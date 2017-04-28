Ultimate/JETT Tuning Track Event Sign Up

Buttonwillow Test Event & BBQ September 22, 2017

Want to try out one of the current crop of fast motorcycles on the track? Let’s face it… street test rides don’t cut it. The best way to decide if you want to BUY it… is to RIDE it!

We will be joined by most of the major manufacturers with bikes, and they will have personnel there to advise you.

We limit the numbers so the track is relatively clear, so sign up now and reserve your spot!

The typical track day ‘C’ Group session with us is an ‘Open’ session. So you will have two chances to ride each hour–up to 40 minutes of track time!

The first two Open sessions of the day will be restricted to supervised track novices only, to give those less experienced riders a chance to get their confidence up.

Decide which Group (A is faster, passing allowed anywhere; B is more modest, passing only on the outside or straights)

Are you arriving the night before? By popular demand we also offer our Tri-tip BBQ and movie at the track! $20 a head. This started as an impromptu happening that was so much fun we decided to make it official…

If you need help or have any questions please email us or call John at (805) 482-4192

