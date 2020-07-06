2020 GasGas TXT GP Lineup First Look: 4 More Trials Bikes

Just when we thought there would be only four GasGas observed trials motorcycles for 2020, GasGas announces the four-bike 2020 TXT GP lineup. The TXT GP models are an upgrade over the TXT Racing line (we just tested the 2020 GasGas TXT Racing 250).

The big upgrade for the TXT GP line is the suspension. The 39mm Tech fork is fully adjustable on the four GP models. As hard as it is to imagine, the Reiger 3V is a higher-spec shock than the Öhlins 2V used on the TXT Racing models. It is also fully adjustable.

Interestingly, the Tech fork on the GP models has 0.4 inches less travel than the Racing editions, while the rear suspension gains 0.4 inches of travel.

Additionally, the GP models have a carbon fiber airbox, compared to a plastic unit on the Racing models.

The 2020 GasGas TXT GP 125 is 1.4 pounds lighter than the TXT Racing 125, while the other three GP models are 0.8 pounds lighter than their Racing counterparts.

Otherwise, there are no other significant differences between the GP and Racing lines. However, there will be only 550 GP units produced.

GasGas has not announced an availability date or prices for the 2020 GasGas TXT GP lineup.

2020 GasGas TXT GP 300 (280, 250, and 125) Specs

ENGINE

Type: 2-stroke single

Displacement: 294cc (280: 272cc; 250: 248cc; 125: 125cc)

Bore x stroke: 79 x 60mm (280: 76 x 60mm; 250: 72.5 x 60mm; 125: 54 x 60mm)

Starting: Kick

Fueling: 28mm Keihin PWK carburetor

Lubrication: Premix, 80:1

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Diaphragm w/ hydraulic actuation

Final drive: 5/8 x 1/4” chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Chromoly steel tube w/ aluminum swingarm

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Tech 39mm fork w/ brace; 6.6 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Reiger 3V shock; 6.8 inches

Wheels: Wire-spoke w/ aluminum rim

Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15

Front tire: 2.75 x 21; Michelin Trial Competition tube type

Rear tire: 4.00 x 18; Michelin Trial Competition X11 tubeless radial

Front brake: 185mm NG Wave floating disc w/ monoblock 4-piston Braktec caliper

Rear brake: 150mm NG Wave disc w/ 2-piston Braktec caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 52 inches

“Seat” height: 24.8 inches

Ground clearance: 12.8 pounds

Fuel capacity: 2.5 quarts

Curb weight: 152 pounds (125: 150 pounds)

2020 GasGas TXT GP Lineup Photo Gallery