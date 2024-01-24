2024 Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid First Look [12 Fast Facts; 40 Pics]

We have seen gasoline-powered motorcycles for over a century. Electric motorcycles are abundant, even as the major manufacturers have shied away from them for the most part. Now, we’re seeing the first gasoline/electric hybrid motorcycle—the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid. It’s not what you expect, so get comfortable and ready to read.
- The Ninja 7 is not a plug-in hybrid design. Like most hybrids, the battery charges while the motorcycle is being ridden. There is no reason to have the range anxiety associated with electric motorcycles; as long as you can get to a gas station, the Ninja 7 Hybrid is good to go.
- Despite the 7 in the name, the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid does not have a 700cc-class engine. The ICE (internal combustion engine) is a retuned version of the 451cc parallel-twin that debuted in the 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator cruiser, which is based on the Ninja 400 motor. The electric motor, which is mounted behind the cylinders, has a continuous output of just over nine horsepower and can pump up to 12 horses for short power boosts. Both the ICE and electric motor are liquid-cooled.
- There are no levers for the clutch or gearbox. The clutch is fully automatic. The six-speed gearbox can be shifted in automatic mode by the ECU, or with left-index/thumb paddle shifters. The clutch actuation is hydraulic, and neutral is at the bottom of the shift pattern.
- The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid has three drive modes with dramatically different behaviors:
-
- Sport-Hybrid mode gives the 7 the performance expected of a Ninja. The ICE is always on, and the electric motor is available for e-boost, which enhances acceleration for a maximum of five seconds. E-boost is invoked with the rider’s right thumb on a dedicated right-handlebar button. According to Kawasaki, “With e-boost activated, the Ninja 7 Hybrid ABS can initially out-accelerate a Ninja ZX-10R from a standing start under certain conditions.” Shifting is performed manually with the paddle shifters exclusively in Sport-Hybrid mode.
-
- Eco-Hybrid mode is designed to reduce fuel consumption. The ICE engine shuts off when the Ninja 7 stops. The electric motor gets the Ninja 7 off the line as the ICE engine starts up and begins adding power when the revs hit 2000 rpm. Shifting can be done manually with the power shift or, for maximum fuel economy, the ECU can handle shifting. E-boost is not available in Eco-Hybrid mode.
-
- EV mode turns the Ninja 7 hybrid into an all-electric motorcycle. Because of the limited battery capacity, this is a short-range mode. The Ninja 7 will only use 1st through 4th gears, and shifting is performed by the ECU.
- The rider selects between modes using dedicated left-thumb switchgear. When moving into or out of EV mode, the Ninja 7 must be moving no faster than 15 mph and in 4th gear or lower.
- The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid also has a Walk Mode with Reverse. Taking advantage of the electric motor, Walk Mode helps a rider maneuver the motorcycle at speeds up to 3 mph using the throttle and without the ICE running. Pushing the throttle forward past the throttle spot invokes Reverse, which is limited to 1.8 mph.
- A 4.3-inch TFT informs the rider of the mode engaged. The screen automatically darkens at night. Smartphones can be paired with the dash via Bluetooth and Kawasaki’s free Rideology The App. Rideology can be used to set up the dash display, as well as log data and keep the rider apprised of the drive battery charge.
- Braking is automatically regenerative when the battery needs to be charged. When you roll off the throttle, the battery charges. Traditional braking is provided by 300mm discs in the front and a 220mm rear disc. The front Nissin calipers are dual-piston and traditionally mounted. ABS is standard.
- The trellis chassis features basic suspension with no damping adjustments. The 41mm fork is not inverted and has fixed springing, while the shock is assisted by linkage and is spring-preload adjustable. The ergonomics are semi-upright, with a narrow front seat to make reaching the ground at stops easier.
- The tires on the Ninja 7 Hybrid look to be new. A close look at the tires reveals the model to be Dunlop Sportmax 05A.
- The technology comes at a price in dollars and weight. The Ninja 7 tips the scales at 503 pounds—nearly 80 pounds heavier than the Ninja 650 sportbike. The $12,499 price tag is $1100 more than the Ninja ZX-6R supersport.
- Needless to say, we can’t wait to ride the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid to find out what it’s all about as a motorcycle. Availability at Kawasaki dealers is now.
2024 Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel twin
- Displacement: 451cc
- Bore x stroke: 70.0 x 58.6mm
- Maximum torque: 44 ft-lbs @ 7500 rpm
- Maximum power: 68 horsepower w/ e-boost
- Compression ratio: 11.7:1
- Fueling: EFI w/ 2 Keihin 36mm throttle bodies
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc
- Cooling: Liquid
- Gearbox: 6-speed w/ automatic and manual thumb-shifting
- Clutch: Automatic
- Final drive: Sealed chain
MOTOR
- Type: Interior permanent magnet synchronous
- Rated power: 7.0 kilowatts (9.3 horsepower)
- Maximum power: 9.0 kilowatts (12 horsepower)
- Cooling: Liquid
BATTERY
- Type: Lithium-ion
- Battery voltage: 50.4 volts
- Capacity: 27 amp/hours
CHASSIS
- Frame: Steel trellis
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable gas-charged shock; 4.5 inches
- Wheels: 5-spoke aluminum
- Tires: Dunlop Sportmax 05A
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 160/60 x 17
- Front brakes: 300mm discs w/ Nissin 2-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 220mm disc
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 60.4 inches
- Rake: 25 degrees
- Trail: 4.1 inches
- Seat height: 31.3 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons
- Curb weight: 503 pounds
- Color: Metallic Bright Silver/Metallic Matte Lim Green/Ebony
2024 Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid Price: $12,499 MSRP
2024 Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid Photo Gallery