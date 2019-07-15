Rizoma Harley-Davidson Sportster Forty-Eight:

Customization, Italian-style

The Harley-Davidson Sportster Forty-Eight is one of the most popular motorcycles in The Motor Company’s lines. It’s ripe for customizing, and we see examples from all over the world. This Rizoma-customized Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight features a wide variety of over-the-counter Rizoma accessories that total just less than $3100.

The Rizoma parts on the blacked-out Forty-Eight enhance its sinister attitude. We are undoubtedly fans of the intake, headlight cowling, brief front fender, flat-bend handlebars, functional adjustable levers, and cleaned up lighting. Mirrors are a mainstay of Rizoma, and the single left handlebar-end mounted Lunar mirror lives up to our expectations.

One prominent aftermarket part that is not Rizoma is the Red Thunder Sportster Ceramic Black stainless steel exhaust system. Like Rizoma, Red Thunder is an Italian company, putting a European accent to a previous purely American iconic design. Expect to spend around $1200 for the Red Thunder exhaust system. Also, the paint job is not stock, and eagle-eyed readers might pick up a few other customized parts that we have missed. Without a doubt, the combination of all these parts is a great visual success.

As always, check your local regulations to make sure that all of these modifications to your Harley-Davidson Sportster Forty-Eight are fully legal on public roads. The Forty-Eight is a fun motorcycle, and we don’t want to see you getting in trouble with the authorities—that will ruin anyone’s day.

Rizoma Harley-Davidson Sportster Forty-Eight Custom Build List

Adjustable brake lever

Adjustable clutch lever

Club front indicator light, plus mounting and cable kits

Club S rear indicator light and cable kit

Derby cover

Fox license plate support kit

Front axle nut cover

Front brake master cylinder cap

Front fender

Handlebar

Headlight fairing and mounting kit

Intake tips

Lunar mirror and mounting kit

Rear-axle nut cover

Red Thunder Ceramic Black exhaust (non-Rizoma)

Touring footpegs and Rally/Touring mounting kit

Urlo grips

Rizoma Harley-Davidson Sportster Forty-Eight Custom Photo Gallery