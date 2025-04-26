2025 Pittsburgh Supercross Results, Video, Standings + Coverage

Cooper Webb grabbed the holeshot in the Main Event at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh and never looked back, as he won round 15 of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series. Series leader Webb’s win gives him control of the title race, as Webb pulls out to a 12-point lead over Chase Sexton with two rounds remaining. Webb can clinch the 2025 Supercross title with P3 in each of the last two rounds.
Sexton chased Webb the entire 26-lap Main Event, but could never show Webb a wheel. Sexton’s inability to skim the whoops after the halfway point took away one of his main advantages over Webb. An off-track excursion gave Webb a comfortable lead in the middle of the race, with Sexton unable to close the gap.
Justin Cooper, who won his Heat Race, started in P4 and dropped to P5 by lap 2. However, Cooper worked his way up to P3 on lap 9, when he passed Ken Roczen. Riding injured, Roczen was passed for P4 by Aaron Plessinger on lap 20. Plessinger had an up-and-down night, starting in P3, falling back to P6, and then moving back to P4. On the final lap, Malcolm Stewart put a hard move on Roczen, moving Stewart into P5 and leaving Roczen in P6.
With two rounds remaining, Sexton is the only rider who can overtake Webb in the standings. Roczen is in a comfortable P3 slot, 30 points ahead of Cooper and 34 points behind Sexton. Cooper extended his lead over Malcolm Stewart to four points in the battle for P4 in the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Standings.
The four-race Northeast residency is over, and the Supercross series moves to the Rocky Mountains for the last two rounds. The riders line up on Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver for the penultimate round. Check our 2025 Supercross Television Schedule for viewing details.
Exclusive photography by Tyler Maillet / Ajak Photos
2025 Pittsburgh Supercross Results
- Cooper Webb, Yamaha
- Chase Sexton, KTM
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki
- Dylan Ferrandis, Honda
- Joey Savatgy, Honda
- Shane McElrath, Honda
- Dean Wilson, Honda
- Mitchell Oldenburg, Beta
- Colt Nichols, Suzuki
- Justin Hill, KTM
- Christian Craig, Yamaha
- Freddie Norén, Kawasaki
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki
- Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha
- Kevin Moranz, KTM
- Jeremy Hand, Honda
- Cade Clason, Kawasaki
- Benny Bloss, Beta
2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Standings (after 15 of 17 rounds)
- Cooper Webb, Yamaha, 325 points (5 Wins, 12 Podiums, 14 Top 5)
- Chase Sexton, KTM, 313 (5W, 10P, 13 T5)
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 271 (1W, 7P, 11 T5)
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 241 (2P, 7 T5)
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 237 (1W, 2P, 5 T5)
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 222 (1W, 5P, 7 T5)
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 185 (2 T5)
- Justin Hill, KTM, 170 (1 T5)
- Dylan Ferrandis, Honda, 167 (2 T5)
- Shane McElrath, Honda, 163 (1P, 1 T5)
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 151 (3P, 3 T5)
- Joey Savatgy, Honda, 122 (1 T5)
- Mitchell Oldenburg, Beta, 121
- Colt Nichols, Suzuki, 112
- Benny Bloss, Beta, 104
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 80 (1W, 1P, 3 T5)
- Jett Lawrence, Honda, 71 (1W, 2P, 2 T5)
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 64
- Hunter Lawrence, Honda, 62 (3 T5)
- Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki, 60
- Christian Craig, Yamaha, 47
- Jerry Robin, Yamaha, 39
- Kevin Moranz, KTM, 33
- Dean Wilson, Honda, 30
- Freddie Norén, Kawasaki, 27
- Justin Starling, GasGas, 19
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 19
- Jorge Prado, Kawasaki, 18
- Anthony Rodriguez, KTM, 17
- Tristan Lane, KTM, 16
- Vince Friese, Honda, 14
- Logan Leitzel, Yamaha, 13
- Jeremy Hand, Honda, 10
- Coty Schock, Yamaha, 8
- Bubba Pauli, Kawasaki, 6
- Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 5
- Ryan Breece, Honda, 3