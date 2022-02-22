2022 Indian Pursuit Lineup First Look [Specs + 44 Photos]

Following the success of the Indian Challenger lineup of baggers powered by a potent liquid-cooled V-twin, we now get a first look at the Indian Pursuit collection of fully dressed touring motorcycles with the same potent 108ci PowerPlus engine.
The Pursuit adds a top box to the Challenger, adding the cargo capacity that makes two-up transcontinental touring more accessible. In total, the Pursuit can carry 35 gallons of luggage.
The Dark Horse and the Limited version of the Pursuit are technically identical, relying on finishes to differentiate them—predictably, the Dark Horse is more blacked-out. Both 2020 Indian Pursuits are available with a $3000 Premium Package that adds cornering-aware ABS and traction control, plus electronic spring-preload adjustment for the Fox shock, a heated touring comfort seat, and additional lighting.
2022 Indian Pursuit Specs
ENGINE
- Type: PowerPlus 60-degree V-twin
- Displacement: 108ci (1768cc)
- Bore x stroke: 4.252” x 3.799” (108 x 96.5mm)
- Maximum power: 122 horsepower @ 5500 rpm
- Maximum torque: 128 ft-lbs @ 3800 rpm
- Redline: 6500 rpm
- Compression ratio: 11:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC, 4vpc
- Fueling: EFI w/ 52mm dual-bore throttle bodies
- Cooling: Liquid
- Lubrication: Semi-dry sump
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ overdrive
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist function
- Primary drive: Gear
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Cast aluminum
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 43mm fork; 5.1 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable Fox shock; 4.5 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum Sport Contrast Cut
- Front: 19 x 3.5
- Rear: 16 x 5.0
- Tires: Metzeler Cruisetec
- Front: 130/50 x 19
- Rear: 180/60 x 16
- Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ radially mounted Brembo 4-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 290mm floating disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard (cornering-aware optional)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 65.7 inches
- Rake: 25 degrees
- Trail: 5.9 inches
- Seat height: 26.5 inches
- Fuel capacity: 6 gallons
- Curb weight: Over 900 pounds
2022 Indian Pursuit Limited Colors and Prices
- Black Metallic: $29,999 MSRP
- Deepwater Metallic: $30,749
- Maroon Metallic over Crimson Metallic: $31,499
2022 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse Colors and Prices
- Black Smoke: $30,999 MSRP
- Silver Quartz Smoke: $31,749
- Spirit Blue Metallic: $31,749
- Ruby Metallic over Black Metallic; $32,499