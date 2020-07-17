Friday, July 17, 2020
2021 Motorcycle Previews 2021 BMW F 850 GS and GS Adventure First Look: 8 Fast...

2021 BMW F 850 GS and GS Adventure First Look: 8 Fast Facts

There are some visual and technical updates to the 2021 BMW F 850 GS and F 850 GS Adventure. It’s not a huge overhaul of the vertical-twin powered ADV motorcycles, with all changes applying to both versions of the 850—when we say F 850 GS, we mean both 850s, unless noted otherwise. Additionally, there are no options available for the 850s that were previously reserved for the R 1250 GS.

2021 BMW F 850 GS First Look - Adventure
2021 BMW F 850 GS Adventure – 40 Years GS Edition

1. ABS Pro and Dynamic Traction Control are now standard on the new 850 GSes. The Euros are clamping down on switching off ABS, so BMW has upgraded the 850s to the more sophisticated ABS Pro. Fortunately, the new regulations still allow switching off ABS on the rear wheel, and that is possible on the F 850 GS in the Enduro Pro riding mode.

  1. The windscreen is now adjustable on the 2021 F 850 GS. The F 850 GS Adventure has its own sports windscreen.

2021 BMW F 850 GS First Look - Rallye
2021 BMW F 850 GS Rallye

 

  1. The 2021 850 GSes will have a USB charging port in the cockpit. That’s certainly handy.
  1. LEDs are now used for the turn indicators.

2021 BMW F 850 GS First Look - Standard Model
2021 BMW F 850 GS

  1. The standard 2021 F 850 GS has three color options:
  • Racing Red. This contrasts with the black fork legs, black rims, and black/grey seat.
  • Rallye Style. Racing Blue is the color, with a metallic tinge. The rims go gold, and the radiator cowl is galvanized.
  • 40 Years GS Edition. To reflect the anniversary of the 1980 BMW R 80 G/S, BMW is issuing special graphics editions. The F 850 GS gets a “40 Years GS” logo on the fairing side panels, with Black Storm Metallic being the main color of choice. Handguards are yellow, the rims are gold, and the seat cover is black/yellow with a GS logo. Like the Rallye Style, there is a galvanized radiator cowl.

    2021 BMW F 850 GS First Look - Adventure Model
    2021 BMW F 850 GS Adventure

  1. There are also three color options for the 2021 F 850 GS Adventure:
  • Ice Grey. This is the primary color, and it comes with plenty of black—black fork legs, black rims, and a grey/black seat.
  • Rallye Style. This pumps up the style with Kalamata Metallic Matt paint, plus gold for the rims and fork legs. The black/grey Rally seat sits a bit higher on the F 850 GS Adventure.
  • 40 Years GS Edition. Black Storm Metallic paint is complemented by gold rims, yellow handguards, and a black/yellow two-up seat. The seat is 1.2 inches lower than on the standard F 850 GS Adventure. The “40 Years GS” logo also makes an appearance.
  1. There is also a 2021 BMW F 750 GS that gets most of the same features. It will also be available in a standard, Sports Style, and 40 Years GS versions.

2021 BMW F 850 GS First Look - 750 version
2021 BMW F 750 GS

  1. We don’t have prices, availability, or full spec sheets yet.

2021 BMW F 850 GS Adventure, F 850 GS, and F 750 GS Photo Gallery

Previous article2021 Honda CRF450RL and CRF450X First Look: Eco Friendly
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda CRF450RL and CRF450X First Look: Eco Friendly

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Honda CRF450RL and CRF450X are back, with the only change being the welcome addition of handguards. What? You say you have never...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Beta RR-S Dual-Sport Lineup First Look: 10 Fast Facts

Don Williams -
0
There are four motorcycles in the 2021 Beta RR-S dual-sport lineup. This is the same lineup as last year, and there have been no...
Read more
Gear / Parts

HJC FG-Jet Helmet Review: For Motorcycle Touring

Neil Wyenn -
0
My wife’s current helmet was born nine years ago this October and is a few years older than industry recommended replacement. She has liked...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Tacita T-Cruise Turismo E-Motorcycle First Look: 12 Fast Facts

Don Williams -
0
For the most part, the electric motorcycles we see fit into the high-performance, upright sport, urban, or dual-sport categories. The 2020 Tacita T-Cruise Turismo...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda CRF450R First Look: 22 Fast Facts

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Honda CRF450R represents the next generation of Honda’s flagship motocross and supercross motorcycle. After previously working on acceleration with its Absolute Holeshot...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Polaris Slingshot Grand Touring LE First Look (Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
Last year Polaris offered a Slingshot Grand Touring model designed with road trips and commuting in mind. However, it was conspicuously absent from the...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 BMW F 850 GS and GS Adventure First Look: 8 Fast Facts

Don Williams -
0
There are some visual and technical updates to the 2021 BMW F 850 GS and F 850 GS Adventure. It’s not a huge overhaul...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda CRF450RL and CRF450X First Look: Eco Friendly

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Honda CRF450RL and CRF450X are back, with the only change being the welcome addition of handguards. What? You say you have never...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Brembo GP4 MotoGP Caliper First Look: Debut at Jerez

Don Williams -
0
Brembo has a new caliper for the 2020 MotoGP World Championship series, as it will be supplying braking components to all 22 MotoGP riders...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Beta RR-S Dual-Sport Lineup First Look: 10 Fast Facts

Don Williams -
0
There are four motorcycles in the 2021 Beta RR-S dual-sport lineup. This is the same lineup as last year, and there have been no...
Read more
Gear / Parts

HJC FG-Jet Helmet Review: For Motorcycle Touring

Neil Wyenn -
0
My wife’s current helmet was born nine years ago this October and is a few years older than industry recommended replacement. She has liked...
Read more
MotoGP

Morbidelli Extends MotoGP Contract with Petronas Yamaha Through ’22

Don Williams -
0
Before the 2020 season gets underway, Franco Morbidelli has signed a two-year extension to his contract with Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team. Although seven-time...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling