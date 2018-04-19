2018 Indian Recalls

Indian Motorcycle Company is recalling 3,341 of its 2018 models due to unintended starting issues.

Indian says that corrosion may develop within the right combination switch, potentially resulting in the motorcycle starting without the user’s intent if the key fob is near the motorcycle if the required safety interlock conditions are met.

The following 2018 models, which were manufactured from Oct. 25, 2016 to Nov. 17, 2017, are affected:

Chief

Chief Classic

Chief Dark Horse

Chief Vintage

Chieftain

Chieftain Classic

Chieftain Dark Horse

Chieftain Elite

Chieftain Limited

Springfield

Springfield Dark Horse

The recall defect report states “Some of the 2018 111ci Indian Motorcycles were manufactured with a right-hand switch cube that does not meet Indian Motorcycle’s quality standards.

“Motorcycle may electrically power-up without user input. If the key fob is stored on or near the motorcycle and all other safety interlocks are met, this non-conformance could lead to unintentional initiation of the start sequence. If the vehicle starts while unattended in a closed area, it could increase risk of exposure to carbon monoxide.”

“Electrical components within the right-hand switch cube on affected vehicles may develop corrosion over time. This corrosion may lead to further damage of electrical components and possibly create an electrical short that may lead to vehicle starting without user input.”

Indian will notify owners, and dealers will replace the right-hand combination switch, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 19, 2018. Owners may contact Indian customer service at 1-877-204-3697. Indian’s number for this recall is I-18-04.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov . The NHTSA Campaign Number is 18V228000.

