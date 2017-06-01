Brought to you by:

The Motorbike Show June 2017 [S01 E06]

by

The Motorbike Show, June 2017

brought to you by Harley-Davidson

Scroll down to the page to check out the latest episode of The Motorbike Show.

Henry starts out by deciding to have his two sons–ages 6 and 8–to learn how to ride motorcycles. So he takes the off to the Chiltern Riding school where he’s impressed by how quickly they develop some confidence.

Teaching the kids to ride 2

Henry and Pete The Restorer start on the project Triumph Bonneville restoration and there’s some good news and not so good news as they get stuck in.

Bonneville Restoration 2

Then Henry visits Garry Laurence in Dartford, Kent, who builds the ultimate Cafe Racers: Norvins, Tritons, and a couple of Vincents. If you love classic bikes then this segment is a must see.

Norvin Cafe Racer

In the final segment Henry takes his own recently restored Honda CB550/4 for a ride in the British countryside.

Honda 550 country ride 2


Here’s the show:

0
Arthur Coldwells
Written By
More from Arthur Coldwells

2007 Suzuki GSX-R750 Test | Track and Street Review

2007 Suzuki GSX-R750 Test I had decided to ride the middleweight 2007 Suzuki...
Read More