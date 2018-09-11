2019 Kawasaki Z900RS Café Returns

When Kawasaki unveiled the Z900RS Café during the 2017 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show, we hoped the bike that was added to the Z family would make it stateside.

It took some time, but in May Kawasaki confirmed the bike – based on the sporty Z900 and Z900RS – would arrive in America.

Due to the bike’s popularity, Kawasaki now confirms that the retro-styled motorcycle, which takes some styling cues from the Kawasaki KZ1000R that Eddie Lawson earned two AMA SuperBike titles on, will return for 2019.

Kawasaki says the Z900RS Café was “developed for riders in search of a well-rounded bike that is not only rich in history and character, but also packed with modern technology and handling.”

The Café arrives with the 948cc inline four, which produces 72 ft/lbs of torque that’s wrapped in a trellis frame.

Other technical highlights of the 2019 Café include 41 mm inverted front forks, assist and slipper clutch, Kawasaki TRaction Control (KTRC), and a fully tuned exhaust note.

Exclusive features to the Z900RS Café include a brushed stainless steel exhaust system, black low-rise handlebars, stepped seat, fairing, and new engine case covers.

Following are the specs and a photo gallery of the returning Z900RS Café.

2019 Kawasaki Z900RS Café Specs

MOTOR

Type: Inline-4

Bore x stroke: 73.4 x 56.0mm

Displacement: 948cc

Maximum torque: 72 ft/lbs @ 6500 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.8:1

Valve train: DOHC, 4vpc

Fueling: EFI w/ four 36mm Mikuni throttle bodies

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: 6-speed

Final drive: Sealed chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular steel trellis

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable inverted KYB 41mm fork; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted laid-down shock w/ adjustable rebound damping and spring-preload; 5.5 inches

Tires: Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 180/55 x 17

Front brakes: 300mm rotors w/ 4-piston radially mounted calipers and radial pump

Rear brakes: 250mm rotor w/ single-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 57.9 inches

Rake: 25.4 degrees

Trail: 3.5 inches

Seat height: 32.3 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons

Curb weight: 474 pounds

2019 Kawasaki Z900RS Café Color:

Vintage Lime Green

2019 Kawasaki Z900RS Café Price:

$11,699

2019 Kawasaki Z900RS Café | Photo Gallery