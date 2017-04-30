Savatgy Penalized Five Positions At New Jersey | Smith Leads Series

Savatgy Penalized For Cutting Course, Sets Up Epic Battle In Las Vegas

In a year of Supercross with all sorts of unexpected surprises, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Joey Savatgy has been penalized five positions following the E. Rutherford, NJ round of the 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX East Regional Series race.

With three minutes remaining in the 250SX East Main Event, Savatgy made an error in the rhythm section that sent him off the track and into oncoming traffic. Rather than reentering the track as close as possible to where he left off, Savatgy skipped an entire corner and returned to racing. On the track, Savatgy dropped from second to third, with just Rockstar Energy/Parts Unlimited/Yamaha’s Dylan Ferrandis passing him.

The Race Director ruled that Savatgy gained four positions due to cutting the course, and the penalty was five positions. Savatgy moves from third place to eighth for the night. More importantly, it takes away Savatgy’s lead in the 250SX East Championship Series, and hands it over to Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM’s Jordon Smith with just one round remaining.

Going into Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Smith is one point ahead of Savatgy and Rockstar Energy/Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Zach Osborne. Barring a strange situation where none of the three series-leading riders finish in the Top 4, the highest finisher of the three riders will win the Championship.

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo is still alive in the Championship, but just barely. If any of the three riders finish in the Top 10 in Las Vegas, Cianciarulo will not win the championship, even if he wins the race.

Kawasaki entered MetLife Stadium with two riders sporting the red plate—Savatgy and Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac in the 450SX class. After a disastrous weekend, both riders head to Las Vegas trailing in their series.

Here are the revised Results and Standings from MetLife.

2017 Monster Energy 250SX East Region Results – MetLife Stadium, E. Rutherford, New Jersey

1. Zach Osborne

2. Dylan Ferrandis

3. Jordon Smith

4. Adam Cianciarulo

5. Christian Craig

6. Kyle Cunningham

7. Luke Rezland

8. Joey Savatgy

9. Cameron McAdoo

10. Anthony Rodriguez

2017 Monster Energy 250SX East Region Standings (after 8 of 9 rounds)

1. Jordon Smith, 160 points (2 wins)

2. Zach Osborne, 159 points (3 wins)

3. Joey Savatgy, 159 points (1 win)

4. Adam Cianciarulo, 146 points

5. Dylan Ferrandis, 126 points