2025 Can-Am Motorcycles First Look [Electric-Powered]

Yes, you read it right—2025. Can-Am is giving us a first look at its 2025 motorcycle lineup. These are the first motorcycles from Can-Am since 1987, and will be battery-powered. As expected, The 2025 Can-Am Origin and 2025 Can-Am Pulse are prototypes, and we will not see finished models of these electric motorcycles until mid-2024.

Can-Am motorcycle lineup first look: Pulse
2025 Can-Am Pulse

The 2025 Can-Am Pulse is a naked upright street bike, while the Pulse is a dual-sport model with a rally-style fairing. The Pulse has mag-style 17-inch wheels, with the Origin getting wire-spoked wheels and a 21-inch hoop in the front.

2026 Can-Am Motorcycle Lineup: Pulse
2025 Can-Am Orgin

Both 2025 Can-Am motorcycles are powered by a Rotax E-Power motor. There are no details regarding either bike’s battery capacity, output, or range. All other details—weight, dimensions, geometry—will not be hinted at for another year. BRP, the parent company of Rotax and Can-Am, is saving the information for the concern’s 50th anniversary in August 2023. We do note the single-sided swingarm, and Can-Am is mum about the final drive—it’s definitely not a chain.

2025 Can-Am Pulse
2025 Can-Am Orgin

“Today, our story of innovation reaches new heights”, President and CEO of BRP José Boisjoli said at the reveal of the 2025 Can-Am motorcycles. “We have set out to reclaim our motorcycle heritage and are very proud to re-enter the market with the introduction of the first two models of our all-electric Can-Am motorcycle family. Half a century ago, Can-Am roared to victory on the track and the trail; today, a legacy is reborn. In true BRP fashion, we are bringing our very own electric power pack to our motorcycles and crafting thrilling riding experiences for a whole new generation.”

When released, the 2025 Can-Am Pulse will be the first pure-street bike from Can-Am. The motorcycles the Québec-based company sold from 1972 until 1987 were off-road competition machines. Can-Am does build the Spyder, a three-wheeled street-only line of trikes that feature a motorcycle-style seating position and handlebar steering.

