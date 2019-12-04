Ducati to Host Carlin Dunne Fundraiser in NYC December 5

This Thursday – the night before the start of the Progressive New York Motorcycle Show at the Javits Center – Ducati North America is hosting a charity fundraiser to support the Carlin Dunne Foundation.

Dunne died following a crash during this past June’s Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. He was piloting the then-not-unveiled Ducati V4 Streetfighter.

Ducati – in partnership with NYC’s Canoe Studios – will now celebrate Dunne’s legacy by hosting the fundraiser. The event will include a silent auction and gallery presentation of memorabilia.

The fundraiser is free to attend and open to the public – RSVP registration required (space limited). For more information and to RSVP, please visit Ducati’s website.

The Carlin Dunne Foundation was established this summer after the passing of Dunne. The foundation was created with the help of proceeds from the auction of the #005 Panigale V4 916 25th Anniversario, and was built with one vision and two objectives.

First, the foundation focuses on helping athletes diagnosed with, or at risk for, CTE, Concussion Syndrome, and Traumatic Brain Injury.

Secondly, the foundation is dedicated to providing mentorship programs for up-and-coming riders while developing a network focused on providing tools necessary to succeed, including programs geared to help rookies navigate the racing business and hone skills in the extreme sports arena.

Guests at Canoe Studios on December 5 will have the opportunity to connect with the motorcycling community and celebrate Dunne’s accomplishments while supporting the Carlin Dunne Foundation.

The evening will present the chance for guests to bid for unique collectible items from our partners at Bell, Alpinestars, Ducati Corse, Deus, Spider Grips, Yeti and Kyle Wyman Racing. Additionally, Dunne’s 2018 winning Multistrada Pikes Peak Edition motorcycle will be on display, as well as a special gallery featuring some of Dunne’s personal racing memorabilia, evoking his diverse skillset and championship spirit. The new 2020 Ducati models will also be on display for attending fans to see.

To cap off the evening, Ducati North America CEO Jason Chinnock will present a retrospective honoring Dunne’s championship achievements and personal accomplishments, giving guests a glimpse into the life of this legendary figure in motorcycle racing.

Those who cannot attend the event in New York will also be able bid on the silent auction through the OneCause online platform, with a link forthcoming on the Ducati website.

Separately, direct contributions to the Carlin Dunne Foundation may also be given directly here.