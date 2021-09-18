2022 Yamaha YZF-R6 GYTR (8 Fast Facts and Specs)

The Yamaha YZF-R6 is back for 2022, though not for road use. Meet the 2022 Yamaha YZF-R6 GYTR, a track-only motorcycle stripped of DOT and EPA requirements and festooned with trick parts from the GYTR catalog. Inspired by the World Supersport championship winner, the R6 will be available to racers and track day enthusiasts in the United States. With a primer white fair ready for paint and your sponsors’ logos, let’s look more closely at what you get with the YZF-R6 GYTR.
- There’s an Akrapovič Full Race system on the R6 GYTR, and a GYTR ECU so you can make the most of the high-end exhaust. The R6 GYTR also has a racing wiring harness with a PC interface cable.
- Yamaha put a quickshifter on the R6 GYTR, though it is up-only. The R6 also has a reverse shifting kit and racing rearsets.
- A GYTR R-Series 520 chain is used with a 15-/46-tooth sprocket combo. The front sprocket gets a locknut, while the rear sprocket has a shark fin guard.
- Braking is upgraded via stainless-steel hydraulic lines. A GYTR ABS Emulator is installed to prevent the ECU from getting error codes due to the ABS being removed. There’s also a billet aluminum brake lever guard.
- Maintenance is simplified by rear stand hooks and an included R-Series Racing Rear Stand.
- Ergonomics are enhanced by a racing seat.
- Other goodies include a GYTR fuel cap and kill switch.
- You’re going to have a long wait for the 2022 Yamaha YZF-R6 GYTR. It isn’t due at dealers until April 2022. The list price is $18,399.
2022 Yamaha YZF-R6 GYTR Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-4
- Displacement: 599cc
- Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 42.5mm
- Maximum power: 117 horsepower @ 14,500 rpm
- Maximum torque: 50 ft-lbs @ 10,500 rpm
- Compression ratio: 13.1:1
- Valve train: DOHC, 16 valves
- Fueling: EFI w/ four 41mm throttle bodies
- Exhaust: 4-2-1 stainless steel w/ titanium muffler
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ up-only quickshifter
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ slipper function
- Final drive: GYTR R-Series 520 chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Twin-spar cast aluminum w/ magnesium die-cast subframe
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 43mm KYB inverted fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable KYB piggyback reservoir shock; 4.7 inches
- Wheels: 5-spoke cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 3.5 x 17
- Rear wheel: 5.5 x 17
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ 4-piston Nissin radially mounted calipers and master cylinder
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ single-piston Nissin caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 54.1 inches
- Rake: 24 degrees
- Trail: 3.8 inches
- Lean angle: 57 degrees
- Seat height: 33.5 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 36 mpg
- Curb weight: 418 pounds
- Color: Primer White
2022 Yamaha YZF-R6 GYTR Price: $18,399 MSRP