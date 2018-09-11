2019 Kawasaki Z900RS Café Returns
When Kawasaki unveiled the Z900RS Café during the 2017 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show, we hoped the bike that was added to the Z family would make it stateside.
It took some time, but in May Kawasaki confirmed the bike – based on the sporty Z900 and Z900RS – would arrive in America.
Due to the bike’s popularity, Kawasaki now confirms that the retro-styled motorcycle, which takes some styling cues from the Kawasaki KZ1000R that Eddie Lawson earned two AMA SuperBike titles on, will return for 2019.
Kawasaki says the Z900RS Café was “developed for riders in search of a well-rounded bike that is not only rich in history and character, but also packed with modern technology and handling.”
The Café arrives with the 948cc inline four, which produces 72 ft/lbs of torque that’s wrapped in a trellis frame.
Other technical highlights of the 2019 Café include 41 mm inverted front forks, assist and slipper clutch, Kawasaki TRaction Control (KTRC), and a fully tuned exhaust note.
Exclusive features to the Z900RS Café include a brushed stainless steel exhaust system, black low-rise handlebars, stepped seat, fairing, and new engine case covers.
Following are the specs and a photo gallery of the returning Z900RS Café.
2019 Kawasaki Z900RS Café Specs
MOTOR
- Type: Inline-4
- Bore x stroke: 73.4 x 56.0mm
- Displacement: 948cc
- Maximum torque: 72 ft/lbs @ 6500 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.8:1
- Valve train: DOHC, 4vpc
- Fueling: EFI w/ four 36mm Mikuni throttle bodies
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Final drive: Sealed chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular steel trellis
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable inverted KYB 41mm fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted laid-down shock w/ adjustable rebound damping and spring-preload; 5.5 inches
- Tires: Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 300mm rotors w/ 4-piston radially mounted calipers and radial pump
- Rear brakes: 250mm rotor w/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 57.9 inches
- Rake: 25.4 degrees
- Trail: 3.5 inches
- Seat height: 32.3 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons
- Curb weight: 474 pounds
2019 Kawasaki Z900RS Café Color:
- Vintage Lime Green
2019 Kawasaki Z900RS Café Price:
- $11,699