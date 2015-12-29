2016 BMW F 800 GT | Buyer’s Guide

2016 BMW F 800 GT | Motorcycle Buyer’s Guide
Known best for its large-displacement touring motorcycles, the 2016 BMW F 800 GT gives riders a choice—smaller and sportier, and that can be better.
Handling and braking is intuitive, while the engine is sufficient for light touring duties, especially solo. Accessory seats allows the rider the opportunity to customize the ergonomics, and the optional bags are good for week-long rides, with a top box and tank bag available. Traction control is optional, though the motor has impressively smooth throttle response.
2016 BMW F 800 GT Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel twin
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Bore x stroke: 82 x 75.6mm
- Displacement: 798cc
- Maximum power: 90 horsepower @ 8000 rpm
- Maximum torque: 63 ft/lbs @ 5800 rpm
- Compression ratio: 12.0:1
- Engine management: Electronic fuel injection
- Emissions control: Closed-loop 3-way catalytic converter, emission standard EU-3
PERFORMANCE
- Maximum speed: 125 mph
- Fuel consumption: 69 mpg at a constant 55 mph
- Fuel: Premium unleaded
ELECTRICAL SYSTEM
- Alternator: 3-phase, 400 watts
- Battery: 12 V / 14 Ah, maintenance-free
TRANSMISSION
- Clutch: Multiple-disc clutch in oil bath, mechanically operated
- Gearbox: Constant mesh 6-speed
- Drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Aluminum bridge-type, load-bearing engine
- Front Suspension: 43mm forks; 4.9 inches of travel
- Rear Suspension: Cast aluminum single-sided swingarm, central spring strut, spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable, rebound damping adjustable; 4.9 inches of travel
WHEELS
- Type: Wire spoke wheels
- Front: 3.5 x 17″
- Rear: 5.5 x 17″
- Front tire: 120/70 ZR 17
- Rear tire: 180/55 ZR 17
BRAKES
- Front: Dual floating 320mm discs w/ four-piston fixed calipers
- Rear: 265mm disc, with dual-piston floating caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS
- L x W x H: 84.9 x 35.5 x 49.1 inches
- Wheelbase: 59.6 inches
- Rake: 25.8°
Trail: 3.7 inches
- Seat height: 31.5 inches (standard); various optional seats
- Curb weight: 470 pounds
- Fuel capacity: 4.0 gallons
2016 BMW F 800 GT Colors:
- Montego Blue Metallic
- Light White
- Monolith Metallic Matte/Sapphire Black Metallic
2016 BMW F 800 GT MSRP:
- From $12,095