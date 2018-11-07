2019 Honda CB500F: Not Quite An R Yet

Honda is undoubtedly moving from the F to the R, as evidenced by the Honda CB300R, CB650R, CB1000R—three upright naked sport bikes that have been re-imagined in Honda’s Neo Sports Café image.

While we expect that’s in the future for the CB500F, that’s not in the cards quite yet, as we get a first look at the 2019 model.

1. The 2019 Honda CB500F gets motor upgrades. It’s far from a total redesign, but that’s fine as are already fans of the 471cc DOHC parallel twin powerplant. Still, more power is always welcome on a midsize motorcycle, so Honda has reworked the intake and exhaust, installed new fuel injectors, as well as changed the valve timing. According to Honda, the result is a CB500F with “more low-to-midrange power and torque.

2. An assist-and-slip clutch is now mated to the updated six-speed transmission. That’s a feature that improves the bike for novice and experienced riders alike. Also, the shift dogs have been reworked for smoother shifts.

3. The 2019 Honda CB500F gets a new single-tube shock with larger internal parts. This design reduces oil foaming during hard riding, and allows for more precise damping characteristics.

4. A new full-color LCD screen is attractive and informative. Riders who like to know the gear position will love the large readout of that piece of information, and economy-minded riders will appreciate being reminded when to shift up a gear. There’s also access real-time and overall fuel consumption readout. Your speed is also displayed as large, impossible to miss, digits.

5. Although not upgraded to Neo Sports Café standards, the 2019 Honda CB500F bodywork is new and angular. The changes are not dramatic, but they do make a difference in the appearance. It is unquestionably a more modern looking motorcycle. Do note that the images are of the European version of the new bike, so the final American version could be slightly different.

6. All the lighting on the new CB500F is LED. That reduces draw on the alternator, as well as providing clean light.

7. ABS continues to be a $300 option. We wouldn’t get the bike without it at that price.

8. The upgrades add $100 to the MSRP. At $6199 for the base version, the CB500F continues to be a high-value mid-size sport motorcycle.

9. Be patient—the 2019 Honda CB500F won’t be on showroom floors until March 2019.

2019 Honda CB500F Specs

ENGINE

Type: Parallel twin

Displacement: 471cc

Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 66.8mm

Compression ratio: 10.7:1

Valve train: DOHC; 4 vpc

Fueling: EFI w/ 34mm throttle bodies

Transmission: 6-speed

Final drive: O-ring sealed chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.3 inches of travel

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.7 inches

Tires: Dunlop D222

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 160/60 x 17

Front brake: 320mm disc w/ Nissin 2-piston caliper

Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ Nissin single-piston caliper

DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase: 55.5 inches

Rake: 25.5 degrees

Trail: 4.0 inches

Seat height: 30.9 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons

Curb Weight: 415 pounds

2019 Honda CB500F Color:

Grand Prix Red

2019 Honda CB500F Price:

$6199 MSRP

2019 Honda CB500F First Look | Photo Gallery