2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Low Rider Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Low Rider
When Harley-Davidson brought back the Low Rider after a few years out of the lineup, we cheered—and we continue to enjoy this motorcycle. The Low Rider is a glimpse into the future for Harley-Davidson, as it has unique ergonomic features we expect to be available on more bikes as time moves on.
Not only does the seat have 1.5 inches of adjustment fore and aft, but the handlebars can be adjusted within a 2.4-inch range from front to back. With mid-position footpegs, this is one comfortable Dyna.
Harley-Davidson knows that a comfortable rider is a fast rider, and has given the Low Rider twin disc brakes up front to quickly slow you down when necessary (ABS is optional). To help you attain velocity, the High Output Twin Cam 103 motor has gobs of torque.
Read our Harley-Davidson Low Rider Review.
Visit our Motorcycle Buyer’s Guide.
2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Low Rider
ENGINE
- Type: Pushrod V-twin; High-Output Twin Cam 103
- Bore x stroke: 3.875 x 4.375 inches
- Displacement: 103 cubic inches
- Maximum torque: 99.5 ft/lbs @ 3750 rpm
- Compression ratio: 9.6:1
- Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Cooling: Air
- Transmission: Six-speed
- Clutch: Web multi-plate
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel
- Front suspension: Non-adjustable 49mm forks/5.1 inches of travel
- Rear suspension: Non-adjustable shocks/3.1 inches of travel
- Front tire: 100/90 x 19; Michelin Scorcher 31
- Rear tire: 160/70 x 17; Michelin Scorcher 31
- Front wheel: 19” x 2.5”; Split 5-spoke cast aluminum
- Rear wheel: 17” x 4.5”; Split 5-spoke cast aluminum
- Front brake: 300mm floating discs w/ dual piston caliper
- Rear: 292mm disc w/ floating dual piston caliper
- ABS: Optional ($795)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- L x H x W: 92.3 x 46.6 x 35.6 inches
- Seat height: 26.8 inches
- Wheelbase: 64.2 inches
- Rake: 30.5 degrees
- Fork angle: 32 degrees
- Trail: 5.1 inches
- Right lean angle: 29.5 degrees
- Left lean angle: 30.5 degrees
- Fuel capacity: 4.7 gallons
- Curb weight: 666 pounds
- Estimated EPA fuel consumption: 42 mpg
2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Low Rider Colors:
- Vivid Black
- Velocity Red Sunglo
- Billet Silver/Vivid Black
- Bonneville Blue/Fathom Blue
2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Low Rider Prices (MSRP):
- $14,749 (Vivid Black)
- $15,149 (Velocity Red Sunglo)
- $15,499 (Billet Silver/Vivid Black)
- $15,699 (Bonneville Blue/Fathom Blue)