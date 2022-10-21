2023 KTM 350 XC-F Factory Edition First Look [7 Fast Facts]

Hello everyone and welcome once again to Motos and Friends, brought to you by Ultimate Motorcycling.

The Kawasaki Z900 is really good motorcycle—personally, I’m a fan. The Z900 with its inline-4 screamer engine and excellent handling rides extremely well, especially on the street. However, it does have a few shortcomings, especially if you have a penchant to take it to a track day occasionally. That’s not to say you couldn’t have fun on it—of course you could. However, Kawasaki has released the SE version of the Z900, and Senior Editor Nic de Sena gives us his view of whether the fairly significant upgrades are worth it or not.

In our second segment, Editor-at-Large Neale Bayly chats with Ducati aficionado and collector Max Nicholson. Max has owned and ridded many classic Ducatis, among them his very special Hailwood replica MH900E. This was a hand built, limited edition tribute machine designed by the legendary Pierre Terblanche.

In 2002 Playboy magazine cited the MH900E as the “most beautiful motorcycle in the world”. Only 2,000 were built over a two-year period. Max and Neale take time to chat about his various bikes, and some of the interesting additions he’s made to his version of the iconic MH900E .

We hope you enjoy this episode!