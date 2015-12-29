2016 BMW F 800 GT | Buyer’s Guide

2016 BMW F 800 GT | Motorcycle Buyer’s Guide

Known best for its large-displacement touring motorcycles, the 2016 BMW F 800 GT gives riders a choice—smaller and sportier, and that can be better.

Handling and braking is intuitive, while the engine is sufficient for light touring duties, especially solo. Accessory seats allows the rider the opportunity to customize the ergonomics, and the optional bags are good for week-long rides, with a top box and tank bag available. Traction control is optional, though the motor has impressively smooth throttle response.

Read our BMW F 800 GT Review.

2016 BMW F 800 GT Specs

ENGINE

Type: Liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel twin

Lubrication: Dry sump

Bore x stroke: 82 x 75.6mm

Displacement: 798cc

Maximum power: 90 horsepower @ 8000 rpm

Maximum torque: 63 ft/lbs @ 5800 rpm

Compression ratio: 12.0:1

Engine management: Electronic fuel injection

Emissions control: Closed-loop 3-way catalytic converter, emission standard EU-3

PERFORMANCE

Maximum speed: 125 mph

Fuel consumption: 69 mpg at a constant 55 mph

Fuel: Premium unleaded

ELECTRICAL SYSTEM

Alternator: 3-phase, 400 watts

Battery: 12 V / 14 Ah, maintenance-free

TRANSMISSION

Clutch: Multiple-disc clutch in oil bath, mechanically operated

Gearbox: Constant mesh 6-speed

Drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Aluminum bridge-type, load-bearing engine

Front Suspension: 43mm forks; 4.9 inches of travel

Rear Suspension: Cast aluminum single-sided swingarm, central spring strut, spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable, rebound damping adjustable; 4.9 inches of travel

WHEELS

Type: Wire spoke wheels

Front: 3.5 x 17″

Rear: 5.5 x 17″

Front tire: 120/70 ZR 17

Rear tire: 180/55 ZR 17

BRAKES

Front: Dual floating 320mm discs w/ four-piston fixed calipers

Rear: 265mm disc, with dual-piston floating caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS

L x W x H: 84.9 x 35.5 x 49.1 inches

Wheelbase: 59.6 inches

Rake: 25.8°

Trail: 3.7 inches

Seat height: 31.5 inches (standard); various optional seats

Curb weight: 470 pounds

Fuel capacity: 4.0 gallons

2016 BMW F 800 GT Colors:

Montego Blue Metallic

Light White

Monolith Metallic Matte/Sapphire Black Metallic

2016 BMW F 800 GT MSRP:

From $12,095

2016 BMW F 800 GT Photo Gallery