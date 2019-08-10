Saturday, August 10, 2019
Motorcycle Racing News

2019 Unadilla Motocross National Results and Coverage (8 Fast Facts)

Motorcycle Racing News

2019 Unadilla Motocross National Results: Roczen Rules

Thoroughly dominating the competition, Ken Roczen went 1-1 at the Circle K Unadilla Motocross National at Unadilla MX in upstate New York. It was Roczen’s first double-moto win since 2016. Marvin Musquin went 2-2, with Zach Osborne filling out the podium with a 4-4 performance. 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series leader Eli Tomac struggled in moto 1, taking P4 overall with a 7-3 day. Tomac’s lead over Musquin is now 40 points with two rounds remaining, and Roczen trails Musquin by a single point in the standings.

2019 Unadilla Motocross National Results and Coverage - Ken Roczen
Ken Roczen

  1. Ken Roczen not only obliterated the field in the motos, he also crushed everyone in qualifying. Roczen (Team Honda HRC) qualified over three seconds faster than his nearest competitor, Cooper Webb. Roczen went on to lead every lap of the first moto and all but the two opening laps of moto 2. The gaps at the end of the race were decisive, winning moto 1 by over 15 seconds and the second moto by over 22 seconds. Early in the second moto Roczen did have to pass Osborne and then engage in a short battle with Musquin, but the writing was on the wall and Roczen would have no competition at historic Unadilla MX, which was celebrating its 50th anniversary. Roczen, who has had health-related endurance issues, revealed after the race that he had only ridden two 20-minute motos in the previous two weeks.
  1. Marvin Musquin failed to make it a three-peat after winning Unadilla the previous two years, though still looked strong. No one was going to look good compared to Roczen, but Musquin (Red Bull KTM) was never challenged for P2. He beat Justin Barcia by over five seconds in the first moto and was nearly seven seconds clear of Tomac in moto 2. Musquin did his best to hold off Roczen after pulling a moto 2 holeshot, but Musquin ran wide near pit lane while under pressure, and that was it. Still, Musquin shaved eight points off Tomac’s series lead. With four motos remaining and 100 points on the table, Tomac leads Musquin by 40 points.

2019 Unadilla Motocross National Results and Coverage - Marvin Musquin
Marvin Musquin

  1. Eli Tomac admitted to being stiff in moto 1, where he never looked good, though he rebounded nicely in the second moto. As can happen to Tomac (Monster Energy Kawasaki) when things aren’t quite right for him, he dropped through the ranks in the opening moto. In P2 for the first five laps (of 15) of moto 1, Tomac was passed by Musquin on lap 6. Tomac was still in a podium position at the halfway point, and then he was passed by Barcia, Osborne, and Jason Anderson on consecutive laps. Tomac then lost another spot to teammate Joey Savatgy on the final lap. Moto 2 was less eventful for Tomac, as he started in the top five, passed Savatgy early in the race and Osborne near the end. Tomac retains a commanding 40-point series lead with two rounds to go.

2019 Unadilla Motocross National Results and Coverage - Osborne and Tomac
Osborne leads Tomac in Moto 1

  1. Zach Osborne returned to the overall podium with consistent riding. Despite not podiuming in either moto, Osborne (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing) used a 4-4 afternoon to crash the overall podium. Osborne was never a threat to the streaking Roczen and Musquin, though his first overall podium since a shoulder injury made it a good day for him at Unadilla MX. It moved Osborn into P5 in the standings, as he closes on teammate Anderson who has a 5-5 ride.
  1. Justin Barcia nabbed his first podium of 2019, and he did it in front of a hometown crowd. Barcia (Monster Energy/Yamaha Factory Racing) rode impressively in the first moto, coming from P7 on the first lap to a P3 finish. To do it, he had to pass the likes of Tomac and Osborne. Barcia was looking to repeat his performance in the second moto and was running in podium position before he crashed on the opening lap. Barcia battled from P15 on lap 1 to P10 at the finish of moto 2, giving him a P6 overall finish.

