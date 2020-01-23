Thursday, January 23, 2020
Motorcycle Racing News MotoGP 2020 MotoGP Schedule: 20-Round FINAL Calendar (Dates, Circuits, Tests)

2020 MotoGP Schedule: 20-Round FINAL Calendar (Dates, Circuits, Tests)

Dorna has finalized the 2020 MotoGP schedule, which features some significant changes over the 2019 calendar.

The 2020 MotoGP calendar grows one round to 20 due to the inclusion of the Finland Grand Prix at KymiRing in Litti, Finland.

2020 MotoGP Schedule: 20-Round Calendar Marc Marquez
Honda’s Marc Marquez, who chases his sixth premier-class title as 2019 MotoGP wraps up

KymiRing is contracted to host MotoGP for five years and brings back world-stage motorcycle racing to Finland for the first time since 1983. Grand Prix motorcycle racing was first held in Finland in 1962 and 1963 in Tampere. From 1964 through 1983, the series occurred in Imatra.

The other significant change on the 2020 schedule is a change of date for the Thai Grand Prix at Thailand’s Chang International Circuit, which debuted on the 2018 MotoGP calendar.

The round moves from October to March 22 when Chang will host round 2.

The 2020 MotoGP calendar begins March 8 under the floodlights in Qatar, and once again concludes at Spain’s Valencia circuit on November 15.

Also included is the 2020 MotoGP test schedule.

Valentino Rossi heads to 2020 MotoGP
Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi

2020 MotoGP Schedule (Provisional)

1. March 8: Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Qatar

2. March 22: Thai GP, Chang International Circuit, Thailand

3. April 5: Americas GP, Circuit of the Americas, United States

4. April 19: Argentina GP, Termas de Rio Hondo, Argentina

5. May 3: Spanish GP, Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto, Spain

6. May 17: French GP, Le Mans, France

7. May 31: Italian GP, Autodromo di Mugello, Italy

8. June 7: Catalunya GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain

9. June 21: German GP, Sachsenring, Germany

10. June 28: Dutch GP, TT Circuit Assen, The Netherlands

11. July 12, Finland GP, KymiRing, Finland

12: August 9: Czech GP, Automotodrom Brno, Czech Republic

13. August 16: Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring – Spielberg, Austria

14. August 30: British GP, Silverstone Circuit, United Kingdom

15. September 13: San Marino GP, Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, San Marino

16. October 4: Aragon GP, MotorLand Aragon, Spain

17. October 18: Japanese GP, Twin Ring Motegi, Japan

18. October 25: Australian GP, Phillip Island Circuit, Australia

19. November 1: Malaysian GP, Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia

20. November 15: Valencia GP, Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Spain

2020 MotoGP Test Schedule

  • February 2-4: Sepang Shakedown, Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia
  • February 7-9: Sepang Test, Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia
  • February 22-24: Qatar Test, Losail International Circuit, Qatar

Previous article2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Adventure Review (14 Fast Facts)
Next article2020 Triumph Thruxton RS Test: Retro-Modern Motorcycle
Ron Lieback
Ron Lieback
One of the few moto journalists based on the East Coast, Ron Lieback joined the motorcycle industry as a freelancer in 2007, and is currently Online Editor at Ultimate Motorcycling.

Related Posts

Reviews

2019 Yamaha Niken GT Two-Up Test: Passenger-Friendly Motorcycle

Arthur Coldwells -
0
We’ve reviewed the quirky-looking 2019 Yamaha Niken GT a couple of times, and comprehensively covered the technical side of the three-wheel motorcycle. Based on...
Read more
Reviews

2020 Triumph Thruxton RS Test: Retro-Modern Motorcycle

Nic de Sena -
0
The city of Albufeira is a sight for travel-weary eyes. Located in the Algarve region of Portugal on the Mediterranean coast, I dare say...
Read more
Reviews

2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Adventure Review (14 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
Suzuki continues to fine-tune, expand, and retract the V-Strom 650 platform, and the latest iteration of the mid-size adventure motorcycle is the 2020 Suzuki...
Read more
MotoGP

Lorenzo, Biaggi, Anderson: Set for MotoGP Legends Inductions

Ron Lieback -
0
Three icons of motorcycle racing will be inducted into MotoGP Legends Hall of Fame throughout the 2020 season: Jorge Lorenzo (5X World Champion) Max...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Triumph Tiger 1200 Special Editions First Look (5 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
There will be two new Special Editions added to the 2020 Triumph Tiger 1200 lineup—the Desert Edition and the Alpine Edition.
Read more
Riders Library - Motorcycle Books

The Best of Peter Egan: Book Review (Rider’s Library)

Gary Ilminen -
0
relatable, real. Those qualities have made Peter Egan one of the most widely-read writers of our time. Here's a review of The Best of Peter Egan.
Read more
Reviews

2019 Yamaha Niken GT Two-Up Test: Passenger-Friendly Motorcycle

Arthur Coldwells -
0
We’ve reviewed the quirky-looking 2019 Yamaha Niken GT a couple of times, and comprehensively covered the technical side of the three-wheel motorcycle. Based on...
Read more
Reviews

2020 Triumph Thruxton RS Test: Retro-Modern Motorcycle

Nic de Sena -
0
The city of Albufeira is a sight for travel-weary eyes. Located in the Algarve region of Portugal on the Mediterranean coast, I dare say...
Read more
MotoGP

2020 MotoGP Schedule: 20-Round FINAL Calendar (Dates, Circuits, Tests)

Ron Lieback -
0
Dorna has finalized the 2020 MotoGP schedule, which features some significant changes over the 2019 calendar. The 2020 MotoGP calendar grows one round to 20...
Read more
Reviews

2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Adventure Review (14 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
Suzuki continues to fine-tune, expand, and retract the V-Strom 650 platform, and the latest iteration of the mid-size adventure motorcycle is the 2020 Suzuki...
Read more
MotoGP

Lorenzo, Biaggi, Anderson: Set for MotoGP Legends Inductions

Ron Lieback -
0
Three icons of motorcycle racing will be inducted into MotoGP Legends Hall of Fame throughout the 2020 season: Jorge Lorenzo (5X World Champion) Max...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Triumph Tiger 1200 Special Editions First Look (5 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
There will be two new Special Editions added to the 2020 Triumph Tiger 1200 lineup—the Desert Edition and the Alpine Edition.
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling