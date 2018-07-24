Honda RC30: 30th Anniversary Celebration

The Honda RC30 is an icon – especially to Isle of Man TT fans.

During the 1988 Formula One TT, the late Joey Dunlop claimed the victory on an early version of the V4-powered Honda RC30, earning one of his record 26 IOM TT wins.

The RC30 – the frame designation name of a Honda VRF750R – immediately attracted the motorcycle-racing community, the single-sided swingarm superbike quickly becoming a collectable.

The bike was only produced from 1987-1990 – and only 3,000 came to the USA in the single year it was offered here (1990).

Because it was only offered in Japan in 1987, the RC30’s official first model year is when it arrived in Europe in 1988, making 2018 the bike’s 30th birthday.

Honda’s V4 quickly made its mark in motorcycle racing history when Fred Merkel won the inaugural World Superbike Championship’s riders and manufacturers title, which he repeated again in 1989.

To help celebrate, a collection of over 30 RC30s will be on display in a “pop up museum” at the Classic TT at the Isle of Man, which runs August 24-27.

The highlight of the RC30 gathering will occur on Monday, August 27, when the group will parade around the 37.73-mile Mountain Course Mountain Course. The Hondas will also ride during the Classic Racer Magazine Classic TT Lap of Honor.

Following are the official details:

Many of the bikes that will be on the Isle of Man for the celebration were ridden by some of the greatest names in the sport including 26-time TT Race winner Joey Dunlop, Steve Hislop, Phillip McCallen, Carl Fogarty and Freddie Spencer.

Other machines include bikes that Nick Jefferies, Steve Ward, Jonathan Rea, Alan Bennallick, Kenny Irons and Australian Mal Campbell all raced successfully on during their careers at prestigious meetings around the world.

\Five factory NLOB RC30s, formerly ridden by Dunlop, Fogarty, McCallen and Jefferies in either Castrol or Silkolene colors and Hislop’s 1988 Production RC30 Honda will also feature.

Steve Ward’s machines from 1988 and 1993 will be part of the paddock display. The Leeds rider achieved third place finishes in both the Formula One and Senior Races in the latter year, while the GT Motorcycles RC30 regularly campaigned by Alan Bennallick is another Honda RC30 that will form part of the celebrations.

Spencer’s Two Brothers Racing Honda RC30 that the triple World Champion rode in the AMA Superbike Championship is also in the exhibition.

In addition a number of RC30’s ridden in the World Endurance Championship will be on display including the 1989 Dholda Honda, an ex-Mal Campbell Moriwaki machine, also from 1989, that the Australian took to third in that year’s Suzuka 8-Hour and the Team Bike and That’s Racing machines that won and finished on the podium respectively at the Le Mans 24 Hour race as well as taking podium finishes elsewhere.

The free to enter Honda RC30 30th Anniversary Pop Up Museum curated by the Honda RC30 Owners Club, will be open from Friday, August 24, to Monday, August 27, in the Classic TT Paddock.

For additional information, visit Classic TT.