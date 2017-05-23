2017 Can-Am Spyder RT Recall Due to Headlight Problem

2017 Can-Am Spyder RT Recall

Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. (BRP), parent company of Can-Am, is recalling certain 2017 Can Am Spyder RT three-wheel motorcycles because of a manufacturing error within the headlight assembly.

BRP says the headlight may be misaligned to shine too high when on the low beam setting. This may cause on-coming traffic to be blinded by the headlights and increase risk of a crash. Approximately 94 units are affected by the recall.

The Can-Am Spyder RT three wheelers included in this recall fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and associated Equipment.”

The recall announcement from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) indicates BRP will notify owners, and dealers will replace the defective headlights, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact BRP customer service at 1-888-272-9222. The NHTSA Campaign Number is 17V318000.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.