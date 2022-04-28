2022 Denver Supercross Fantasy Tips, Picks + Track Map [7 Fast Facts]

The penultimate round of the 2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series is here, and Eli Tomac has the championship firmly in his grasp. Tomac only needs to finish in P14 or better to clinch his second 450SX title in three years. So, we have an unusual challenge this week when picking a Top 5 in RMFantasySX.com leagues. Let’s dive into the unknown and look at the 2022 Denver Supercross fantasy tips and picks.

2022 Denver Supercross Fantasy Tips and Picks: Jason Anderson
Jason Anderson

  1. Jason Anderson is the only rider left who can prevent Eli Tomac from becoming the 2022 Supercross Champion. Anderson needs at least two podiums to score his second 450SX crown, which would require almost no points from Tomac. While that is extraordinarily unlikely, Anderson still has a strong motivation to win. Tomac signaled last week in Foxborough that he will play it safe rather than take any risk—his P7 in Massachusetts was his worst finish of the year—so don’t look for a Tomac win in Denver. Go with Anderson for the win at Tomac’s home race.

2022 Denver Supercross Fantasy Tips and Picks: Chase Sexton
Chase Sexton

  1. Chase Sexton has shown himself to be one of the few riders to run consistently at the top, and he will want to add to his one-win total this year. Sexton is behind only Tomac and Anderson in podiums in 2022, and Sexton is tied with Anderson for third-most Top 5s behind Tomac and Malcolm Stewart. Look for Sexton as a possible winner, but more likely a P2 finisher.

2022 Denver Supercross Fantasy Tips and Picks: Marvin Musquin
Marvin Musquin

  1. With four podiums in the last five races, Marvin Musquin is good to go for P3. Yes, he had a P10 hiccup on the superspeedway supercross track in Atlanta. However, his form has been podium-earning of late, and there’s no better choice.

Malcolm Stewart
Malcolm Stewart

  1. Picking P4 and P5 is tough, as there are more potential riders than slots. Defending champion Cooper Webb is on a 4-6 roll, and would probably like to finish a disappointing 2022 with a bit of a flourish. Stewart is doing a bit better, going 5-4 in the last two races. Justin Barcia has 5-5-6-5 Main Event finishes the previous four times out. Plus, Tomac is the great unknown. Stewart’s recent record compels me to give him P4, and his 11 Top-5 finishes are only bested by Tomac. Barcia seems to be in P5 mode, and he has as many Top 5 finishes as Anderson and Sexton. I think Tomac will want to steer clear of the likes of Barcia and Anderson, so give Barcia P5. Yes, I’m leaving Tomac out of the Top 5, and I won’t be surprised to regret that.

Justin Barcia
Justin Barcia

  1. The Wild Card is P7, and that’s where Tomac finished in Foxborough. With the title on the line, it would not be shocking to see Tomac play it safe and bring it home with another P7 finish. He’s my pick.

Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac

  1. Last week was another less-than-stellar RMFantasySX.com performance by me. I’m plagued with a classic problem—I pick the Top 5 guys, or close, but not in the correct order. You can get all Top 5 nailed down and get just 20 points, compared to 107 points if you get them in order. I dropped slightly out of the Top 25-percent after last week, so I’m probably not the guy to look for when it comes to picking the order. The Wild Card picks have been eluding me for some reason, with the frustration of often being one position off.

2022 Denver Supercross Track Map
2022 Denver Supercross Track Map

  1. Saturday is the last of the daytime races for 2022, and those in the Pacific Time Zone will need to get up early to watch Qualifying live. Qualifying practice starts at 6 a.m. PDT, with the racing starting at noon. NBC shows the race live over the air, which explains the odd start times. Peacock covers the Qualifying, Heats, LCQ, and Main Events live, as always.

tl;dr 2022 Denver Supercross Fantasy Picks

  1. Jason Anderson

  2. Chase Sexton

  3. Marvin Musquin

  4. Malcolm Stewart

  5. Justin Barcia

    Wild Card P7: Eli Tomac 

Photography by Tyler Maillet / AJAK Photos

2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 15 of 17 rounds)

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 341 points (7W, 11P, 12 T5)

  2. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 298 (5W, 8P, 10 T5)

  3. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 275 (5P, 10 T5)

  4. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 272 (2P, 11 T5)

  5. Marvin Musquin, KTM, 266 (1W, 4P, 8 T5)

  6. Chase Sexton, Honda, 250 (1W, 7P, 10 T5)

  7. Cooper Webb, KTM, 244 (4P, 7 T5)

  8. Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 152

  9. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 151

  10. Justin Brayton, Honda, 145 (1 T5)

  11. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 141 (1P, 3 T5)

  12. Ken Roczen, Honda, 133 points (1W, 1P, 2 T5)

  13. Shane McElrath, KTM, 101

  14. Justin Bogle, KTM, 101

  15. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 97 (1P, 1 T5)

  16. Vince Friese, Honda, 96

  17. Alex Martin, Yamaha, 87

  18. Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha, 84

  19. Justin Starling, GasGas, 80

  20. Ryan Breece, Yamaha, 79

  21. Cade Clason, Honda, 75

  22. Max Anstie, KTM, 55

  23. Fredrik Norén, KTM, 55

  24. Mitchell Oldenburg, Honda, 51

  25. Kevin Moranz, KTM, 40

  26. Benny Bloss, KTM, 29

  27. Joey Savatgy, KTM, 27

  28. Logan Karnow, Kawasaki, 24

  29. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 23

  30. Tristan Lane, KTM, 15

  31. Joan Cros, Kawasaki, 15

  32. Alex Ray, Honda, 14

  33. Josh Hill, KTM, 13

  34. Henry Miller, KTM, 12

  35. Justin Rodbell, Kawasaki, 12

  36. John Short, Honda, 10

  37. Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 8

  38. Adam Enticknap, Suzuki, 8

  39. Jeremy Hand, Honda 4

  40. Scott Meshey, Husqvarna, 1

  41. Brandon Scharer, Yamaha, 1

  42. Austin Politelli, Honda, 1

2022 Foxborough Supercross Results

  1. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki

  2. Chase Sexton, Honda

  3. Marvin Musquin, KTM

  4. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna

  5. Justin Barcia, GasGas

  6. Cooper Webb, KTM

  7. Eli Tomac, Yamaha

  8. Vince Friese, Honda

  9. Alex Martin, Yamaha

  10. Justin Brayton, Honda

  11. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki

  12. Benny Bloss, KTM

  13. Cade Clason, Honda

  14. Ryan Breece, Yamaha

  15. Fredrik Norén, KTM

  16. Justin Starling, GasGas

  17. Henry Miller, KTM

  18. Kevin Moranz, KTM

  19. Tristan Lane, KTM

  20. Logan Karnow, Kawasaki

  21. Scott Meshey, Husqvarna

  22. Justin Bogle, KTM

 

 

