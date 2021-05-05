2022 Husqvarna Cross-Country Lineup First Look: Trio of Racebikes

The 2022 Husqvarna Cross-Country lineup hits dealer floors this month, and we have the prices in the spec sheets.
2022 Husqvarna FX 450 (and FX 350) SpecsENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke
- Displacement: 450cc (FX 350: 350cc)
- Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4mm (FX 350: 88 x 57.5mm)
- Fueling: Keihin 44mm throttle body
- Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 valves (FX 350: DOHC; 4 valves)
- Starting: Electric
- Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS-clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics
- Transmission: Pankl 5-speed
- Final drive: 5/8” x 1/4” chain
- Frame: Central double-cradle-type chromoly steel
- Subframe: Carbon fiber reinforced polyamide
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xact 48mm inverted fork; 12.2 inches
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact piggyback-reservoir shock; 11.8 inches
- Wheels: D.I.D DirtStar
- Tires: Dunlop Geomax AT81
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21
- Rear tire: 110/100 x 18
- Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo calipers
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo calipers
- Rake: 26.1 degrees
- Triple clamp offset: 22mm
- Wheelbase: 58.5 inches
- Ground clearance: 14.6 inches
- Seat height: 37.4 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 2.25 gallons
- Curb weight: 237 pounds (FX 350: 235 pounds)
2022 Husqvarna FX 350: $10,899 MSRP
2022 Husqvarna TX 300i SpecsENGINE
- Engine type: Single-cylinder 2-stroke w/ counterbalancer
- Displacement: 293cc
- Bore x stroke: 72 x 72mm
- Fueling: 39mm throttle body w/ Continental EMS
- Lubrication: Oil injection
- Starting: Electric
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS-clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics
- Frame: Central double-cradle-type chromoly steel
- Subframe: Carbon fiber reinforced polyamide
- Handlebar: ProTaper
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xact 48mm inverted fork; 12.2 inches
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact piggyback-reservoir shock; 11.8 inches
- Wheels: D.I.D DirtStar
- Tires: Dunlop Geomax AT81
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21
- Rear tire: 110/100 x 18
- Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
- Rake: 26.1 degrees
- Triple clamp offset: 22mm
- Wheelbase: 58.5 inches
- Ground clearance: 14.6 inches
- Seat height: 37.4 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 2.25 gallons
- Oil tank capacity: 24 ounces
- Curb weight: 237 pounds