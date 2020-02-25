Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Metzeler Sportec M9 RR Motorcycle Tires First Look (6 Fast Facts)

Upgraded from the highly regarded M7, the Metzeler Sportec M9 RR tires promise to provide high-level performance for sportbikes in both wet and dry conditions. Developed on the real-world Isle of Man and North West 200 circuits, the M9 RR is designed for high-performance on the street, as well as track. Let’s take a closer look.

1. Metzeler claims the M9 RR is extraordinarily versatile. With a sales slogan of Ride The Unexpected, Metzeler says the M9 RR works with “a wide range of asphalts and temperatures, dry or wet conditions.”

Metzeler Sportec M9 RR Motorcycle Tires - First Look

2. Both the front and rear tires are a two-compound design with Full Silica. Matched to the tread pattern that evacuates water efficiently at lean angles up to 30 degrees, and then moves to a near-slick pattern beyond that, the Sportec M9 RR is an all-weather tire for high-performance motorcycles. According to Metzeler, the M9’s rear tire has 24 percent more silica content in the 50mm-wide centerline than the M7 for increased resistance to wear. Metzeler’s Full Silica compounds are claimed to reduce the warmup time required.

Metzeler Sportec M9 RR Motorcycle Tires - MSRP

3. According to Metzeler, the M9 RR’s tread pattern quickens warmup. The pattern allows a bit of movement of the tread, which increases heat. Additionally, the tread is designed to move as much water as possible away from the tire.

Metzeler Sportec M9 RR Motorcycle Tires - High-Peformance

4. Rayon makes the Sportec M9 RR tires firmer. Metzeler tells us there’s a six percent increase in stiffness. Also, the tires have more rubber, but of lower density. According to Metzeler, that additional rubber “improve[s] the riding feeling. When riding at a higher pace, the benefits of this structure are high thrust values and greater responsiveness and driving precision.”

Metzeler Sportec M9 RR Motorcycle Tires - Price

5. The Metzeler Sportec M9 RR tires come in a wide variety of popular sizes. High-speed friendly, the 17-inch ZR tires have a W speed rating (suitable for speeds up to 168 mph):

Front

  • 110/70 x 17
  • 120/70 x 17

Rear

  • 140/70 x 17
  • 150/60 x 17
  • 160/60 x 17
  • 180/55 x 17
  • 180/60 x 17
  • 190/50 x 17
  • 190/55 x 17
  • 200/55 x 17

6. In the third quarter of 2020, there will also be H-rated (maximum speed 130 mph) versions of the Metzeler Sportec M9 RR tires. The R sizes will be 110/70 in the front, with 140/70 and 150/60 for the rear. These editions of the M9 RR tires are for entry-level sportbikes.

Metzeler Sportec M9 RR Tires Photo Gallery

