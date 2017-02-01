Klim Carlsbad Adventure Jacket & Pants Unveiled | ADV Apparel

Klim Carlsbad Adventure Collection

Klim has unveiled the Carlsbad Adventure collection of motorcycle apparel, designed specifically for the big-bike adventure rider. Klim says the Carlsbad was isn’t fashion-focused, but rather designed for function: “This is function at its absolute core—engineered to perform at a high level, and capable of absolute adaptation to personal preference.”

The Carlsbad adventure motorcycle jacket and pants are designed with a Gore-Tex Performance Shell base for complete waterproofing, and a Cordura rip-stop exterior. The suit was designed with a streamlined fit, and features loads of ventilation and cargo, D30 armor, and 3M Scotchlite reflective accents.

“Carlsbad is intended for riders who enjoy an active riding experience and require durable apparel for many years of use. Carlsbad delivers the perfect balance of premium features and minimal mindset to be a dependable partner as you chase the best miles in the world,” Klim says.

Following are the details of the Klim Carlsbad jacket and pants:

Carlsbad Jacket Details:

Weatherproof/Durability

Gore-Tex® Performance Shell

Guaranteed to keep you dry®

Cordura® rip stop fabric in the shoulders and abrasion zones

YKK® zippers

Armor

D3o®CE level 1 elbow armor

D3o®CE level 1 shoulder armor

D3o®CE level 1 back pad

Cargo

2 front water resistant pockets

2 front handwarmer pockets

2 chest pockets

2 internal pockets

1 emergency info card pocket visibility

Black 3M™ Scotchlite™ reflective material

Ventilation

2 forearm vents

2 chest/abdomen vents

2 vertical back vents

Fit/Style/Comfort

Back pack compatible

Forearm quick-adjust straps

Collar hold back function

Bottom hem cinch

Jacket to pant connector

Glove-friendly zipper pulls

Headphone routing port

Other Features

Compatible with upgrades (sold separately): Klim backpacks, kidney belt

Carlsbad Pants Details:

Exterior Features

Gore-Tex® performance shell

Guaranteed to keep you dry®

Cordura® rip stop fabric in abrasion zones

YKK® zippers

Leather inner knees with DWR treatment, overlaid on inner leg panels for wear/heat resistance

Armor

D3o® CE level 1 hip armor

D3o® CE level 1 knee armor

Cargo

2 storage pockets on side thigh visibility

Black 3M™ Scotchlite™ reflective material

Ventilation

Front thigh intake vents

Back thigh exhaust vents

Fit/Style/Comfort

Mapped mesh wicking liner with cordura in inner knee and cuff for wear resistance

Adjustable cuff design allows pant to be open enough to adjust boot and knee guards/braces

Adjustable waistband via Velcro side waist adjusters

Articulated fit

Glove-friendly zipper pulls

For additional information, visit Klim.

