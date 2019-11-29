Friday, November 29, 2019
5
Community Classic and Custom Motorcycles 2019 Long Beach IMS J&P Cycle Custom Bike Show Winners

2019 Long Beach IMS J&P Cycle Custom Bike Show Winners

2019 Progressive International Motorcycle Show Long Beach Winners

In addition to the wide variety of new motorcycles to drool over at the 2019 Progressive International Motorcycle Show at Long Beach, there are also plenty of cool custom builds on the walkways. The custom motorcycles at Long Beach were some of the 300 customs that will be on display during the eight-city IMS tour.

With the categories of Freestyle, Custom Classic, Custom Street, and People’s Choice, there is plenty of competition for the $70,000 offered in cash and prizes for the 2019-20 Ultimate Builder Custom Bike Show sponsored by J&P Cycles. Industry experts pick the winners in all but the People’s Choice categories, so you have to know your stuff before rolling your motorcycle into the convention center.

As usual, we were impressed with the variety and quality of custom motorcycles at the 2019 Progressive IMS at the Long Beach Convention Center. Now, it’s time to show you the winners and runners-up.

Freestyle Winner2019 Long Beach IMS Gasoline and Coffee

This chrome-heavy high-neck chopper started life as a 1973 Harley-Davidson Sportster with an Ironhead motor. This is the striking result of efforts put in by emerging builder Anthony Robinson of the Gasoline And Coffee Speed Shop.

Freestyle Runner-up2019 Long Beach IMS A Bike Company

Niki Smart of A Bike Company built this highly customized carbon-fiber custom with plenty of chromoly steel, calling it the ABC 500. That’s a 1980 Honda XL500 thumper powering this beauty with hand-built 26-inch wheels with carbon-fiber spokes. You can buy an example for $100,000.

Custom Classic Winner2019 Long Beach IMS 1984 Harley-Davidson FXDG

Take a gander at this 1984 Harley-Davidson FXDG by John Jessup’s Dream Rides in Stockton. No doubt about it, the paint by Steven Turnbaugh is a highlight of this build, along with the fuel-injected Twin Cam motor.

Custom Classic Runner-Up2019 Long Beach IMS Tobacco Motorwear Company

Here’s another custom powered by a dual sport thumper from the 1980s—this time a 1984 Yamaha XT600. Ava Wolff of Tobacco Motorwear Company is behind this rugged custom build. Mike Learn at Mike Learn Creations is responsible for the paint job on that 1979 Yamaha XS750 fuel tank.

Custom Street Winner2019 Long Beach IMS - Screamer Motor Works

Two-stroke Yamaha flat track racers are always attention-grabbers, and this example from Dana Buch at Screamer Motor Works is no exception. Drifters Garage did the paint, which is patterned after vintage Yamaha factory racers. We hear ten of examples of the Street Tracker will be built for sale at $65,000 each.

Custom Street Runner-Up2019 Long Beach IMS Dirtbags California

A Harley-Davidson Rocker was the basis of this basic black custom by Mike T. of Dirtbags California, right down the street from the Long Beach Convention Center. We didn’t hear it run, but we suspect that exhaust has a seriously throaty sound.

People’s Choice2019 Long Beach IMS - Motorcycle Missions

It’s always cool to please the public, and that’s what this café-style 1972 Honda CL350 did. Krystal Hess at Motorcycle Missions built this ready-to-ride custom as part of an all-female U.S. Veteran building team, with Real Deal doing painting duty. Be sure to check out Motorcycle Missions, a 501(c)(3) charity, at this giving time of the year.

Photography by Manny Pandya

Previous articleDucati North America CEO Jason Chinnock Interview
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Community

Ducati North America CEO Jason Chinnock Interview

Nic de Sena -
0
Ducati North America CEO Jason Chinnock Interview At 2019 Long Beach IMS Progressive International Motorcycle Shows kicked off its eight-stop tour of the United States...
Read more
News

2020 Kawasaki W800 First Ride Review: Long Beach Jaunt

Nic de Sena -
0
2020 Kawasaki W800 First Ride Review: Progressive International Motorcycle Show Special Ah, Fall in California. It’s a wonderful time of year where we’re able to still...
Read more
Reviews

2020 Triumph Rocket 3 R & GT Test: Canary Island Careening

Ron Lieback -
0
2020 Triumph Rocket 3 R & GT Test: Going Big Most cruisers bore me. I struggle with handling and power issues on most, though these laidback...
Read more
News

2020 Ducati Panigale V2 Test at Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto

Nic de Sena -
0
2020 Ducati Panigale V2 Test: Super-Mid = Super Fun “Heigh-ho, heigh-ho, it’s off to Circuito de Jerez—Ángel Nieto we go (to ride the 2020 Ducati Panigale...
Read more
Reviews

2019 Honda CRF250F, CRF125F, and CRF110F: Family Motorcycles (Review)

Jess McKinley -
0
In today's busy world, unplugging for a weekend of riding motorcycles with family is mentally therapeutic. The 2019 Honda CRF lineup makes this simple.
Read more
Motorcycle Safety

4 Steps to Avoid Motorcycle Final Drive Belt Drama: Secrets from Experience

Gary Ilminen -
0
Drive belts do have less maintenance and advantages for motorcycles over a drive chain, but they still can cause drama. What secrets can old...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

2019 Long Beach IMS J&P Cycle Custom Bike Show Winners

Don Williams -
0
2019 Progressive International Motorcycle Show Long Beach Winners In addition to the wide variety of new motorcycles to drool over at the 2019 Progressive International...
Read more
Community

Ducati North America CEO Jason Chinnock Interview

Nic de Sena -
0
Ducati North America CEO Jason Chinnock Interview At 2019 Long Beach IMS Progressive International Motorcycle Shows kicked off its eight-stop tour of the United States...
Read more
News

2020 Kawasaki W800 First Ride Review: Long Beach Jaunt

Nic de Sena -
0
2020 Kawasaki W800 First Ride Review: Progressive International Motorcycle Show Special Ah, Fall in California. It’s a wonderful time of year where we’re able to still...
Read more
Reviews

2020 Triumph Rocket 3 R & GT Test: Canary Island Careening

Ron Lieback -
0
2020 Triumph Rocket 3 R & GT Test: Going Big Most cruisers bore me. I struggle with handling and power issues on most, though these laidback...
Read more
News

2020 Ducati Panigale V2 Test at Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto

Nic de Sena -
0
2020 Ducati Panigale V2 Test: Super-Mid = Super Fun “Heigh-ho, heigh-ho, it’s off to Circuito de Jerez—Ángel Nieto we go (to ride the 2020 Ducati Panigale...
Read more
Reviews

2019 Honda CRF250F, CRF125F, and CRF110F: Family Motorcycles (Review)

Jess McKinley -
0
In today's busy world, unplugging for a weekend of riding motorcycles with family is mentally therapeutic. The 2019 Honda CRF lineup makes this simple.
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling