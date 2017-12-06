BMW and House of Machines

BMW Motorrad lives by its motif “Make Life a Ride,” exposing the motorcycling lifestyle by hosting German-based events like Pure & Crafted Festival and BMW Motorrad Days.

BMW now brings this motorcycling as a lifestyle energy stateside with a new collaboration with House of Machines, which opened its doors November 29 in the Arts District of Los Angeles. House of Machines is a do-all place “where man and machine coexist,” offering a custom shot, coffee, craft beer, food and music.

“The House of Machines is a place for people with a love of detail, a striving for perfection and a passion for the motorcycle lifestyle. ‘Where man and machine coexist’ – this is not just the motto, it’s a philosophy we embrace in practice every day. And BMW Motorrad is the ideal partner for this purpose,” says Drew Madasci, Strategic Director The House of Machines.

To create this exceptional integrated experience, The House of Machines has assembled a diverse range of offerings under a single roof: from a fashionable custom builder complete with adjacent workshop and a specially developed fashion label with limited collection through to excellent-quality coffee, selected craft beer specialities, soul food and live music – here visitors can enjoy everything that is an authentic part of the heritage and custom scene.

With its individually selected partners and products, The House of Machines offers nothing but the very best quality in all areas. Based on this principle, BMW Motorrad was chosen as the exclusive partner. Models from the heritage segment are exhibited on the premises, thereby contributing to the unique overall experience.

“BMW Motorrad and The House of Machines share the same passion for motorcycles and the surrounding lifestyle. The House of Machines is the perfect everyday experience of Make Life a Ride,” says Timo Resch, Vice President Marketing and Sales BMW Motorrad.

The concept of The House of Machines is rounded off with the newly developed men’s fashion label “Limits No Longer Apply (LNLA), initiated and inspired by BMW Motorrad. The limited collections of this fashion label – established exclusively for The House of Machines – are available for 12 months on the premises and also online in the USA. The collection comprises high-quality everyday essentials for the modern man – favorite items of clothing for the future. Carefully selected materials make each garment in the collection a truly special item.

HOM opened its doors in the popular Arts District of Los Angeles on 29 November 2017. The history began four years ago in Cape Town. The new branch now gives visitors the opportunity to get a taste of the motorcycling lifecycle in Los Angeles with BMW Motorrad. In the years to come there are plans to open additional branches at cultural hotspots throughout the world.