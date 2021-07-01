2022 BMW R 1250 GS First Look: Essential Fast Facts

While the 2022 BMW R 1250 GS is not mechanically changed, the choices of option Packages for the iconic adventure motorcycle are overhauled. The base price of $17,995 remains unchanged, as does the selection of colors, although most of the color names have been subtly altered.
Gone for the upcoming model year are the Comfort, Touring, and Dynamic Packages. There’s a new $1900 Select Package, along with an updated Premium Package, which adds $4000 to the price of the latest version of the motorcycle.
Here’s what’s in the new Select Package:
- Case holders
- Chrome exhaust
- Cruise control
- GPS prep
- Hand protectors
- Heated grips
- Heated seat
- Keyless ride system
- Tire pressure monitor
If you spring for the Premium Package for 2022, this is what you’ll get:
- Cruising Lighting
- Electronic downshift traction control
- Quickshifter
- Ride Modes Pro
- Semi-active electronic suspension
- Smart headlight
You will have to patiently wait for the arrival of this model at dealers. It won’t show up until the final quarter of this year.
We have tested the BMW R 1250 GS.
2022 BMW R 1250 GS Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Horizontally opposed twin
- Displacement: 1254cc
- Bore x stroke: 102.5 x 76mm
- Maximum power: 136 horsepower @ 7750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 105 ft-lbs @ 6250 rpm
- Compression ratio: 12.5:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC w/ dual profile cams; 4vpc
- Cooling: Liquid and air
- Transmission: Constant-mesh 6-speed w/ helical gear teeth
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated slipper
- Final drive: Shaft
CHASSIS
- Frame: Continuous tubular steel bridge-type
- Front suspension; travel: BMW Telelever 37mm fork w/ central spring strut; 7.5 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: BMW EVO Paralever and WAD strut w/ spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 7.9 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 19 x 3.00
- Rear wheel: 17 x 4.50
- Front tire: 120/70 x 19
- Rear tire: 170/60 x 17
- Front brakes: Dual floating 305mm discs w/ 4-piston fixed calipers
- Rear brake: 276mm disc w/ dual-piston floating caliper
- ABS: Standard (defeatable)
DIMENSIONS
- Wheelbase: 59.6 inches
- Rake: 25.7 degrees
- Trail: 4.0 inches
- Seat height: 33.5 and 34.3 inches
- Fuel capacity: 5.3 gallons
- Curb weight: 549 pounds
COLORS
- Light White
- Black Storm Metallic/Black/Agate Grey Style Triple Black ($950 option)
- Light White/Racing Blue\/Racing Red Style Rally ($1150 option)
- Black Storm Metallic 40 Years of GS Edition ($2050 option)
2022 BMW R 1250 GS Price: From $17,995 MSRP