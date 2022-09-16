2023 KTM 890 Adventure R First Look [7 Fast Facts + 16 Photos]

- The ABS is updated, using a six-axis sensor that communicates with the ride modes. Using Bosch 9.3 MP system, the ABS is tied in with the ride mode. If you select the Offroad mode or the optional Rally mode, Offroad ABS is automatically engaged.
- There’s a new five-inch TFT dash. The display features new pictograph-infused graphics designed for more intuitive operation of features, along with USB-C ports. Turn-by-turn navigation is available through the KTMconnect app, which connects to the dash via Bluetooth. There’s also an update phone call function—you can set up 10 favorites to display, or a list of the last 10 calls.
- The new 5.3-gallon fuel tank gets more extensive aluminum protection. The 2023 KTM 890 Adventure R carries the fuel tank down low, and this will prevent DNFs by better guarding the tank against impacts.
- The WP suspension has updated settings to improve rider endurance on long rides. WP Xplor units are used at both ends, with the shock being a progressive-damping design that eliminates the need for linkage.
- You can’t miss the new bodywork. There’s a new fairing, cowling, LED turn signals, and a lower windshield for improved aerodynamics and ergonomics. The new fuel tank gets enhanced aluminum protection.
- Optional electronic rider aid features, including the Rally mode, are available for the first 932 miles. KTM wants to tempt you to upgrade, so they give you a taste for free.
- Look for the 2023 KTM 890 Adventure on dealers’ showroom floors in December. We don’t have an MSRP yet, however.
2023 KTM 890 Adventure R Specs ENGINE
- Type: Parallel twin
- Displacement: 889cc
- Bore x stroke: 90.7 x 68.8mm
- Maximum power: 100 horsepower @ 8000 rpm
- Maximum torque: 74 ft-lbs @ 6500 rpm
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc
- Fueling: 46mm DKK Dell’Orto throttle body w/ Bosch EMS
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: 6-speed (quickshifter optional)
- Clutch: Web multiplate w/ assist and slipper functions
- Final drive: Chain
- Frame: Chromoly trellis w/ stressed-member engine; chromoly subframe
- Handlebar: Tapered aluminum
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xplor 48mm inverted fork; 9.4 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-less fully adjustable WP Xplor PDS piggyback shock; 9.4 inches
- Wheels: Wire-spoke
- Front wheel: 21 x 2.50
- Rear wheel: 18 x 4.50
- Tires: Continental Twinduro TKC 80
- Front tire: 90/90 x 21
- Rear tire: 150/70 x 18
- Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ Brembo 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
- ABS: Cornering-aware Bosch 9.3 MP standard w/ Offroad mode
- Wheelbase: 60.2 inches
- Rake: 26.3 inches
- Seat height: 34.6 inches
- Fuel capacity: 5.3 gallons
- Curb weight: 464 pounds