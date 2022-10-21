2023 KTM 350 XC-F Factory Edition First Look [7 Fast Facts]

- The front end gets extra attention. You’ll find orange-anodized KTM Factory triple clamps with adjustable offset grasping the WP Xact fork. The fork is adorned with a Factory holeshot device to help the rider get to the first corner in the lead. That’s a KTM Factory wheel with a D.I.D DirtStar rim, plus a semi-floating 260mm disc protected by a carbon fiber guard; the CNC-machined hub is anodized orange.
- The rear of the bike is not ignored. The rear wheel is also a KTM Factory item with a DirtStar rim. Bolted to the orange-anodized hub are a solid 220mm disc and an orange aluminum sprocket.
- To save weight and add power, a titanium FMF muffler is installed.
- Protecting the motor is a composite skid plate and Hinson clutch cover.
- The Factory seat is made by Selle Dalla Valle. The Italian company has been making seats for the likes of KTM, Husqvarna, BMW, Ducati, and MV Agusta since 1970.
- In addition to all the goodies with orange anodizing, the 2023 Factory Edition gets its own FMF KTM Factory Racing graphics. There will be no doubt what you’re riding when you line up for a cross-country race.
Action photography by Frances Montero2023 KTM 350 XC-F Factory Edition SpecsENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
- Displacement: 350cc
- Bore x stroke: 88 x 57.5mm
- Compression ratio: 14.6:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
- Starting: Electric
- Lubrication: Pressure lubrication w/ 2 pumps
- Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 44mm throttle body
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Diaphragm spring wet multi-disc w/ Brembo hydraulics
- Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” chain
- Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel
- Subframe: Aluminum-reinforced polyamide
- Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum
- Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches
- Wheels: D.I.D DirtStar
- Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
- Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21; Dunlop Geomax MX33
- Rear tire: 110/100 x 18; Dunlop Geomax AT81
- Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
- Wheelbase: 58.5 inches
- Rake: 26.1 degrees
- Triple clamp offset: 22mm
- Seat height: 37.5 degrees
- Ground clearance: 13.5 inches
- Fuel capacity: 2.24 gallons
- Wet weight: 241 pounds