The Motorbike Show June 2017 [S01 E06]

The Motorbike Show, June 2017

brought to you by Harley-Davidson

Henry starts out by deciding to have his two sons–ages 6 and 8–to learn how to ride motorcycles. So he takes the off to the Chiltern Riding school where he’s impressed by how quickly they develop some confidence.

Henry and Pete The Restorer start on the project Triumph Bonneville restoration and there’s some good news and not so good news as they get stuck in.

Then Henry visits Garry Laurence in Dartford, Kent, who builds the ultimate Cafe Racers: Norvins, Tritons, and a couple of Vincents. If you love classic bikes then this segment is a must see.

In the final segment Henry takes his own recently restored Honda CB550/4 for a ride in the British countryside.



