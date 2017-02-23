2017 Daytona Bike Week: Harley-Davidson Event Schedule

2017 Daytona Bike Week Harley Events

As always, Harley-Davidson has loads of events scheduled for Daytona Bike Week, including free demo rides, motorcycle racing, music and parties.

The Motor Company, which is once again the official motorcycle of Daytona Bike Week, will also bring along its all-new Milwaukee-Eight Display Truck, which is similar to the Project Rushmore Experience display we reported on during 2016 Laconia Bike Week.

The 76th annual Daytona Bike Week runs March 11-18, and Harley has a packed calendar of events for all kinds of riders.

“If it’s March, you’ll find Harley-Davidson in Daytona,” said James Newton, Harley-Davidson U.S. Events Manager. “Each year the warm weather and clear roads of Florida reignite the passion for freedom we all feel when we twist the throttle. The bikes, the beach and the bonds of friendship are Daytona traditions that Harley-Davidson supports year after year. We invite everyone to swing by Harley headquarters at the Speedway to demo new motorcycles and have some fun.”

Following are the events Harley-Davidson has planned for 2017 Daytona Bike Week:

Harley Headquarters at the Speedway: Events

Official Harley-Davidson Bike Week activities are consolidated at one action-packed venue located just off International Speedway Blvd. on the grounds of Daytona International Speedway. Open March 11-18, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. daily with free motorcycle parking, this expansive Harley-Davidson location will offer:

Motorcycle demos: See and ride more than 100 new 2017 Harley-Davidson models including the just-released Road King Special and other Touring models powered by the potent new Milwaukee-Eight engine. The demo fleet also includes the nimble Harley-Davidson Roadster model, fabulous 2017 CVO models and bikes fully customized with Harley-Davidson Genuine Motor Accessories.

New Milwaukee-Eight Display Truck: Experience the all-new Milwaukee-Eight engine through technical displays and feel the rumble of this exciting new V-Twin on the Harley-Davidson® JUMPSTART™ Rider Experience. Check out the customized Harley-Davidson Rebel Freightliner truck and a display of new items from Harley-Davidson Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories.

See It/Try It/Buy It: Demo new Harley-Davidson helmets and riding gear when you demo-ride a bike. A selection of new Genuine MotorClothes will be available for purchase on site, including Willie G. and H.O.G.® commemorative merchandise. Also, visit with Harley-Davidson fit consultants at the H-D1™ Fit Shop for any customization needs.

H.O.G. Rally Point at the Speedway: Join Sam, Thor, Bruce and other Harley-Davidson staff members at the H.O.G. Rally Point. Relax in the demo lounge area, pick up a cool pin (exclusive for Harley Owners Group members), and check out a new Harley-Davidson Museum® display featuring The Race of Gentlemen.

2017 Daytona Bike Week: Other Harley-Davidson Events

H.O.G. Rally Rendezvous

Sunday, March 12 and Thursday, March 16, from 6–9 p.m.

Location: Full Moon Saloon on Main Street

Celebrate the 76th anniversary of Daytona Bike Week with fellow H.O.G.® members. Open to members and one guest with valid H.O.G.® membership card. Each attendee will receive two drink coupons and one food coupon. Capacity is limited.

Sunday, March 12 and Thursday, March 16, from 6–9 p.m. Location: Full Moon Saloon on Main Street Celebrate the 76th anniversary of Daytona Bike Week with fellow H.O.G.® members. Open to members and one guest with valid H.O.G.® membership card. Each attendee will receive two drink coupons and one food coupon. Capacity is limited. Harley-Davidson Main Street Party

Monday, March 13, 7 p.m. to close

Location: Dirty Harry’s on Main Street

Kick-off Bike Week with the Harley-Davidson crew and the amazing arena-rock tribute band Hairball.

Monday, March 13, 7 p.m. to close Location: Dirty Harry’s on Main Street Kick-off Bike Week with the Harley-Davidson crew and the amazing arena-rock tribute band Hairball. MDA Women’s Ride

Thursday, March 16, 8 a.m. registration

Ride Start: Harley-Davidson venue at the Daytona International Speedway

This woman’s ride, led by Karen Davidson and a team of Harley-Davidson female employees, will take riders through the back roads of Daytona Beach to Bruce Rossmeyer’s Daytona Harley-Davidson and Bruce Rossmeyer’s New Smyrna Harley-Davidson. For more information or to sign up, visit MDA Daytona Women’s Ride.

Thursday, March 16, 8 a.m. registration Ride Start: Harley-Davidson venue at the Daytona International Speedway This woman’s ride, led by Karen Davidson and a team of Harley-Davidson female employees, will take riders through the back roads of Daytona Beach to Bruce Rossmeyer’s Daytona Harley-Davidson and Bruce Rossmeyer’s New Smyrna Harley-Davidson. For more information or to sign up, visit MDA Daytona Women’s Ride. American Flat Track Daytona TT

Thursday, March 16, 2 p.m.

Location: Daytona International Speedway

Ride to the races and cheer on the Harley-Davidson® Factory Flat Track Racing Team as it opens the 2017 American Flat Track season behind riders Kenny Coolbeth Jr., Jake Johnson and Brandon Robinson, each racing the powerful new Harley-Davidson XG750R competition motorcycle. The race will take place inside Daytona Speedway on an all-new 0.4-mile TT course featuring a jump. Go to American Flat Track for more information.

Thursday, March 16, 2 p.m. Location: Daytona International Speedway Ride to the races and cheer on the Harley-Davidson® Factory Flat Track Racing Team as it opens the 2017 American Flat Track season behind riders Kenny Coolbeth Jr., Jake Johnson and Brandon Robinson, each racing the powerful new Harley-Davidson XG750R competition motorcycle. The race will take place inside Daytona Speedway on an all-new 0.4-mile TT course featuring a jump. Go to American Flat Track for more information. Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals

Friday-Sunday, March 16-19

Location: Gainesville Raceway, 11211 N County Road 225, Gainesville, FL 32609

Ride up to Gainesville and feel the rumble of Harley-Davidson® V-Twin thunder when the Harley-Davidson® Screamin’ Eagle®/Vance & Hines drag racing team opens the Pro Stock Motorcycle season for the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series. World Champion riders Andrew Hines and Eddie Krawiec will begin chasing another title and world-record times at this fast track. Go to NHRA for more information.

For the duration of Bike Week, Harley-Davidson is partnering with three iconic Daytona Beach Main Street establishments as the official motorcycle sponsor at The Bank and Blues Club, Dirty Harry’s and the Full Moon Saloon.

Be sure to follow Harley-Davidson on Facebook to join in the action and to check out activities virtually.