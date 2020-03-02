Monday, March 2, 2020
Motorcycle Racing News MotoGP Coronavirus Causes Shakeup in MotoGP Calendar

Coronavirus Causes Shakeup in MotoGP Calendar

The coronavirus has caused a shakeup in the 2020 MotoGP calendar.

Dorna, the governing body of MotoGP, announced Sunday that the MotoGP class will not compete at the season opener in Qatar. As of this writing, the Moto2 and Moto3 classes will race as scheduled.

The Thailand Grand Prix was also postponed due to travel restrictions attributed to coronavirus.

The reason for the cancelation at Losail is due to travel restrictions that are affecting Italy.

Coronavirus Causes Shakeup in MotoGP Calendar
Honda’s Marc Marquez, the reigning MotoGP Champion

Dorna says as of Sunday, all passengers arriving at Doha on direct flights from Italy, or having been in Italy in the past two weeks, will be taken straight to quarantine for a minimum of 14 days.

Italy plays a vital role in the Championship and in the MotoGP class – both on track and off – and therefore the decision has been taken to cancel the premier class competition.

As the teams and riders of the Moto2 and Moto3 classes were already in Qatar for the three-day official test at Losail International Circuit earlier this week, the races of both categories will be possible, MotoGP says

The lightweight and intermediate classes will compete in their season opener March 6-8. The same will apply to the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup, which will have two races during the Qatar Grand Prix as originally planned.

Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said: “We have been in close contact with the authorities in Qatar to understand exactly what we could do. Then during the weekend, the situation changed a lot.

“On Saturday and Sunday it wasn’t a specific problem for anyone, but later on on Sunday we received indication from the authorities in Qatar that due to the situation in Italy and around the world, everyone of Italian nationality or residents of Italy arriving from there needs to be sure they haven’t been in Italy during the last 14 days.

“In those cases, it’s not that entrance to Qatar is forbidden, but anyone who has been in Italy in the last 14 days is advised that they will be quarantined for 14 days in Qatar. Obviously that’s not possible for our people, and this was what led us to cancel the MotoGP category at the Grand Prix of Qatar. Because Moto2 and Moto3 have been testing this week in Qatar, it’s possible to continue with the Championship but only with Moto2 and Moto3, as well as the Asia Talent Cup.

“We have been speaking to the authorities in Thailand all weekend and they advised us that early on Monday, Thailand time, there would be a meeting to decide which events can happen in Thailand. It’s not related to Italians or anyone of any other nationality going to Thailand, it’s that they have decided to cancel big events with large numbers of spectators. It’s different to the situation with Qatar, so we decided to postpone the Thailand Grand Prix and try to locate a date at the end of the year to make the GP possible.

“There will absolutely be a 2020 MotoGP season. We will try to continue with everything and stay aware of the situation because it’s changing day by day, but our wish is to do all the races in the 2020 season.”

For more, visit our MotoGP page.

Previous article2020 Atlanta Supercross Results and Coverage: Roczen Dominates
Next articleMichael Dunlop to Ride Ducati V4 R at Isle of Man TT
Staff
Staff

Related Posts

Isle of Man TT

Michael Dunlop to Ride Ducati V4 R at Isle of Man TT

Ron Lieback -
0
Michael Dunlop, a 19-time Isle of Man TT winner, will pilot a Ducati during the 2020 superbike races a the 37.73-mile Mountain Course.
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2020 Atlanta Supercross Results and Coverage: Roczen Dominates

Don Williams -
0
Ken Roczen grabbed the holeshot at the 2020 Atlanta Supercross and never looked back, taking the win by over 13 seconds. Had Roczen glanced...
Read more
Reviews

Metzeler Sportec M9 RR Tire Review: Tested at Ascari

Ron Lieback -
0
The Metzeler M9 RR’s tagline, Ride the Unexpected, makes a bold statement that sport riders can feel safe while riding aggressively. Is this sentiment true?
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2020 Atlanta Fantasy Supercross Picks: Tomac, Roczen, Barcia, and more

Don Williams -
0
It’s time to get serious about your fantasy supercross picks, and we’re here to give you some dispassionate advice. We use the RMFantasySX.com format,...
Read more
Adventure / Dual Sport Motorcycle Reviews

2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT Test: Simply Taking On Spain

Ron Lieback -
0
With refined power, better electronics, and better handling, the 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT appeals more than ever to passionate Strom fans. Here's my test.
Read more
Commentary

Lieback’s Lounge: Do Motorcyclists Need ‘Vanity’ Electronics?

Ron Lieback -
0
As a motorcyclist who desires full control over every possible adjustment on my bike, from one or two psi difference in a tire to...
Read more
Isle of Man TT

Michael Dunlop to Ride Ducati V4 R at Isle of Man TT

Ron Lieback -
0
Michael Dunlop, a 19-time Isle of Man TT winner, will pilot a Ducati during the 2020 superbike races a the 37.73-mile Mountain Course.
Read more
MotoGP

Coronavirus Causes Shakeup in MotoGP Calendar

Staff -
0
The coronavirus has caused a shakeup in the 2020 MotoGP calendar. Dorna, the governing body of MotoGP, announced Sunday that the MotoGP class will not...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2020 Atlanta Supercross Results and Coverage: Roczen Dominates

Don Williams -
0
Ken Roczen grabbed the holeshot at the 2020 Atlanta Supercross and never looked back, taking the win by over 13 seconds. Had Roczen glanced...
Read more
Reviews

Metzeler Sportec M9 RR Tire Review: Tested at Ascari

Ron Lieback -
0
The Metzeler M9 RR’s tagline, Ride the Unexpected, makes a bold statement that sport riders can feel safe while riding aggressively. Is this sentiment true?
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2020 Atlanta Fantasy Supercross Picks: Tomac, Roczen, Barcia, and more

Don Williams -
0
It’s time to get serious about your fantasy supercross picks, and we’re here to give you some dispassionate advice. We use the RMFantasySX.com format,...
Read more
Adventure / Dual Sport Motorcycle Reviews

2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT Test: Simply Taking On Spain

Ron Lieback -
0
With refined power, better electronics, and better handling, the 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT appeals more than ever to passionate Strom fans. Here's my test.
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling