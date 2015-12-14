8 Affordable Brough Superior Motorcycles You Must See…and Buy

8 Affordable Brough Superior Motorcycles for Sale

We all know that Brough Superiors can be frightfully expensive motorcycles. A 1929 Brough Superior 986cc SS100 Alpine Grand Sports went for over £315,000 at an auction last year — that’s nearly a half-million US dollars. For that kind of money, you can buy a couple of Honda RC213V-S MotoGP bikes and have plenty of change left over.

Bonhams is offering the famed Broughs of Bodmin Moor collection, unseen for over 50 years, at the Bonhams Sale of Important Collectors’ Motorcycles at Stafford in the West Midlands of England, on April 24, 2016. These are, quite literally, a barn find, as International Director for Bonhams Collectors’ Motorcycle Department Ben Walker tells us: “Stored in barns for more than 50 years, the motorcycles were discovered whole, in parts, and some were partially submerged under decades of dust, old machinery parts and household clutter.”

As he warns and you will see below, these are not showroom pieces…yet. That’s where you come in. Buy one or two of these budding project bikes, restore them to their former glory, and you’re in the business of selling a high-priced Brough Superior collectible.

The pride of the Bodmin Moor Broughs is the ex-Hubert Chantrey Brough Superior 750cc BS4. Why? Well, it’s an inline-4, not a V-twin. “Only eight four-cylinder machines were built,” according to Walker, “and the example in this collection is the final one to be re-discovered.”

Bonhams West Country motoring specialist Jonathan Vickers is clearly enthused by these eight motorcycles: “The discovery of these Brough Motorcycles in Cornwall is historically significant; we’re delighted that these machines will now be offered for sale on an international platform for the first time in more than half a century.”

Even the existence of these legendary motorcycles was in doubt until they were rescued from the bar. “A lot of mystery surrounds these motorcycles, as very few people knew that they still existed, many believing them to be an urban myth,” Walker chimes in. “There was a theory that they still existed somewhere in the West Country, but few knew where, until now.”

Frank Vague of the Brough Superior Club assembled the Broughs of Bodmin Moor collection early in the 1960s. Vague has passed away and now these eight Brough Superiors can be yours for a song, and a reasonable supply of British Pounds Sterling.

Let’s get introduced to the contestants for your bids with the Brough Superior Motorcycles for sale:

1. The star of the Broughs of Bodmin Moor Collection is the ex-Hubert Chantrey 1398 Brough Superior BS4. Yes, it is rough, but the magnificent 800cc inline-4 motor, chassis and fuel tank are there. Look closely and you’ll see it has two rear wheels! Estimated sale price: $120,000 to $180,000.

2. This 1938 Brough Superior SS100 has seen better days, but most of what you need for a project bike is right there. Clean it up, add a seat, and you’ll have an exceptional sporting motorcycle. Estimated sale price: $91,000 to $120,000.

3. Ikea shoppers will recognize this DIY assembly project. There’s no motor, but you do get a 1926 Brough Superior SS100 soon-to-be ready-to-roll chassis. Check your garage — maybe you have a motor in there that will work. Estimated sale price: $45,000 to $61,000.

4. You aren’t likely to find a cooler sidecar project than this 1938 Brough Superior SS80 with a Petrol Tube Sidecar. Rough but looking pretty complete, it’s an excellent way to bring your significant other along for the ride. Estimated sale price: $33,000 to $48,000.

5. Looking sad with its flat tires and lack of seat, this 1938 Brough Superior SS80 might go for the price of a new Honda Gold Wing or Harley-Davidson CVO. Clean this one up and get the 982cc engine growling again, and ride off on a piece of history. Estimated sale price: $30,000 to $45,000.

6. There is lots of wear on this 1938 Brough Superior 11-50HP, yet it has so much promise once you reverse the aging process and fire up the 1096cc motor. Estimated sale price: $24,000 to $3,000.

7. Another basket case, this collection lacks a frame, but has a wheel, plenty of engine pieces, a gas tank, and forks. Find the missing pieces and you’ll have a 1937 Brough Superior SS80. Estimated sale price: $9100 to $12,000.

8. It maybe in pieces but this 1936 Brough Superior SS80 will be quite a bike once brought up to snuff. The V-twin motor is there, along with wheels, a frame, a fuel tank than could use some TLC, and various other pieces. This is a great entry level Brough Superior for the price of an Indian Scout. Estimated sale price: $9100 to $12,000.

For more info on bidding on these Brough Superior motorcycles (or other collectible brand), check out Bonhams’ auction website.