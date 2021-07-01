2022 BMW R 1250 GS First Look: Essential Fast Facts

While the 2022 BMW R 1250 GS is not mechanically changed, the choices of option Packages for the iconic adventure motorcycle are overhauled. The base price of $17,995 remains unchanged, as does the selection of colors, although most of the color names have been subtly altered.

Gone for the upcoming model year are the Comfort, Touring, and Dynamic Packages. There’s a new $1900 Select Package, along with an updated Premium Package, which adds $4000 to the price of the latest version of the motorcycle.

Here’s what’s in the new Select Package:

Case holders

Chrome exhaust

Cruise control

GPS prep

Hand protectors

Heated grips

Heated seat

Keyless ride system

Tire pressure monitor

If you spring for the Premium Package for 2022, this is what you’ll get:

Cruising Lighting

Electronic downshift traction control

Quickshifter

Ride Modes Pro

Semi-active electronic suspension

Smart headlight

You will have to patiently wait for the arrival of this model at dealers. It won’t show up until the final quarter of this year.

We have tested the BMW R 1250 GS.

2022 BMW R 1250 GS Specs

ENGINE

Type: Horizontally opposed twin

Displacement: 1254cc

Bore x stroke: 102.5 x 76mm

Maximum power: 136 horsepower @ 7750 rpm

Maximum torque: 105 ft-lbs @ 6250 rpm

Compression ratio: 12.5:1

Valvetrain: DOHC w/ dual profile cams; 4vpc

Cooling: Liquid and air

Transmission: Constant-mesh 6-speed w/ helical gear teeth

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated slipper

Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

Frame: Continuous tubular steel bridge-type

Front suspension; travel: BMW Telelever 37mm fork w/ central spring strut; 7.5 inches

Rear suspension; travel: BMW EVO Paralever and WAD strut w/ spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 7.9 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Front wheel: 19 x 3.00

Rear wheel: 17 x 4.50

Front tire: 120/70 x 19

Rear tire: 170/60 x 17

Front brakes: Dual floating 305mm discs w/ 4-piston fixed calipers

Rear brake: 276mm disc w/ dual-piston floating caliper

ABS: Standard (defeatable)

DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase: 59.6 inches

Rake: 25.7 degrees

Trail: 4.0 inches

Seat height: 33.5 and 34.3 inches

Fuel capacity: 5.3 gallons

Curb weight: 549 pounds

COLORS

Light White

Black Storm Metallic/Black/Agate Grey Style Triple Black ($950 option)

Light White/Racing Blue\/Racing Red Style Rally ($1150 option)

Black Storm Metallic 40 Years of GS Edition ($2050 option)

2022 BMW R 1250 GS Price: From $17,995 MSRP

2022 BMW R 1250 GS Photo Gallery