 GS, R 1250 RT, S 1000 RR, and S 1000 XR motorcycles due to possible leaking front brakes.
Read more
Commentary

Lieback’s Lounge: Tennis Elbow is Not as Innocent as Sounds

Ron Lieback -
0
Awakening five weeks ago with an unknown pain in my right arm, I didn’t understand how much life was about to change for the...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan First Look (7 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
The Royal Enfield Himalayan adventure motorcycle gets some updates for 2021, both functional and aesthetic, with braking moving to the top of the list....
Read more
Commentary

50th Anniversary in Motorcycling – September 2020 Editor’s Letter

Don Williams -
0
September 2020 marks my 50th anniversary on motorcycles—a momentous occasion by any standard. Oddly enough, it didn’t have to happen. Unlike so many of my...
Read more
News

2020 Polaris Slingshot SL Review (17 Fast Facts on 3 Wheels)

Don Williams -
0
2020 is a landmark year in the five-year history of the Polaris Slingshot line. With 70 percent of the Slingshot new, including the Polaris-built...
Read more
Cruiser

Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle 131 Crate Engine For Softails First Look

Don Williams -
0
2018 and later Harley-Davidson Softail owners looking for a significant power upgrade now have access to the Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-8 131 Crate Engine....
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Ryca CS-1 Cafe Racer Kit Review: For the Suzuki Boulevard S40

Louis Lenard -
0
The desire for “dirty deeds, done dirt cheap!” have been mercilessly pounded into our heads by AC/DC, and it is difficult to escape the...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling