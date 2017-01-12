2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Low Rider Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Low Rider

When Harley-Davidson brought back the Low Rider after a few years out of the lineup, we cheered—and we continue to enjoy this motorcycle. The Low Rider is a glimpse into the future for Harley-Davidson, as it has unique ergonomic features we expect to be available on more bikes as time moves on.

Not only does the seat have 1.5 inches of adjustment fore and aft, but the handlebars can be adjusted within a 2.4-inch range from front to back. With mid-position footpegs, this is one comfortable Dyna.

Harley-Davidson knows that a comfortable rider is a fast rider, and has given the Low Rider twin disc brakes up front to quickly slow you down when necessary (ABS is optional). To help you attain velocity, the High Output Twin Cam 103 motor has gobs of torque.

Read our Harley-Davidson Low Rider Review.

Visit our Motorcycle Buyer’s Guide.

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Low Rider

ENGINE

Type: Pushrod V-twin; High-Output Twin Cam 103

Bore x stroke: 3.875 x 4.375 inches

Displacement: 103 cubic inches

Maximum torque: 99.5 ft/lbs @ 3750 rpm

Compression ratio: 9.6:1

Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection

Lubrication: Dry sump

Cooling: Air

Transmission: Six-speed

Clutch: Web multi-plate

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel

Front suspension: Non-adjustable 49mm forks/5.1 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Non-adjustable shocks/3.1 inches of travel

Front tire: 100/90 x 19; Michelin Scorcher 31

Rear tire: 160/70 x 17; Michelin Scorcher 31

Front wheel: 19” x 2.5”; Split 5-spoke cast aluminum

Rear wheel: 17” x 4.5”; Split 5-spoke cast aluminum

Front brake: 300mm floating discs w/ dual piston caliper

Rear: 292mm disc w/ floating dual piston caliper

ABS: Optional ($795)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

L x H x W: 92.3 x 46.6 x 35.6 inches

Seat height: 26.8 inches

Wheelbase: 64.2 inches

Rake: 30.5 degrees

Fork angle: 32 degrees

Trail: 5.1 inches

Right lean angle: 29.5 degrees

Left lean angle: 30.5 degrees

Fuel capacity: 4.7 gallons

Curb weight: 666 pounds

Estimated EPA fuel consumption: 42 mpg

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Low Rider Colors:

Vivid Black

Velocity Red Sunglo

Billet Silver/Vivid Black

Bonneville Blue/Fathom Blue

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Low Rider Prices (MSRP):