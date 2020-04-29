2020 KTM 690 Enduro R Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Although it has Enduro in its name, the 2020 KTM 690 Enduro R finds its home in KTM’s Travel line. The big single certainly straddles the line between ADV and dual-sport, as it weighs in at around 350 pounds with the 3.6-gallon tank filled, and the gearing is decidedly street-oriented. Yet, it has the hallmarks of a great dual-sport motorcycling, including high-quality WP Xplor suspension, with the travel just under 10 inches at each end.

On the street, the 2020 KTM 690 Enduro R is great fun to ride. The short-stroke thumper has strong power off the bottom, yet is willing to rev out. Handling is excellent, as you quickly adapt to the height and ADV-focused tires. In the dirt, the tires do fine, and we have no complaints about the handling and suspension. The biggest problem is that first gear is so high on the KTM 690 Enduro R that even moderate off-road trails and hills are challenging to traverse. However, should you find yourself in the desert, you can top 100 mph on a dirt road confidently.

Photography by H. Mitterbauer

2020 KTM 690 Enduro R Specs

ENGINE

Type: Four-stroke single

Displacement: 690cc

Bore x stroke: 105 x 80mm

Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves

Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 50mm throttle body

Ignition: Keihin EMS w/ ride-by-wire and dual ignition

Transmission: 6-speed w/ bi-directional quickshifter

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Chromoly steel trellis

Subframe: Self-supporting polymer fuel tank

Handlebar: Tapered aluminum

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xplor 48mm inverted fork; 9.8 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xplor shock; 9.8 inches

Wheels: DID DirtStar

Front wheel: 21 x 1.85

Rear wheel: 18 x 2.50

Front tire: 90/90 x 21

Rear tire: 140/80 x 18

Front brake: 300mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

ABS: Standard w/ Cornering and optional Offroad mode

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 59 inches

Rake: 27.7 degrees

Seat height: 35.8 inches

Ground clearance: 10.6 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.6 gallons

2020 KTM 690 Enduro R Price: $11,899 MSRP

2020 KTM 690 Enduro R Buyer’s Guide Photo Gallery