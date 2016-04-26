NoNoise Motorsport Earplugs Review | Motorcycle Riding Hearing Protection

NoNoise Motorsport Earplugs Review

Riding a motorcycle is hard on your ears. Between engine noise and wind noise, especially at high speeds, ears take a beating.

Many motorcyclists have used foam or silicone ear protection, but NoNoise Motorsport earplugs are an interesting alternative to simply trying to block out as much noise as possible.

Instead, their goal is to allow desirable sounds in—horns, sirens, music, and voice—while reducing the harmful white noise.

With a flexible thermoplastic outer construction, a simple twist easily seats the earplug, while the interior ceramic filter tunes out damaging frequencies. NoNoise has produced, by far, the easiest installed and most comfortable earplugs I have used, and I use ear-plugs almost daily.

They stay put when I slide my helmet on or off, my ears don’t get sore on long rides, and I have no feeling of isolation from the world by sealing off the ear canal—it is easy to forget they are in. Yes, NoNoise Motorsport earplugs are that unobtrusive. Oh, and they come with a convenient aluminum storage tube that can be attached to a key ring.

For additional information, visit NoNoise Motorsport.