Justin Barcia On Unadilla Poidum
Justin Barcia

  1. Joey Savatgy rode like he needed a 2020 ride—and he does. This week, Savatgy was told he will not be returning to the Monster Energy Kawasaki team next year, and he responded by passing teammate and series leader Tomac on the last lap of the first moto. Savatgy’s 6-6 day was only good for P7 overall, and Savatgy now has four P6 moto finishes in succession, his highest finishing position in 2019. Seats will be open for factory rides at Honda and Suzuki, so we will watch to see where Savatgy lands.
  1. Cooper Webb crashed in moto 1 and was taken to the hospital for an MRI on his knee. Webb (Red Bull KTM) drops to P6 in the standings, 72 points ahead of Barcia in the series.
  1. The penultimate round of the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross National Championship Series is next week at Budds Creek Motocross Park in Maryland. Weather predictions a week out are for a high in the mid-80s and little chance of rain. Moto 1 for both classes will be shown live on MavTV, with the 450MX Moto 2 being delayed by an hour on NBC Sports Network. Check our 2019 Pro Motocross TV Schedule for details.

2019 Unadilla Motocross National Results, Unadilla MX, New Berlin, NY

  1. Ken Roczen, Honda, 1-1; 50 points
  2. Marvin Musquin, KTM, 2-2; 44 points
  3. Zach Osborne, Husqvarna, 4-4; 36 points
  4. Eli Tomac, Kawasaki, 7-3; 34 points
  5. Jason Anderson, Husqvarna, 5-5; 32 points
  6. Justin Barcia, Yamaha, 3-10; 31 points
  7. Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 6-6; 30 points
  8. Benny Bloss, KTM, 9-7; 26 points
  9. Justin Bogle, KTM, 10-9; 23 points
  10. Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 8-11; 23 points
  11. Fredrik Norén, Suzuki, 12-8, 22 points
  12. Kyle Cunningham, Honda, 11-12; 19 points
  13. Henry Miller, KTM, 13-14; 15 points
  14. John Short, Honda, 15-13; 14 points
  15. Ben Lamay, Honda, 16-17; 9 points
  16. James Weeks, Yamaha, 14-19; 9 points
  17. Lorenzo Locurcio, Kawasaki, 18-16; 8 points
  18. Tyler Bowers, Kawasaki, 39-15; 6 points
  19. Isaac Teasdale, Suzuki, 17-21; 4 points
  20. Aaron Plessinger, Yamaha, 31-18; 3 points
  21. Caleb Tennant, KTM, 19-38; 2 points
  22. Coty Schock, KTM, 21-20; 1 point
  23. Toshiki Tomita, Honda, 20-39; 1 point

2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross AMA National Championship Standings (after 10 of 12 rounds)

  1. Eli Tomac, Kawasaki, 426 points (8 moto wins)
  2. Marvin Musquin, KTM, 386 (3 moto wins)
  3. Ken Roczen, Honda, 385 points (5 moto wins)
  4. Jason Anderson, Husqvarna, 336
  5. Zach Osborne, Husqvarna, 331 (1 moto win)
  6. Cooper Webb, KTM, 324 (2 moto wins)
  7. Justin Barcia, Yamaha, 252
  8. Justin Bogle, KTM, 208
  9. Fredrik Norén, Honda/Suzuki, 204
  10. Blake Baggett, KTM, 175 (1 moto win)
  11. Dean Ferris, Yamaha, 136
  12. Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 127
  13. Benny Bloss, KTM, 110
  14. John Short, Honda, 103
  15. Henry Miller, KTM, 102
  16. Lorenzo Locurcio, Kawasaki, 94
  17. Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 86
  18. Ben Lamay, Honda, 84
  19. Tyler Bowers, Kawasaki, 72
  20. Cole Seely, Honda, 59
  21. Justin Hill, Suzuki, 51
  22. Aaron Plessinger, Yamaha, 51
  23. Todd Waters, Husqvarna, 46
  24. Kyle Cunningham, Honda, 35
  25. Jake Masterpool, Honda, 35
  26. James Weeks, Yamaha, 32
  27. Coty Schock, KTM, 26
  28. Taiki Koga, Kawasaki, 23
  29. Isaac Teasdale, Suzuki, 22
  30. Toshiki Tomita, Honda, 22
  31. Dylan Merriam, Husqvarna, 18
  32. Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 13
  33. Tristan Lane, KTM, 6
  34. Cody Cooper, Honda, 6
  35. Matthew Hubert, Husqvarna, 5
  36. Ryan Dowd, Suzuki 5
  37. Erki Kahro, KTM, 5
  38. Dustin Winter, Yamaha, 3
  39. Felix Lopez, KTM, 3
  40. Mathias Jorgensen, Honda, 3
  41. Chris Canning, Kawasaki, 2
  42. Dare Demartile, Honda, 2
  43. Caleb Tennant, KTM, 2
  44. Noah McConahy, Yamaha, 1
  45. Brandan Leith, Kawasaki, 1
  46. Cade Autenrieth, KTM, 1
  47. Heath Harrison, Kawasaki, 1

