Advertisement

2018 Suzuki GSX-S750 and GSX-S750Z

The big news for 2018 is that the Suzuki GSX-S750 is now 50-state legal, so Californians can enjoy it on the many incredible roads in the state.

However, that’s not all. Everyone benefits from an upgraded engine that now puts out almost 113 horsepower, in addition to fewer emissions and improved fuel economy. The GSX-S750 has always been a great handler, and this year it gets a new 41mm inverted KYB fork, plus traction control.

A highly flexible motorcycle, the 2018 Suzuki GSX-S750 is easy to ride and performs outstandingly in both the hinterland’s twisties and urban settings. If you want, feel free to throw on some soft bags for a weekend sport-touring expedition.

Advertisement

Riders who need ABS had better like dark motorcycles, as it is only available on the exclusively blacked-out GSX-S750Z, which runs an additional $600. The standard ABS-free GSX-S750 can be had in red/black or blue/black.

Read our Suzuki GSX-S750 Review.

Visit our Motorcycle Buyer’s Guide.

2018 Suzuki GSX-S750 Specs

MOTOR

Engine: Inline-4

Bore x stroke: 72.0 x 46.0mm

Displacement: 749cc

Compression ratio: 12.3:1

Valve train: DOHC, 4vpc

Fueling: EFI w/ 32mm throttle bodies

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: Six-speed

Final drive: RK 525 O-ring chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Twin-spar/tubular girder

Front suspension; travel: 41mm KYB inverted spring-preload adjustable fork; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 5.4 inches

Front tire: 120/70 ZR17; Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S21

Rear tire: 180/55 ZR17; Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S21

Front brakes: 310mm petal-type rotors w/ four-piston calipers

Rear brakes: 250mm petal-type rotor w/ single-piston caliper

ABS: GSX-S750Z only

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 57.3 inches

Rake: 25.2 degrees

Trail: 4.1 inches

Seat height: 32.3 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.2 gallons

Curb weight: 465 pounds GSX-S750); 469 pounds (GSX-S750Z)

2018 Suzuki GSX-S750 Colors:

Red/Black (GSX-S750)

Black/Blue (GSX-S750

Black (GXS-S750Z)

2018 Suzuki GSX-S750 Prices:

$8299 (GSX-S750)

$8899 (GSX-S750Z)

2018 Suzuki GSX-S750 Buyer’s Guide | Photo Gallery