2021 BMW F 850 GS and GS Adventure First Look: 8 Fast Facts

There are some visual and technical updates to the 2021 BMW F 850 GS and F 850 GS Adventure. It’s not a huge overhaul of the vertical-twin powered ADV motorcycles, with all changes applying to both versions of the 850—when we say F 850 GS, we mean both 850s, unless noted otherwise. Additionally, there are no options available for the 850s that were previously reserved for the R 1250 GS.

1. ABS Pro and Dynamic Traction Control are now standard on the new 850 GSes. The Euros are clamping down on switching off ABS, so BMW has upgraded the 850s to the more sophisticated ABS Pro. Fortunately, the new regulations still allow switching off ABS on the rear wheel, and that is possible on the F 850 GS in the Enduro Pro riding mode.

The windscreen is now adjustable on the 2021 F 850 GS. The F 850 GS Adventure has its own sports windscreen.

The 2021 850 GSes will have a USB charging port in the cockpit. That’s certainly handy.

LEDs are now used for the turn indicators.

The standard 2021 F 850 GS has three color options:

Racing Red. This contrasts with the black fork legs, black rims, and black/grey seat.

Rallye Style. Racing Blue is the color, with a metallic tinge. The rims go gold, and the radiator cowl is galvanized.

40 Years GS Edition. To reflect the anniversary of the 1980 BMW R 80 G/S, BMW is issuing special graphics editions. The F 850 GS gets a “40 Years GS” logo on the fairing side panels, with Black Storm Metallic being the main color of choice. Handguards are yellow, the rims are gold, and the seat cover is black/yellow with a GS logo. Like the Rallye Style, there is a galvanized radiator cowl.

There are also three color options for the 2021 F 850 GS Adventure:

Ice Grey. This is the primary color, and it comes with plenty of black—black fork legs, black rims, and a grey/black seat.

Rallye Style. This pumps up the style with Kalamata Metallic Matt paint, plus gold for the rims and fork legs. The black/grey Rally seat sits a bit higher on the F 850 GS Adventure.

40 Years GS Edition. Black Storm Metallic paint is complemented by gold rims, yellow handguards, and a black/yellow two-up seat. The seat is 1.2 inches lower than on the standard F 850 GS Adventure. The “40 Years GS” logo also makes an appearance.

There is also a 2021 BMW F 750 GS that gets most of the same features. It will also be available in a standard, Sports Style, and 40 Years GS versions.

We don’t have prices, availability, or full spec sheets yet.

2021 BMW F 850 GS Adventure, F 850 GS, and F 750 GS Photo Gallery