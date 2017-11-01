Harley-Davidson Wireless Headset Interface Module

Wireless connectivity between rider and motorcycle is a no brainer for nowadays. Harley-Davidson just made this process easier by introducing its Wireless Headset Interface Module (P/N 76000768, $299.95).

This module uses Bluetooth technology, allowing full access Infotainment features of the Harley-Davidson Boom! Audio 6.5GT radio on 2014-later Touring and Trike motorcycles. No wires needed.

Discreetly mounted inside the fairing, the module connects directly into the radio. Intuitive technology ensures safe, controlled riding as users seamlessly move through music, phone, CB, navigation and intercom features through a separately-purchased Bluetooth-enabled headset.

The available Harley-Davidson Boom! Audio SPH10 Bluetooth Half Helmet Headset (P/N 76000738, $199.95) and Boom! Audio 20S Bluetooth Helmet Single Headset (P/N 76000736A, $299.95) offer a multitude of features such as — adjustable volume from the motorcycle hand controls, intercom conversations while still listening to the infotainment system interruption free, hands-free calling from Bluetooth mobile phones, and enabled voice-commands to seamlessly move through music and the intercom.

Headsets also maintain bike-to-bike communication allowing Touring riders to talk to non-Touring bikes. The module allows for dual headset connectivity so that two Bluetooth-enabled headsets can be connected to one WHIM. Harley-Davidson headsets feature proprietary software that delivers superior audio quality with stereo output compared to non-Harley headsets which provide a mono sound output.

Fitment of the module is for 2014-later Touring and Trike models equipped with a Boom! Box 6.5GT audio system. 2014-17 models also require the separate purchase of the Wireless Headset Interface Module Harness (P/N 69201726, $49.95*). A Dealer Digital Technician software update is required and dealer installation is recommended. See an authorized Harley-Davidson dealer for more details.

These and other Harley-Davidson Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories are available at more than 750 authorized retail locations in the United States and online.