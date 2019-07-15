2020 Beta RR-S 350, 390, 430, and 500 First Look

It’s a big year for the Beta RR-S line of dual-sport motorcycles. Beta has given the 2020 Beta RR-S four-motorcycle lineup—350, 390, 430, and 500—an all-frame and motor. Let’s take a look at all the details.

The new four-stroke motor is lightened by 2.2 pounds.

Twin injectors are now employed. Beta claims improved fuel economy in addition to more power. To go along with the new injectors, the EFI is remapped. Major interior pieces have been moved to put the center of gravity closer to the swingarm pivot. The clutch is raised, and the crankshaft moved rearward. The 2020 Beta RR-S models get a new cooling system. The new water pump has a higher flow rate through the higher-efficiency radiators, and the hose system is simplified with coolant routed through the frame. Additionally, a new cylinder and cylinder head are designed to utilize the additional coolant flow and reduce engine operating temperatures. The clutch is updated. The discs have a new material with a goal of smoother gear shifting. There is also a new magnesium clutch cover to more efficiently flow oil to the clutch. Speaking of magnesium, the flywheel cover is also now made of the lightweight element. Shifting should be better on the new Beta RR-S dual-sport motorcycles. In addition to the new clutch disc material, the gearshifter is redesigned, and the shifting throw is shorter and will require less force. The frame used for all four motorcycles in the 2020 Beta RR-S lineup has new geometry and rigidity. Precision-cast pieces are now used, and the frame is narrower at the bottom and gets a new skid plate. Also, new engine mounting will reduce vibration. Matching the frame is a new rear subframe. The techno-polymer subframe has been beefed up for improved resistance to crash damage. Inside, the air filter setup is new, and Beta claims it is easier and faster to install the filter properly. A new exhaust goes with the new rear subframe. The heat shield has also be updated. The swingarm is longer for improved stability and traction. To go with it is a new chain guide. The 2020 Beta RR-S line’s ZF fork gets new internals. The cartridge has a lower center of gravity to improve handling. Additionally, plushness is increased, and the new cartridge is designed to absorb square-edged impacts better. The valving is reworked to match the new frame. That’s an all-new ZF shock. In addition to updated valving, it has an improved top-out system (less bounce when braking) and longer, more progressive shock bumper (softer and more bottoming resistance). Riders who want a two-inch lower seat can order it as a factory option. Parts inside the fork and shock make it easy to reduce the seat height on all four 2020 RR-S dual-sport motorcycles. Ergonomics are updated. The handlebars are wider, the seat is redesigned. Additionally, the new Beta RR-S dual sport bikes have new plastic. The dash is new, and still includes GPS as a standard feature. Fuel tank capacity is up to 2.4 gallons. That’s not enough for longer rides, but will satisfy those on local dual-sport runs. The bracket for the taillight and license plate is new. It’s a setup that looks clean, and grab handles are integrated into the rear end. The kickstand is new, and has a larger footpad for more stability when parked off-road.

There’s a $300 price increase across the board for the 2020 Beta RR-S 350, 390, 430 and 500.

2020 Beta 350 RR-S Price: $10,599 MSRP

2020 Beta 390 RR-S Price: $10,699 MSRP

2020 Beta 430 RR-S Price: $10,799 MSRP

2020 Beta 500 RR-S Price: $10,899 MSRP

20. Be patient—the 2020 Beta RS-S dual-sport motorcycles won’t be at the dealers until November 2019.