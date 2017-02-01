Klim Carlsbad Adventure Jacket & Pants Unveiled | ADV Apparel

Klim Carlsbad Adventure Collection
Klim has unveiled the Carlsbad Adventure collection of motorcycle apparel, designed specifically for the big-bike adventure rider. Klim says the Carlsbad was isn’t fashion-focused, but rather designed for function: “This is function at its absolute core—engineered to perform at a high level, and capable of absolute adaptation to personal preference.”
The Carlsbad adventure motorcycle jacket and pants are designed with a Gore-Tex Performance Shell base for complete waterproofing, and a Cordura rip-stop exterior. The suit was designed with a streamlined fit, and features loads of ventilation and cargo, D30 armor, and 3M Scotchlite reflective accents.
“Carlsbad is intended for riders who enjoy an active riding experience and require durable apparel for many years of use. Carlsbad delivers the perfect balance of premium features and minimal mindset to be a dependable partner as you chase the best miles in the world,” Klim says.
Stay tuned to Ultimate Motorcycling for a review.
Carlsbad Jacket Details:
Weatherproof/Durability
- Gore-Tex® Performance Shell
- Guaranteed to keep you dry®
- Cordura® rip stop fabric in the shoulders and abrasion zones
- YKK® zippers
Armor
- D3o®CE level 1 elbow armor
- D3o®CE level 1 shoulder armor
- D3o®CE level 1 back pad
Cargo
- 2 front water resistant pockets
- 2 front handwarmer pockets
- 2 chest pockets
- 2 internal pockets
- 1 emergency info card pocket visibility
- Black 3M™ Scotchlite™ reflective material
Ventilation
- 2 forearm vents
- 2 chest/abdomen vents
- 2 vertical back vents
Fit/Style/Comfort
- Back pack compatible
- Forearm quick-adjust straps
- Collar hold back function
- Bottom hem cinch
- Jacket to pant connector
- Glove-friendly zipper pulls
- Headphone routing port
Other Features
- Compatible with upgrades (sold separately): Klim backpacks, kidney belt
Carlsbad Pants Details:
Exterior Features
- Gore-Tex® performance shell
- Guaranteed to keep you dry®
- Cordura® rip stop fabric in abrasion zones
- YKK® zippers
- Leather inner knees with DWR treatment, overlaid on inner leg panels for wear/heat resistance
Armor
- D3o® CE level 1 hip armor
- D3o® CE level 1 knee armor
Cargo
- 2 storage pockets on side thigh visibility
- Black 3M™ Scotchlite™ reflective material
Ventilation
- Front thigh intake vents
- Back thigh exhaust vents
Fit/Style/Comfort
- Mapped mesh wicking liner with cordura in inner knee and cuff for wear resistance
- Adjustable cuff design allows pant to be open enough to adjust boot and knee guards/braces
- Adjustable waistband via Velcro side waist adjusters
- Articulated fit
- Glove-friendly zipper pulls
For additional information, visit Klim.