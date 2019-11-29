2019 Long Beach IMS J&P Cycle Custom Bike Show Winners

2019 Progressive International Motorcycle Show Long Beach Winners

In addition to the wide variety of new motorcycles to drool over at the 2019 Progressive International Motorcycle Show at Long Beach, there are also plenty of cool custom builds on the walkways. The custom motorcycles at Long Beach were some of the 300 customs that will be on display during the eight-city IMS tour.

With the categories of Freestyle, Custom Classic, Custom Street, and People’s Choice, there is plenty of competition for the $70,000 offered in cash and prizes for the 2019-20 Ultimate Builder Custom Bike Show sponsored by J&P Cycles. Industry experts pick the winners in all but the People’s Choice categories, so you have to know your stuff before rolling your motorcycle into the convention center.

As usual, we were impressed with the variety and quality of custom motorcycles at the 2019 Progressive IMS at the Long Beach Convention Center. Now, it’s time to show you the winners and runners-up.

Freestyle Winner

This chrome-heavy high-neck chopper started life as a 1973 Harley-Davidson Sportster with an Ironhead motor. This is the striking result of efforts put in by emerging builder Anthony Robinson of the Gasoline And Coffee Speed Shop.

Freestyle Runner-up

Niki Smart of A Bike Company built this highly customized carbon-fiber custom with plenty of chromoly steel, calling it the ABC 500. That’s a 1980 Honda XL500 thumper powering this beauty with hand-built 26-inch wheels with carbon-fiber spokes. You can buy an example for $100,000.

Custom Classic Winner

Take a gander at this 1984 Harley-Davidson FXDG by John Jessup’s Dream Rides in Stockton. No doubt about it, the paint by Steven Turnbaugh is a highlight of this build, along with the fuel-injected Twin Cam motor.

Custom Classic Runner-Up

Here’s another custom powered by a dual sport thumper from the 1980s—this time a 1984 Yamaha XT600. Ava Wolff of Tobacco Motorwear Company is behind this rugged custom build. Mike Learn at Mike Learn Creations is responsible for the paint job on that 1979 Yamaha XS750 fuel tank.

Custom Street Winner

Two-stroke Yamaha flat track racers are always attention-grabbers, and this example from Dana Buch at Screamer Motor Works is no exception. Drifters Garage did the paint, which is patterned after vintage Yamaha factory racers. We hear ten of examples of the Street Tracker will be built for sale at $65,000 each.

Custom Street Runner-Up

A Harley-Davidson Rocker was the basis of this basic black custom by Mike T. of Dirtbags California, right down the street from the Long Beach Convention Center. We didn’t hear it run, but we suspect that exhaust has a seriously throaty sound.

People’s Choice

It’s always cool to please the public, and that’s what this café-style 1972 Honda CL350 did. Krystal Hess at Motorcycle Missions built this ready-to-ride custom as part of an all-female U.S. Veteran building team, with Real Deal doing painting duty. Be sure to check out Motorcycle Missions, a 501(c)(3) charity, at this giving time of the year.

Photography by Manny Pandya