The American Motorcyclist Association is issuing a special appeal to motorists to be especially aware of motorcycles during May, which is Motorcycle Awareness Month and marks the seasonal return of motorcyclists to the roadways in much of the country.

Drivers are asked to check their mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes, maintain a safe distance when following motorcycles and pay particular attention when making left turns.

“May’s pleasant temperatures mean many more riders on the roads, especially in parts of the country where winter weather is just ending,” said Rob Dingman, AMA president and CEO. “This provides an excellent opportunity for us to educate the non-riding public about the safety issues that affect motorcyclists every time we roll out of our driveways.”

The AMA is tracking bills in state legislatures across the country that address the issue of distracted driving. Those bills range from prohibitions on minors using personal electronic devices, such as smart phones, to bans on the use of these devices by drivers of any age.

The AMA supports legislation that includes enhanced penalty options to be determined by the courts in cases where distracted driving results in a crash.

Motorcycle Awareness Month, launched by the AMA in the early 1980s and adopted by many state motorcycle-rights organizations, government entities and AMA-sanctioned clubs, is observed each May.

The official AMA position statements on distracted and inattentive vehicle operation can be found at www.americanmotorcyclist.com/About-The-AMA/distracted-and-inattentive-vehicle-operation-1.