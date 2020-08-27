2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan First Look (7 Fast Facts)

The Royal Enfield Himalayan adventure motorcycle gets some updates for 2021, both functional and aesthetic, with braking moving to the top of the list. Let’s take a look at what this fascinating low-cost Indian-made motorcycle, which was introduced five years ago, has to offer.

The 2021 Himalayan gets ABS. The ABS will be switchable to single channel, which means the rear wheel can be locked up. This functionality allows the Himalayan to continue to be a legitimate off-road motorcycle.

The rear braking mechanism is updated. According to a Royal Enfield spokesman, the change “improves brake engagement and rider feel for decreased stopping distances.”

The sidestand is redesigned. It’s not clear what changes have been made.

The 2021 Himalayan has a hazard light switch. That’s a significant safety improvement.

There are three new colorways available, and they are added to three existing colors. The new colors are Lake Blue, Rock Red, and Gravel Gray. The returning colors are Snow White, Granite Black, and Sleet.

Here is how interim Business Head and President of Royal Enfield Americas Krishnan Ramaswamy views the target audiences for the 2021 Himalayan: “It’s not only an approachable bike for the young and entry-level rider, but also a good dual-purpose addition to the stable of an experienced biker.”

The 2021 Himalayan will only be produced in limited numbers. You have to reserve the 2021 Himalayan through the Royal Enfield North America website, with bookings opening on September 1. Once a motorcycle is secured, the buyer gets a code to take to a Royal Enfield dealer to complete the transaction.

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Specs

ENGINE

Type: Vertical single

Displacement: 411cc

Bore x stroke: 78 x 86mm

Maximum power: 24.3 horsepower @ 6500 rpm

Maximum torque: 23.6 ft/lbs from 4000 to 4500 rpm

Compression ratio: 9.5:1

Valvetrain: SOHC

Fueling: EFI

Cooling: Air

Starting: Electric

Transmission: 5-speed constant mesh

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Half-duplex split cradle

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 7.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 7.1 inches

Wheels: Wire spoke

Tires: Pirelli Scorpion MT90 A/T

Front tire: 90/90 x 21

Rear tire: 120/90 x 17

Front brake: 300mm disc w/ 2-piston floating caliper

Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston floating caliper

ABS: Dual Channel ABS

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58 inches

Rake: 26.5 degrees

Seat height: 31.5 inches

Ground clearance: 8.6 inches

Fuel capacity: 4 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 75 mpg

Curb weight: 439 pounds

COLORS

Lake Blue

Rock Red

Snow White

Granite Black

Gravel Gray

Sleet

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Price: $4499 MSRP

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Photo Gallery