2020 Tacita T-Cruise Turismo E-Motorcycle First Look: 12 Fast Facts

For the most part, the electric motorcycles we see fit into the high-performance, upright sport, urban, or dual-sport categories. The 2020 Tacita T-Cruise Turismo breaks the electric stereotype—it is a potential bagger ready for weekend excursions. Let’s take a look at what you can do with this genre-expanding electric motorcycle from Italy, with a name derived from The Silent Goddess in Roman mythology.

1. Tacita spells out the mission of the 2020 T-Cruise Turismo.

The Tacita T-Cruise Turismo has been designed to enhance the pleasure of traveling alone or with your partner,” according to said Tacita co-founder Pierpaolo Rigo. “A beautiful and relaxing machine for cruising, but also fast when you want to have fun. With the ability to be recharged on any power outlet or a public charger when needed. We designed the T-Cruise Turismo to travel with pleasure and joy, that simple.”

The “eco leather” bags shown in the photos are optional, and the seat uses the same material. Eco leather is animal hide that uses an eco-friendly process for seasoning, tanning, and dyeing.

The 2020 Tacita T-Cruise Turismo is available with a choice of four Generation 2 PMAC motors. The motor outputs range from an urban-only 14.7 horsepower to an open-road 59 horsepower. The torque numbers aren’t as broad, with the lowest power motor delivering 44 ft-lbs of torque, and the highest performance motor cranking out 77 ft-lbs. The US version of the T-Cruise Turismo only has the two most-powerful motor options. There are four power mapping options: Power, Touring, Eco, and Eco+.

The T-Cruise Turismo has a five-speed gearbox. Tacita says it has added this feature to reduce overheating (the motor is also liquid-cooled), lower energy consumption, and provide additional torque at higher speeds. The clutch setup is unusual. It’s not needed to when pulling away from a start, but it is required to interrupt the power when changing gears—no speed-shifting allowed.

A selection of three lithium-polymer battery packs are also at your beck-and-call, and they determine range. The 9 kWh battery pack is good for 70 miles, while the 27 kWh is claimed to keep the 2020 Tacita T-Cruise Turismo on the road for 200 miles between charge. The range numbers aren’t broken down by which of the four motors used in the T-Cruise. Instead, the Tacita Range Method is used.

Here are the test parameters used by Tacita for determining range:

Rider weight is 198 pounds

Street legal tires

Acceleration from any stopping point up to the road speed limit on a progressive manner

Regenerative braking on the Off option, so the motorcycle runs with minimum effort

The motorcycle decreases speed gently when approaching a traffic light

Regenerative braking on the On option only on downhill road segments

Three different routes are used for testing: hilly roads; flat roads; uphill and downhill roads with an urban mix

65 percent state roads—urban roads with 43 mph speed limit; non-urban roads with 56 mph speed limit

35 percent city roads—mainly 31 mph speed limit; some segments with 19 mph speed limit

The average speed on the road mix is 40 mph

Tacita doesn’t make a claim on recharging times, but it can be quite rapid due to the ability to use both Level 1 and Level 2 chargers. Tacita USA CEO Axel Heilenkotter says, “With the Tacita T-Cruise Turismo, we are addressing the specific needs of a touring motorcycle. With up to 322 kilometers or 200 miles range, you can cover more than the average a rider normally travels before stopping for lunch, where you can recharge for the afternoon riding.”

The estimated battery life is 2000 cycles, which should be good for 310,000 miles. Tacita warranties the battery for five years.

Regenerative braking is available, with four levels of intrusion. Brembo brake systems are used, with a 320mm disc in the front and a 240mm disc for the rear.

The footpegs are adjustable, with three choices of location.

Pricing for the 2020 Tacita T-Cruise Turismo ranges from $13,990 to $30,999: