Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials Registration Details

Twist the throttle and may the records fall!

Time to take it to the limit and live out that Bonneville dream of setting a motorcycle land speed record—or at least to give it a shot! Registration for the 2019 Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials (BMST) opened April 15 for the event that runs August 24 to 29 at the Bonneville Salt Flats International Speedway near Wendover, Utah.

The Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials is the premier motorcycle land speed racing event of the year; it is the American Motorcyclist Association’s Land Speed Grand Championship where AMA National Motorcycle Land Speed records can be established and it also enables competitors to run for Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM)-recognized World Motorcycle Land Speed Records.

The first step required is to become an AMA member in order to participate in the event. To join or renew your existing membership, visit: http://www.americanmotorcyclist.com/ or call 1-800-AMA-JOIN. You can also join the AMA at the event.

This year, a special early registration incentive is available—that is, between April 15 and April 30, you can register for the 2019 BMST at 2018 fees. See the BMST site for entry fee details here: https://bonnevillespeedtrials.com/entry/

You do not have to submit an AMA entry—but you must be an AMA member—to run for both national and world records; your FIM entry includes eligibility for AMA records- provided you meet the class requirements for the AMA. All attempts are automatically considered for BOTH FIM & AMA.

The Run Whatca Brung entry fee does not enable the rider to set a record of any kind, but includes an event participant T-shirt & goodie bag, two passes down the salt flats and your official timing slip. It also provides 1/2 Price Gate entry for each rider/Crew member when purchased with registration (up to a maximum of 3).

Late entry after August 1 or on the salt does not guarantee the participant T-shirt or goodies for any of the events as supplies are limited.

When you register, you will need to reserve your bike’s number for competition. It can be up to four characters long and must be all numeric—no alphabetic characters. Numbers selected by competitors from the past three years can be re-used by those competitors, so if you pick one that is already taken, you’ll be notified that you must pick another number or you can opt to just have one assigned to you.

Here are some key dates:

April 15: Registration Opened, including FIM World Records, AMA National Records, Run Watcha Brung!

Registration Opened, including FIM World Records, AMA National Records, Run Watcha Brung! April 30 : Super Early-Bird 2019 at 2018 prices expire.

Super Early-Bird 2019 at 2018 prices expire. July 13 : Pre-Entry discount Closes, FIM Entries due

Pre-Entry discount Closes, FIM Entries due August 15 : Online Entry Closes (Entry on the salt still available after deadline)

Online Entry Closes (Entry on the salt still available after deadline) August 23 : VIR Pit Entry and Registration

VIR Pit Entry and Registration August 24 : General Entry Pits and Registration open. Scrutineering Opens

General Entry Pits and Registration open. Scrutineering Opens August 25 : 29 th Racing

29 Racing August 29: Awards Party

If you’ve never been to Bonneville as a competitor or as a spectator, now’s the time! It’s only a few months away, so start planning now!

For the latest info and complete entry information, see: https://bonnevillespeedtrials.com/

For more see:

2019 Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials Registration Open