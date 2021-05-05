2022 Husqvarna Cross-Country Lineup First Look: Trio of Racebikes

2022 Husqvarna FX 450 (and FX 350) Specs

Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke

Displacement: 450cc (FX 350: 350cc)

Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4mm (FX 350: 88 x 57.5mm)

Fueling: Keihin 44mm throttle body

Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 valves (FX 350: DOHC; 4 valves)

Starting: Electric

Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS-clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics

Transmission: Pankl 5-speed

Final drive: 5/8” x 1/4” chain

Frame: Central double-cradle-type chromoly steel

Subframe: Carbon fiber reinforced polyamide

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xact 48mm inverted fork; 12.2 inches

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact piggyback-reservoir shock; 11.8 inches

Wheels: D.I.D DirtStar

Tires: Dunlop Geomax AT81

Front tire: 80/100 x 21

Rear tire: 110/100 x 18

Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo calipers

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo calipers

Rake: 26.1 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Wheelbase: 58.5 inches

Ground clearance: 14.6 inches

Seat height: 37.4 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 2.25 gallons

Curb weight: 237 pounds (FX 350: 235 pounds)

2022 Husqvarna TX 300i Specs

Engine type: Single-cylinder 2-stroke w/ counterbalancer

Displacement: 293cc

Bore x stroke: 72 x 72mm

Fueling: 39mm throttle body w/ Continental EMS

Lubrication: Oil injection

Starting: Electric

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS-clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics

Frame: Central double-cradle-type chromoly steel

Subframe: Carbon fiber reinforced polyamide

Handlebar: ProTaper

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xact 48mm inverted fork; 12.2 inches

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact piggyback-reservoir shock; 11.8 inches

Wheels: D.I.D DirtStar

Tires: Dunlop Geomax AT81

Front tire: 80/100 x 21

Rear tire: 110/100 x 18

Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

Rake: 26.1 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Wheelbase: 58.5 inches

Ground clearance: 14.6 inches

Seat height: 37.4 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 2.25 gallons

Oil tank capacity: 24 ounces

Curb weight: 237 pounds

The 2022 Husqvarna Cross-Country lineup of race-ready off-road motorcycles is back with three choices: a 300-class two-stroke, or four-strokes with 450cc and 350cc motors. The 450 is a SOHC design, while the 350 uses a DOHC valvetrain. The two-stroke 300 features fuel- and oil-injection, along with electric start and a counterbalancer. Also, the four-strokes get traction- and launch-control, while the two-stroke relies on your throttle hand for maximum grip during acceleration.Other than the graphics, there is just one change to the trio of off-road race-ready motorcycles. The DDS clutch is now controlled by Brembo hydraulics.The 2022 Husqvarna Cross-Country lineup hits dealer floors this month, and we have the prices in the spec sheets.