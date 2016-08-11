2016 Honda VR1200X Review | Adventure Touring, V4 Style

2016 Honda VRF1200X Review

I am really not surprised at how well the Honda VFR1200X works—it is a Honda after all, and user-friendly has always been a top priority for the factory. However, the 1200X—which first appeared in Europe in 2012 as the Crosstourer—is surprising simply because it works so well when the specifications say it probably shouldn’t.

On paper, a seasoned rider might expect the VFR to be a bit of a ponderous beast. With a claimed curb weight a little over 600 pounds, shaft drive, and a tall, upright posture, one would naturally assume that the VFR might not be the most agile of machines—likely a tad top-heavy. Nothing could be farther from the truth.

As a street machine, the VFR1200X is fast, maneuverable, and highly intuitive to ride. It is a great-looking motorcycle available in any color you like, as long as it is (metallic) black, and its adventure styling and wire-spoked wheels (with a 19-inch front), give the X a purposeful look. It doesn’t have the identity crisis that its discontinued VFR1200F sibling always rather suffered from.

Now don’t get too carried away by the styling—the VFR1200X is not a dirt- oriented ADV bike. Yes, it comes shod with Pirelli Scorpion Trail adventure tires (which grip extremely well on the pavement), and the relatively long-travel suspension and high ground clearance allow for a certain amount of fire-road traversing.

However, the weight is a bit of a handicap off-road, so for most owners, the 1200X will be a superb long-distance tourer with somewhat avant-garde styling and exquisitely comfortable ergonomics. The VFR1200X is a luxury SUV, the Range Rover Sport of the motorcycle world, if you want to think of it that way.

The luxury starts with that super smooth and highly responsive motor that for a mere $400 extra, comes with Honda’s amazing Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). Far from being a liability, the cleverly engineered shaft drive eliminates squat at the rear, so aggressive corner exits don’t upset the handling no matter how hard you twist the throttle.