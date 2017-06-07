2017 Honda Grom Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Honda Grom

There are few bikes that elicit more smiles for both riders and sidewalk-bound observers than the 2017 Honda Grom.

Powered by a classic air-cooled 125cc motor with just two valves and a four-speed transmission, the Grom is aimed at making fun runs in beach towns. Having said that, there are still plenty of other places to successfully ride the Grom, but keep in mind that 50 mph is about as fast as you’re going to go on a stock Grom.

Below that, the suspension and handling is grin inducing, and who doesn’t like a wet weight of just 229 pounds. The hardest part of riding a Grom is resisting some of the friendly hooliganism that will get you tickets from humorless gendarmes.

2017 Honda Grom Specs:

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke

Displacement: 125cc

Bore x stroke: 52.4mm x 57.9mm

Compression ratio: 9.3:1

Cooling: Air

Valve train: SOHC, two valves

Fueling: PGM-FI w/ automatic enrichment

Ignition: Electronic

Transmission: Four-speed manual

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension: Non-adjustable 31mm inverted fork; 3.9 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Non-adjustable shock; 4.1 inches of travel

Front tire: 120/70-12

Rear tire: 130/70-12

Front brake: 220mm disc w/ dual-piston caliper

Rear brake: 190mm disc w/ hydraulic single piston caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 47.2 inches

Rake: 25°

Trail: 3.2 inches

Seat height: 30 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.45 gallons

EPA estimated fuel consumption: 134 mpg

Curb weight: 229 pounds

2017 Honda Grom 125 Colors:

Matte Gray Metallic

Pearl Red

Pearl White

Bright Yellow

2017 Honda Grom 125 Price: