2020 KTM 690 Enduro R Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Although it has Enduro in its name, the 2020 KTM 690 Enduro R finds its home in KTM’s Travel line. The big single certainly straddles the line between ADV and dual-sport, as it weighs in at around 350 pounds with the 3.6-gallon tank filled, and the gearing is decidedly street-oriented. Yet, it has the hallmarks of a great dual-sport motorcycling, including high-quality WP Xplor suspension, with the travel just under 10 inches at each end.
On the street, the 2020 KTM 690 Enduro R is great fun to ride. The short-stroke thumper has strong power off the bottom, yet is willing to rev out. Handling is excellent, as you quickly adapt to the height and ADV-focused tires. In the dirt, the tires do fine, and we have no complaints about the handling and suspension. The biggest problem is that first gear is so high on the KTM 690 Enduro R that even moderate off-road trails and hills are challenging to traverse. However, should you find yourself in the desert, you can top 100 mph on a dirt road confidently.
Photography by H. Mitterbauer
2020 KTM 690 Enduro R Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Four-stroke single
- Displacement: 690cc
- Bore x stroke: 105 x 80mm
- Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves
- Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 50mm throttle body
- Ignition: Keihin EMS w/ ride-by-wire and dual ignition
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ bi-directional quickshifter
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Chromoly steel trellis
- Subframe: Self-supporting polymer fuel tank
- Handlebar: Tapered aluminum
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xplor 48mm inverted fork; 9.8 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xplor shock; 9.8 inches
- Wheels: DID DirtStar
- Front wheel: 21 x 1.85
- Rear wheel: 18 x 2.50
- Front tire: 90/90 x 21
- Rear tire: 140/80 x 18
- Front brake: 300mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
- ABS: Standard w/ Cornering and optional Offroad mode
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 59 inches
- Rake: 27.7 degrees
- Seat height: 35.8 inches
- Ground clearance: 10.6 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.6 gallons
2020 KTM 690 Enduro R Price: $11,899 MSRP
