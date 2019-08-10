2019 Unadilla Motocross National Results and Coverage (8 Fast Facts)

2019 Unadilla Motocross National Results: Roczen Rules

Thoroughly dominating the competition, Ken Roczen went 1-1 at the Circle K Unadilla Motocross National at Unadilla MX in upstate New York. It was Roczen’s first double-moto win since 2016. Marvin Musquin went 2-2, with Zach Osborne filling out the podium with a 4-4 performance. 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series leader Eli Tomac struggled in moto 1, taking P4 overall with a 7-3 day. Tomac’s lead over Musquin is now 40 points with two rounds remaining, and Roczen trails Musquin by a single point in the standings.

Ken Roczen not only obliterated the field in the motos, he also crushed everyone in qualifying. Roczen (Team Honda HRC) qualified over three seconds faster than his nearest competitor, Cooper Webb. Roczen went on to lead every lap of the first moto and all but the two opening laps of moto 2. The gaps at the end of the race were decisive, winning moto 1 by over 15 seconds and the second moto by over 22 seconds. Early in the second moto Roczen did have to pass Osborne and then engage in a short battle with Musquin, but the writing was on the wall and Roczen would have no competition at historic Unadilla MX, which was celebrating its 50th anniversary. Roczen, who has had health-related endurance issues, revealed after the race that he had only ridden two 20-minute motos in the previous two weeks.

Marvin Musquin failed to make it a three-peat after winning Unadilla the previous two years, though still looked strong. No one was going to look good compared to Roczen, but Musquin (Red Bull KTM) was never challenged for P2. He beat Justin Barcia by over five seconds in the first moto and was nearly seven seconds clear of Tomac in moto 2. Musquin did his best to hold off Roczen after pulling a moto 2 holeshot, but Musquin ran wide near pit lane while under pressure, and that was it. Still, Musquin shaved eight points off Tomac’s series lead. With four motos remaining and 100 points on the table, Tomac leads Musquin by 40 points.

Eli Tomac admitted to being stiff in moto 1, where he never looked good, though he rebounded nicely in the second moto. As can happen to Tomac (Monster Energy Kawasaki) when things aren’t quite right for him, he dropped through the ranks in the opening moto. In P2 for the first five laps (of 15) of moto 1, Tomac was passed by Musquin on lap 6. Tomac was still in a podium position at the halfway point, and then he was passed by Barcia, Osborne, and Jason Anderson on consecutive laps. Tomac then lost another spot to teammate Joey Savatgy on the final lap. Moto 2 was less eventful for Tomac, as he started in the top five, passed Savatgy early in the race and Osborne near the end. Tomac retains a commanding 40-point series lead with two rounds to go.

Zach Osborne returned to the overall podium with consistent riding. Despite not podiuming in either moto, Osborne (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing) used a 4-4 afternoon to crash the overall podium. Osborne was never a threat to the streaking Roczen and Musquin, though his first overall podium since a shoulder injury made it a good day for him at Unadilla MX. It moved Osborn into P5 in the standings, as he closes on teammate Anderson who has a 5-5 ride.

Justin Barcia nabbed his first podium of 2019, and he did it in front of a hometown crowd. Barcia (Monster Energy/Yamaha Factory Racing) rode impressively in the first moto, coming from P7 on the first lap to a P3 finish. To do it, he had to pass the likes of Tomac and Osborne. Barcia was looking to repeat his performance in the second moto and was running in podium position before he crashed on the opening lap. Barcia battled from P15 on lap 1 to P10 at the finish of moto 2, giving him a P6 overall finish.

Joey Savatgy rode like he needed a 2020 ride—and he does. This week, Savatgy was told he will not be returning to the Monster Energy Kawasaki team next year, and he responded by passing teammate and series leader Tomac on the last lap of the first moto. Savatgy’s 6-6 day was only good for P7 overall, and Savatgy now has four P6 moto finishes in succession, his highest finishing position in 2019. Seats will be open for factory rides at Honda and Suzuki, so we will watch to see where Savatgy lands.

Cooper Webb crashed in moto 1 and was taken to the hospital for an MRI on his knee. Webb (Red Bull KTM) drops to P6 in the standings, 72 points ahead of Barcia in the series.

The penultimate round of the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross National Championship Series is next week at Budds Creek Motocross Park in Maryland. Weather predictions a week out are for a high in the mid-80s and little chance of rain. Moto 1 for both classes will be shown live on MavTV, with the 450MX Moto 2 being delayed by an hour on NBC Sports Network. Check our 2019 Pro Motocross TV Schedule for details.

2019 Unadilla Motocross National Results, Unadilla MX, New Berlin, NY

Ken Roczen, Honda, 1-1; 50 points Marvin Musquin, KTM, 2-2; 44 points Zach Osborne, Husqvarna, 4-4; 36 points Eli Tomac, Kawasaki, 7-3; 34 points Jason Anderson, Husqvarna, 5-5; 32 points Justin Barcia, Yamaha, 3-10; 31 points Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 6-6; 30 points Benny Bloss, KTM, 9-7; 26 points Justin Bogle, KTM, 10-9; 23 points Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 8-11; 23 points Fredrik Norén, Suzuki, 12-8, 22 points Kyle Cunningham, Honda, 11-12; 19 points Henry Miller, KTM, 13-14; 15 points John Short, Honda, 15-13; 14 points Ben Lamay, Honda, 16-17; 9 points James Weeks, Yamaha, 14-19; 9 points Lorenzo Locurcio, Kawasaki, 18-16; 8 points Tyler Bowers, Kawasaki, 39-15; 6 points Isaac Teasdale, Suzuki, 17-21; 4 points Aaron Plessinger, Yamaha, 31-18; 3 points Caleb Tennant, KTM, 19-38; 2 points Coty Schock, KTM, 21-20; 1 point Toshiki Tomita, Honda, 20-39; 1 point