 

Previous articleCardo Packtalk Bold Review: Connects 15 Riders, 13 Hours of Talk Time
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Reviews

Cardo Packtalk Bold Review: Connects 15 Riders, 13 Hours of Talk Time

Don Williams -
0
We review the Cardo Packtalk Bold, whic connects up to 15 riders and has 13 hours of talk time. The best part is the ease of use.
Read more
Gear / Parts

Arai Cosair-X: New Hayden Laguna Replica & Rea-5 Models Unveiled

Staff -
0
Arai Cosair-X: Fall 2019 Models Nicky Hayden fans from around the world have long been asking for Arai to bring back one of the most...
Read more
MotoGP

Can Marquez Beat Ducati at Austria MotoGP? (Preview)

Ron Lieback -
0
Can Marc Marquez beat the Ducati riders at Red Bull Ring in Austria, a track he has never won at? Here's our Austria MotoGP preview.
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

U.S. Teams Announced for 2019 International Six Days Enduro (Portugal)

Staff -
0
This November, 21 of the United State's best amateur off-road riders will head to Portimao, Portugal, to compete in the 2019 FIM ISDE. Here are the teams.
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2020 Monster Energy Kawasaki Race Team First Look: Tomac, Cianciarulo

Don Williams -
0
2020 Monster Energy Kawasaki Race Team: Savatgy Out Eli Tomac and Adam Cianciarulo will make up the 2020 Monster Energy Kawasaki factory race team in Monster...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Rizoma Suzuki Katana Custom (Part-by-Part)

Don Williams -
0
Rizoma Suzuki Katana Custom The folks at Rizoma are at it again. This time they have taken a 2020 Suzuki Katana and sharpened up its...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2019 Unadilla Motocross National Results and Coverage (8 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
2019 Unadilla Motocross National Results: Roczen Rules Thoroughly dominating the competition, Ken Roczen went 1-1 at the Circle K Unadilla Motocross National at Unadilla MX...
Read more
Reviews

Cardo Packtalk Bold Review: Connects 15 Riders, 13 Hours of Talk Time

Don Williams -
0
We review the Cardo Packtalk Bold, whic connects up to 15 riders and has 13 hours of talk time. The best part is the ease of use.
Read more
Gear / Parts

Arai Cosair-X: New Hayden Laguna Replica & Rea-5 Models Unveiled

Staff -
0
Arai Cosair-X: Fall 2019 Models Nicky Hayden fans from around the world have long been asking for Arai to bring back one of the most...
Read more
MotoGP

Can Marquez Beat Ducati at Austria MotoGP? (Preview)

Ron Lieback -
0
Can Marc Marquez beat the Ducati riders at Red Bull Ring in Austria, a track he has never won at? Here's our Austria MotoGP preview.
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

U.S. Teams Announced for 2019 International Six Days Enduro (Portugal)

Staff -
0
This November, 21 of the United State's best amateur off-road riders will head to Portimao, Portugal, to compete in the 2019 FIM ISDE. Here are the teams.
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2020 Monster Energy Kawasaki Race Team First Look: Tomac, Cianciarulo

Don Williams -
0
2020 Monster Energy Kawasaki Race Team: Savatgy Out Eli Tomac and Adam Cianciarulo will make up the 2020 Monster Energy Kawasaki factory race team in Monster...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling