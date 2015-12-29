Brought to you by:

2016 BMW F 800 GT | Buyer’s Guide

2016 BMW F 800 GT

Known best for its large-displacement touring motorcycles, the 2016 BMW F 800 GT gives riders a choice—smaller and sportier, and that can be better.

Handling and braking is intuitive, while the engine is sufficient for light touring duties, especially solo. Accessory seats allows the rider the opportunity to customize the ergonomics, and the optional bags are good for week-long rides, with a top box and tank bag available. Traction control is optional, though the motor has impressively smooth throttle response.

Read our BMW F 800 GT Review.

2016 BMW F 800 GT Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel twin
  • Lubrication: Dry sump
  • Bore x stroke: 82 x 75.6mm
  • Displacement: 798cc
  • Maximum power: 90 horsepower @ 8000 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 63 ft/lbs @ 5800 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 12.0:1
  • Engine management: Electronic fuel injection
  • Emissions control: Closed-loop 3-way catalytic converter, emission standard EU-3

PERFORMANCE

  • Maximum speed: 125 mph
  • Fuel consumption: 69 mpg at a constant 55 mph
  • Fuel: Premium unleaded

ELECTRICAL SYSTEM

  • Alternator: 3-phase, 400 watts
  • Battery: 12 V / 14 Ah, maintenance-free

TRANSMISSION

  • Clutch: Multiple-disc clutch in oil bath, mechanically operated
  • Gearbox: Constant mesh 6-speed
  • Drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Aluminum bridge-type, load-bearing engine
  • Front Suspension: 43mm forks; 4.9 inches of travel
  • Rear Suspension: Cast aluminum single-sided swingarm, central spring strut, spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable, rebound damping adjustable; 4.9 inches of travel

WHEELS

  • Type: Wire spoke wheels
  • Front: 3.5 x 17″
  • Rear: 5.5 x 17″
  • Front tire: 120/70 ZR 17
  • Rear tire: 180/55 ZR 17

BRAKES

  • Front: Dual floating 320mm discs w/ four-piston fixed calipers
  • Rear: 265mm disc, with dual-piston floating caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS

  • L x W x H: 84.9 x 35.5 x 49.1 inches
  • Wheelbase: 59.6 inches
  • Rake: 25.8°
    Trail: 3.7 inches
  • Seat height: 31.5 inches (standard); various optional seats
  • Curb weight: 470 pounds
  • Fuel capacity: 4.0 gallons

2016 BMW F 800 GT Colors:

  • Montego Blue Metallic
  • Light White
  • Monolith Metallic Matte/Sapphire Black Metallic

2016 BMW F 800 GT MSRP:

  • From $12,095

2016 BMW F 800 GT Photo Gallery

  • Ted

    Question- does 80 to 90 mph cruising cause bothersome vibration? Many reviewers in the past have complained of such from that engine.
    90 hp, 63 ft# torque, and it is “adequate for lite touring”. Wish I had that much bike for my 13,000 mile trip. I did do some touring with that much power, but only a small percentage of the majority. Nothing against it mind you, but you guy’s are way to spoiled. Even with camping gear you don’t need that much bike to comfortably cruise 80 all day.

    • Peter Archie

      I’ll be honest with you on the couple of trips I have taken on mine. The vibration comes at higher rpms once you max out on toqure. The motor doesn’t seem to like being pushed for very long. I also found out that after a few times of getting to or going over 5800 rpms it becomes difficult to get the bike to go into neutral from 1st gear unless you just cut the bike off and restart it or else you just have to keep tapping on the shifter until you luck into it.

      • Ted

        Honesty is hard to come by most of the time. MUCH THANKS PETE.

        • Peter Archie

          More honesty. The f800gt for 2016 is 14g, well since I’m being honest 13990 before taxes. And with the other bike manufacturers getting into the sport touring game with some of their bikes. There are more and less expensive choices out there now. As much as I like my f800gt I would never pay that much for a 2 cylinder motorcycle. Especially when you consider that asking 14g for for the f800gt before taxes and whatever else, a kawasaki zx14r is 15g and I actually got the dealership to come down 700 dollars from that. So maybe the f800gt may be just a little over priced.

          • Appreciate the honesty Peter — but I’m curious about your ‘two-cylinder’ statement. So, may I ask: Ducatis are two-cylinder–and far more expensive than this level–Harleys of course (different class clearly), and even if you limit your statement to parallel twins, you still have bikes like the new Honda Africa Twin, Yamaha Tenere, and of course the new Triumph Thruxton R–all amazing machines and around or more $$ than your bike. So I venture to say… it’s not a twin-cylinder thing, it’s just THIS particular twin. Therefore, what would you want BMW to do to keep the same engine but make it worth the price? Why not this parallel twin?
            Thanks for the comments–we appreciate your interest in this discussion!
            Cheers ~AC

          • Peter Archie

            thanks for checking out my comments. and yes you are absolutely correct that the Ducati’s are more expensive motorcycles which is why I don’t even consider them. I’m not cheep but even I have my limits on how much I will spend before I require 4 wheels under me lol. As you know the f800gt was the f800st until 2013 then was upgraded and became the f800gt. when I bought my f800gt in august of 2013 it was under 12g with the dealer incentives. So I by the time I took it home, taxes, tags, financing I paid 13500. Now nothing has changed on the bike except the colors that it comes in. a paint job isn’t worth 14g before everything else gets added on unless it has diamond chips in it. the f800gt and f800r are supposed to be bmw’s entry level bikes 14g isn’t a entry level price. The f800r isn’t priced so bad but it doesn’t make much sense to me to have 2 versions of the same bike that one does no more then the other with a 3000 dollar gap between the 2. the f800gt was upgraded into what it is now, some of the reviews I’ve seen that were not sponsored by bmw say that the bike lacks top end power and it does and again I say it was upgraded into that. What I would love to see is the f800gt become a more popular bike across the board, from new riders to the more seasoned riders. If Ducati can make a 112 hp 2 cylinder bike then I don’t see why bmw cant can’t up their game after 3 years upgrade that motor or a version of it to at least a 100hp if they are going to ask 14g for it. and I guess the other let down is that I got told in another reply is when a bike looks like the f800gt does people want the power to go along with the looks.

          • I see your point! It is a little pricey, but I have to say, when I rode the GT a couple years ago I was pleasantly surprised by how well it worked and how much fun I had.
            Cheers!

          • Peter Archie

            I cant disagree on the fact that its a fun bike to ride. I also want to say that at one time I wanted to trade my in on a k1300s that the dealership got in. the same salesman that sold me my bike told me that he didn’t want to take mine in on trade because he was having a hard time selling the two he already had. In a way I’m kinda glad I didn’t at the time. I would love to see the f800gt become a more popular bike across the board with new riders and seasoned as well. tell me what you think of this. since the f800r and gt are based on the same bike. Lets say bmw makes the f800r the main entry bike, the price isn’t to bad on that bike. then takes the f800gt upgrades the power core to at least 105 hp and maybe a bit more torque, renames it the f800gt-s. this way the f800gt has a little something for everyone and the 14g price would suit.

  • Gregory Woodward

    I use to own a 1987 R65….great bike….I only wish BMW would consider making an 800cc version of their famous & distinctive horizontally opposed twins. I live on Guam, which is way to small for the BMW R1200 series…..I hope someone out there is listening….Cheers! –woody