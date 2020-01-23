2020 MotoGP Schedule: 20-Round FINAL Calendar (Dates, Circuits, Tests)

Dorna has finalized the 2020 MotoGP schedule, which features some significant changes over the 2019 calendar.

The 2020 MotoGP calendar grows one round to 20 due to the inclusion of the Finland Grand Prix at KymiRing in Litti, Finland.

KymiRing is contracted to host MotoGP for five years and brings back world-stage motorcycle racing to Finland for the first time since 1983. Grand Prix motorcycle racing was first held in Finland in 1962 and 1963 in Tampere. From 1964 through 1983, the series occurred in Imatra.

The other significant change on the 2020 schedule is a change of date for the Thai Grand Prix at Thailand’s Chang International Circuit, which debuted on the 2018 MotoGP calendar.

The round moves from October to March 22 when Chang will host round 2.

The 2020 MotoGP calendar begins March 8 under the floodlights in Qatar, and once again concludes at Spain’s Valencia circuit on November 15.

Also included is the 2020 MotoGP test schedule.

2020 MotoGP Schedule (Provisional)

1. March 8: Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Qatar

2. March 22: Thai GP, Chang International Circuit, Thailand

3. April 5: Americas GP, Circuit of the Americas, United States

4. April 19: Argentina GP, Termas de Rio Hondo, Argentina

5. May 3: Spanish GP, Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto, Spain

6. May 17: French GP, Le Mans, France

7. May 31: Italian GP, Autodromo di Mugello, Italy

8. June 7: Catalunya GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain

9. June 21: German GP, Sachsenring, Germany

10. June 28: Dutch GP, TT Circuit Assen, The Netherlands

11. July 12, Finland GP, KymiRing, Finland

12: August 9: Czech GP, Automotodrom Brno, Czech Republic

13. August 16: Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring – Spielberg, Austria

14. August 30: British GP, Silverstone Circuit, United Kingdom

15. September 13: San Marino GP, Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, San Marino

16. October 4: Aragon GP, MotorLand Aragon, Spain

17. October 18: Japanese GP, Twin Ring Motegi, Japan

18. October 25: Australian GP, Phillip Island Circuit, Australia

19. November 1: Malaysian GP, Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia

20. November 15: Valencia GP, Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Spain

2020 MotoGP Test Schedule