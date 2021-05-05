2022 Husqvarna Cross-Country Lineup First Look: Trio of Racebikes

The 2022 Husqvarna Cross-Country lineup of race-ready off-road motorcycles is back with three choices: a 300-class two-stroke, or four-strokes with 450cc and 350cc motors. The 450 is a SOHC design, while the 350 uses a DOHC valvetrain. The two-stroke 300 features fuel- and oil-injection, along with electric start and a counterbalancer. Also, the four-strokes get traction- and launch-control, while the two-stroke relies on your throttle hand for maximum grip during acceleration.

2022 Husqvarna Cross-Country Lineup First Look
2022 Husqvarna FX 450

Other than the graphics, there is just one change to the trio of off-road race-ready motorcycles. The DDS clutch is now controlled by Brembo hydraulics.

The 2022 Husqvarna Cross-Country lineup hits dealer floors this month, and we have the prices in the spec sheets.

2022 Husqvarna FX 450 (and FX 350) Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke

  • Displacement: 450cc (FX 350: 350cc)

  • Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4mm (FX 350: 88 x 57.5mm)

  • Fueling: Keihin 44mm throttle body

  • Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 valves (FX 350: DOHC; 4 valves)

  • Starting: Electric

  • Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS-clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics

  • Transmission: Pankl 5-speed

  • Final drive: 5/8” x 1/4” chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Central double-cradle-type chromoly steel

  • Subframe: Carbon fiber reinforced polyamide

  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xact 48mm inverted fork; 12.2 inches

  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact piggyback-reservoir shock; 11.8 inches

  • Wheels: D.I.D DirtStar

  • Tires: Dunlop Geomax AT81

  • Front tire: 80/100 x 21

  • Rear tire: 110/100 x 18

  • Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo calipers

  • Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo calipers

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Rake: 26.1 degrees

  • Triple clamp offset: 22mm

  • Wheelbase: 58.5 inches

  • Ground clearance: 14.6 inches

  • Seat height: 37.4 inches

  • Fuel tank capacity: 2.25 gallons

  • Curb weight: 237 pounds (FX 350: 235 pounds)

PRICES

2022 Husqvarna FX 450: $10,999 MSRP

2022 Husqvarna FX 350: $10,899 MSRP

2022 Husqvarna TX 300i Specs

ENGINE

  • Engine type: Single-cylinder 2-stroke w/ counterbalancer

  • Displacement: 293cc

  • Bore x stroke: 72 x 72mm

  • Fueling: 39mm throttle body w/ Continental EMS

  • Lubrication: Oil injection

  • Starting: Electric

  • Transmission: 6-speed

  • Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS-clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Central double-cradle-type chromoly steel

  • Subframe: Carbon fiber reinforced polyamide

  • Handlebar: ProTaper

  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xact 48mm inverted fork; 12.2 inches

  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact piggyback-reservoir shock; 11.8 inches

  • Wheels: D.I.D DirtStar

  • Tires: Dunlop Geomax AT81

  • Front tire: 80/100 x 21

  • Rear tire: 110/100 x 18

  • Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

  • Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Rake: 26.1 degrees

  • Triple clamp offset: 22mm

  • Wheelbase: 58.5 inches

  • Ground clearance: 14.6 inches

  • Seat height: 37.4 inches

  • Fuel tank capacity: 2.25 gallons

  • Oil tank capacity: 24 ounces

  • Curb weight: 237 pounds

2022 Husqvarna TX 300i Price: $10,599 MSRP

2022 Husqvarna Cross-Country Lineup Photo Gallery

 

 

