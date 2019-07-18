2019 Suzuki RM-Z250 Review

For 2019, Suzuki totally redesigned RM-Z250. It was much needed, as it hadn’t been updated in many years. We tested the 2019 Suzuki RM-Z250 with various riders at various tracks, and here’s what we found out about the sleek motocross motorcycle decked out in Champion Yellow No. 2.

1. The biggest news for the 2019 Suzuki RM-Z250 is the completely new chassis. It is much slimmer and has a more modern look and feel. The new frame is claimed to be almost a pound lighter and has a 10 percent increase in torsional rigidity.

2. The suspension is all-new, with springs returning to the fork legs. Suzuki went from the PSF-2 air forks back to a conventionally sprung KYB fork with a free-piston design that separates the air and oil of optimum damping action. The rear shock is a new KYB unit with a revised linkage ratio. Combined with the linkage, the set-up is one pound lighter.

3. While the motor isn’t all-new, it did receive some significant updates. The biggest news is the all-new cylinder head that has a new intake port shape and finish. Inside is a crankshaft with a more aggressive intake design. The engine placement is also changed, and the crankshaft now sits higher in the chassis.

4. New dual fuel injectors feed the motor. The primary injector is placed at the bottom of the throttle body. The second injector is placed farther up in the air boot, just down from the airbox. Providing the air is a larger air cleaner opening.

5. For 2019, Suzuki added a lot more to the top end of the power curve of the RM-Z250. The best part of this is it didn’t lose anything on the bottom end of the rpm range.

6. With its broad powerband, the Suzuki is one of the easiest bikes in the class to ride. It still doesn’t rev out like many of the other 250s do these days and isn’t the most powerful bike in the class, but given its easy-to-ride nature, it very well could be the easiest to go fast on. To tailor the power to your liking, Suzuki offers different power couplers that are easy to change. We preferred the white coupler, which provided the most aggressive power. The others just made the bike feel slower.

7. Shifting is silky smooth, and we never missed a shift. The shift lever was a little on the short side for us, as we have size 11 and 13 feet. That made it difficult to get under the shift lever for up-shifts. Second gear and the overall gearing have been changed in the five-speed transmission, and they match the powerband perfectly.

8. Clutch pull is nice and easy, with a good progressive feel. When ridden hard, we did feel a small amount of clutch fade that was easily adjusted out with the quick adjuster at the lever.

9. Chassis wise, the 2019 Suzuki RM-Z250 has a well laid out cockpit with nothing feeling out of place. The Pro Taper bars have a low comfortable bend that fit the rest of the chassis. It is obvious however Suzuki built the bike for smaller riders. We are just over six-feet tall, so the complete package just felt a little cramped for us. We’re not saying this because of the seat height—it’s a middle of the road 37.5 inches. It is due to the tighter seat-peg-grip triangle.

10. One thing that didn’t change with the new RM-Z250 is its ability to turn. Suzuki has been the best cornering motorcycle in its class for years, and that hasn’t changed in 2019. On the other end of the spectrum, it isn’t the most stable feeling bike at speed.

11. Suspension can be summed up in one word—stiff. Even though our weights approach 200 pounds, the suspension is way too stiff. We backed out the clickers all the way up front, but it didn’t really help. The spring rate is just too heavy. A suspension tuner will have no problem curing the problem, as the KYB fork is good stuff—you’ll be buying two springs, as each fork leg has one. The KYB shock isn’t as stiff as the fork, yet still too hard for our liking. We felt the most comfortable with 108mm of sag, as it keeps the motorcycle most balanced.

12. Front brake rotor increased in size to 270mm and has with new brake pad material makes for stronger stopping power. DID Dirt Star rims that reduce unsprung weight and a new slimmer rear master cylinder.

13. Dunlop MX33 tires front and rear are some of our favorite tires for the track. We’re happy to see them on the Suzuki, replacing the older MX52.

14. The Suzuki RM-Z250 needs an electric starter. While the engine was always easy to kickstart, too much time can be lost in the event of a crash or stall during a race.

15. Overall, we’re impressed with the advancements made with the 2019 Suzuki RM-Z250. It’s a solid base to work from, especially for a smaller, novice-to-intermediate rider. The suspension will require a trip to the tuner for new springs and damping, unless you’re a heavyweight supercross rider. Otherwise, the 2019 Suzuki RM-Z250 is a much-needed step forward that has plenty of potential for the right rider.

Location photography by Simon Cudby

RIDING STYLE



Helmet: Fox V2 Preme

Goggles: Fox Air Defense

Pants + jersey: Fox 360 Preme

Gloves: Fox 360 Grav

Boots: Fox Instinct



2019 Suzuki RM-Z250 Specs

ENGINE

Type: 4-stroke single

Displacement: 249cc

Bore x stroke: 77.0 × 53.6mm

Compression ratio: 13.75:1

Valvetrain: DOHC, 4 valves

Lubrication: Semi-dry sump

Fueling: Dual-injector EFI

Starting: Kick

Transmission: 5-speed

Final drive: DID 520 chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Aluminum twin-beam

Handlebar: Renthal

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable KYB inverted fork; 12.2 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable KYB shock; 11.8 inches

Wheels: DID DirtStar

Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX33

Front tire: 80/100 x 21

Rear tire: 100/90 x 19

Front brake: 270mm disc

Rear brake: 240mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.5 inches

Rake: 28.5 degrees

Trail: 4.9 inches

Seat height: 37.5 inches

Ground clearance: 13.0 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.7 gallons

Wet weight 233 pounds

2019 Suzuki RM-Z250 Color:

Champion Yellow No. 2

2019 Suzuki RM-Z250 Price:

$7899 MSRP

