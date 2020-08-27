2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan First Look (7 Fast Facts)

The Royal Enfield Himalayan adventure motorcycle gets some updates for 2021, both functional and aesthetic, with braking moving to the top of the list. Let’s take a look at what this fascinating low-cost Indian-made motorcycle, which was introduced five years ago, has to offer.
- The 2021 Himalayan gets ABS. The ABS will be switchable to single channel, which means the rear wheel can be locked up. This functionality allows the Himalayan to continue to be a legitimate off-road motorcycle.
- The rear braking mechanism is updated. According to a Royal Enfield spokesman, the change “improves brake engagement and rider feel for decreased stopping distances.”
- The sidestand is redesigned. It’s not clear what changes have been made.
- The 2021 Himalayan has a hazard light switch. That’s a significant safety improvement.
- There are three new colorways available, and they are added to three existing colors. The new colors are Lake Blue, Rock Red, and Gravel Gray. The returning colors are Snow White, Granite Black, and Sleet.
- Here is how interim Business Head and President of Royal Enfield Americas Krishnan Ramaswamy views the target audiences for the 2021 Himalayan: “It’s not only an approachable bike for the young and entry-level rider, but also a good dual-purpose addition to the stable of an experienced biker.”
- The 2021 Himalayan will only be produced in limited numbers. You have to reserve the 2021 Himalayan through the Royal Enfield North America website, with bookings opening on September 1. Once a motorcycle is secured, the buyer gets a code to take to a Royal Enfield dealer to complete the transaction.
2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Vertical single
- Displacement: 411cc
- Bore x stroke: 78 x 86mm
- Maximum power: 24.3 horsepower @ 6500 rpm
- Maximum torque: 23.6 ft/lbs from 4000 to 4500 rpm
- Compression ratio: 9.5:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC
- Fueling: EFI
- Cooling: Air
- Starting: Electric
- Transmission: 5-speed constant mesh
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Half-duplex split cradle
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 7.9 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 7.1 inches
- Wheels: Wire spoke
- Tires: Pirelli Scorpion MT90 A/T
- Front tire: 90/90 x 21
- Rear tire: 120/90 x 17
- Front brake: 300mm disc w/ 2-piston floating caliper
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston floating caliper
- ABS: Dual Channel ABS
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58 inches
- Rake: 26.5 degrees
- Seat height: 31.5 inches
- Ground clearance: 8.6 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 75 mpg
- Curb weight: 439 pounds
COLORS
- Lake Blue
- Rock Red
- Snow White
- Granite Black
- Gravel Gray
- Sleet
2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Price: $4499 MSRP
2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Photo Gallery