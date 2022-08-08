2025 Can-Am Motorcycles First Look [Electric-Powered]

Yes, you read it right—2025. Can-Am is giving us a first look at its 2025 motorcycle lineup. These are the first motorcycles from Can-Am since 1987, and will be battery-powered. As expected, The 2025 Can-Am Origin and 2025 Can-Am Pulse are prototypes, and we will not see finished models of these electric motorcycles until mid-2024.The 2025 Can-Am Pulse is a naked upright street bike, while the Pulse is a dual-sport model with a rally-style fairing. The Pulse has mag-style 17-inch wheels, with the Origin getting wire-spoked wheels and a 21-inch hoop in the front.
Both 2025 Can-Am motorcycles are powered by a Rotax E-Power motor. There are no details regarding either bike’s battery capacity, output, or range. All other details—weight, dimensions, geometry—will not be hinted at for another year. BRP, the parent company of Rotax and Can-Am, is saving the information for the concern’s 50th anniversary in August 2023. We do note the single-sided swingarm, and Can-Am is mum about the final drive—it’s definitely not a chain.“Today, our story of innovation reaches new heights”, President and CEO of BRP José Boisjoli said at the reveal of the 2025 Can-Am motorcycles. “We have set out to reclaim our motorcycle heritage and are very proud to re-enter the market with the introduction of the first two models of our all-electric Can-Am motorcycle family. Half a century ago, Can-Am roared to victory on the track and the trail; today, a legacy is reborn. In true BRP fashion, we are bringing our very own electric power pack to our motorcycles and crafting thrilling riding experiences for a whole new generation.”When released, the 2025 Can-Am Pulse will be the first pure-street bike from Can-Am. The motorcycles the Québec-based company sold from 1972 until 1987 were off-road competition machines. Can-Am does build the Spyder, a three-wheeled street-only line of trikes that feature a motorcycle-style seating position and handlebar steering.
Hello everyone and welcome once again to the Ultimate Motorcycling podcast—Motos and Friends. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
In this week’s first segment, Senior Editor Nic de Sena rides the BMW K 1600 GT. This is the sporty bagger version of BMW’s K series of machines, those are the models with the awesome 6-cylinder engine. The GT has been given a little makeover for 2023, and Nic gives us his take.
In the second segment, I chat with one of my all time heroes—three-time World Champion racer ‘fast’ Freddie Spencer. I’ll do my best not to come off as too much of a fanboy here, but frankly it’ll be tough!
In my humble opinion, Spencer is a contender for the GOAT—greatest of all time. Sure, his career was a little shorter than some, and his number of championships falls behind the likes of Lawson, Doohan, Rossi, and of course Marquez. But at the time, Freddie literally changed the way motorcycles were ridden. 30 years before Marc Marquez, Freddie was able to push the front wheel into a slide, corner after corner, lap after lap in order to get the bike turned faster than anyone else. Freddie took completely different lines and was able to get on the throttle so early he could out accelerate anyone off a corner.
In the modern era, of course Freddie is the chairman of the FIM MotoGP Stewards panel. This is the panel of referees for all three classes of Grand prix racing. I talked to Freddie about his task there, and although for contractual reasons with Dorna and the FIM he cannot talk about specific riders, teams, or events, nevertheless his explanation of the job makes for interesting listening. It’s a tough job, and frankly I wouldn’t want to do it!
