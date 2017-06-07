2017 Honda Grom Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Honda Grom
There are few bikes that elicit more smiles for both riders and sidewalk-bound observers than the 2017 Honda Grom.
Powered by a classic air-cooled 125cc motor with just two valves and a four-speed transmission, the Grom is aimed at making fun runs in beach towns. Having said that, there are still plenty of other places to successfully ride the Grom, but keep in mind that 50 mph is about as fast as you’re going to go on a stock Grom.
Below that, the suspension and handling is grin inducing, and who doesn’t like a wet weight of just 229 pounds. The hardest part of riding a Grom is resisting some of the friendly hooliganism that will get you tickets from humorless gendarmes.
2017 Honda Grom Specs:
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
- Displacement: 125cc
- Bore x stroke: 52.4mm x 57.9mm
- Compression ratio: 9.3:1
- Cooling: Air
- Valve train: SOHC, two valves
- Fueling: PGM-FI w/ automatic enrichment
- Ignition: Electronic
- Transmission: Four-speed manual
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension: Non-adjustable 31mm inverted fork; 3.9 inches of travel
- Rear suspension: Non-adjustable shock; 4.1 inches of travel
- Front tire: 120/70-12
- Rear tire: 130/70-12
- Front brake: 220mm disc w/ dual-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 190mm disc w/ hydraulic single piston caliper
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 47.2 inches
- Rake: 25°
- Trail: 3.2 inches
- Seat height: 30 inches
- Fuel capacity: 1.45 gallons
- EPA estimated fuel consumption: 134 mpg
- Curb weight: 229 pounds
2017 Honda Grom 125 Colors:
- Matte Gray Metallic
- Pearl Red
- Pearl White
- Bright Yellow
2017 Honda Grom 125 Price:
- $3299 MSRP