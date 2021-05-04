2022 KTM Motocross Lineup First Look (Fast Facts, Specs + Photos)

Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke

Displacement: 450cc (350 SX-F: 350cc; 250 SX-F: 250cc)

Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4mm (350 SX-F: 88 x 57.5mm; 250 SX-F: 78 x 52.3mm)

Compression ratio: 12.75:1 (350 SX-F: 14.2:1; 250 SX-F: 14.4:1)

Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves (350 SX-F and 250 SX-F: DOHC, 4 valves)

Starting: Electric w/ Lithium-ion 12.8-volt 2 Ah battery

Lubrication: Pressure Lubrication with 2 Pumps

Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 44mm throttle body

Transmission: 5-speed

Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics

Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” chain

Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel

Subframe: Aluminum

Handlebar: Neken aluminum

Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches

Wheels: Excel

Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

Rear wheel: 19 x 2.15

Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX33

Front tire: 80/100 x 21

Rear tire: 120/90 x 19

Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

Wheelbase: 58.5 inches (± 0.4 in)

Rake: 26.1 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Seat height: 37.4 degrees

Ground clearance: 14.6 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.85 gallons

Curb weight: 234 pounds (350 SX-F: 231 pounds; 250 SX-F: 229 pounds)

Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke

Displacement: 249cc (150 SX: 144cc; 125 SX: 125cc)

Bore x stroke: 66.4 x 72mm (150 SX: 58 x 54.5mm; 125 X: 54 x 54.5mm)

Starting: Kick

Lubrication: Premix @ 40:1

Fueling: 38mm Mikuni TMX carburetor

Transmission: 5-speed (150 SX and 125 SX: 6-speed)

Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics

Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” chain

Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel

Subframe: Aluminum

Handlebar: Neken aluminum

Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches

Wheels: Excel

Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

Rear wheel: 19 x 2.15

Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX33

Front tire: 80/100 x 21

Rear tire: 110/90 x 19 (150 SX and 125 SX: 100/90 x 19)

Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

Wheelbase: 58.5 inches (± 0.4 in)

Rake: 26.1 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Seat height: 37.4 degrees

Ground clearance: 14.8 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.0 gallons

Curb weight: 222 pounds (150 SX and 125 SX: 205 pounds)

Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke

Displacement: 85cc

Bore x stroke: 47 x 48.95mm

Starting: Kick

Lubrication: Premix 40:1

Fueling: 28mm Mikuni PWK carburetor

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multi-disc w/ Formula hydraulics

Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel w/ aluminum subframe

Handlebar: Tapered aluminum

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 43mm fork; 11.0 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-Free fully adjustable WP Xact shock w/ PDS damping; 12.0 inches

Wheels: Excel

Front wheel: 19 x 1.60 (17”/14”: 17 x 1.40)

Rear wheel: 16 x 1.85 (17”/14”: 14 x 1.60)

Tires: Maxxis

Front tire: 70/100 x 19 (17”/14”: 70/100 x 17)

Rear tire: 90/100 x 16 (17”/14”: 90/100 x 14)

Front brake: 240mm disc w/ floating Formula caliper

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ floating Formula caliper

Wheelbase: 50.8 inches (± 0.4 in)

Rake: 24 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 14mm

Seat height: 35 inches (17”/14”: 34 inches)

Ground clearance: 14.8 inches (17”/14”: 13.9 inches)

Fuel capacity: 1.4 gallons

Curb weight: 158 pounds (17”/14”: 156 pounds)

Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke

Displacement: 65cc

Bore x stroke: 45 x 40.8mm

Starting: Kick

Lubrication: Premix 60:1

Fueling: 24mm Mikuni VM carburetor

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multi-disc w/ Formula hydraulics

Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel w/ aluminum subframe

Handlebar: Tapered aluminum

Front suspension; travel: Air-adjustable WP Xact inverted 35mm fork; 8.5 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free fully adjustable WP Xact shock w/ PDS damping; 10.6 inches

Front wheel: 1.60 x 14

Rear wheel: 1.60 x 12

Tires: Maxxis

Front tire: 60/100 x 14

Rear tire: 80/100 x 12

Front brake: 198mm disc

Rear brake: 160mm disc

Wheelbase: 44.8 inches (± 0.4 in)

Rake: 25.5 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Seat height: 29.5 inches

Ground clearance: 11 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.7 quarts

Curb weight: 123 pounds

Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke

Displacement: 49cc

Bore x stroke: 39.5 x 40mm

Starting: Kick

Lubrication: Premix 60:1

Fueling: 19mm Dell’Orto PHBG BS carburetor (50 SX Mini: 12mm Dell’Orto PVHA XS carburetor)

Transmission: 1-speed

Clutch: Fully automatic adjustable centrifugal

Final drive: 1/2 x 3/16” chain

Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel

Subframe: Steel

Handlebar: Tapered aluminum

Front suspension; travel: Air-adjustable WP Xact inverted 35mm fork; 8.1 inches (50 SX Mini: 3.9 inches)

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free fully adjustable WP Xact shock w/ PDS damping; 7.3 inches (50 SX Mini: Linkage-free WP Xact shock 5.6 inches)

Front wheel: 12 x 1.50 (50 SX Mini: 10 x 1.60)

Rear wheel: 10 x 1.60

Tires: Maxxis

Front tire: 60/100 x 12 (50 SX Mini: 2.50 x 10)

Rear tire: 2.75 x 10

Front brake: 160mm disc

Rear brake: 160mm disc

Wheelbase: 40.6 inches (± 0.4 in)

Rake: 24 degrees (50 SX Mini: 23.6 degrees)

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Seat height: 27 inches (22 inches)

Ground clearance: 9.9 inches (7.2 inches)

Fuel capacity: 2.4 quarts

Curb weight: 95 pounds (50 SX Mini: 91 pounds)

Type: BLDC w/ outer rotor

Maximum power: 6.7 horsepower @ 3200 rpm

Maximum torque: 9.6 ft/lbs @ rpm

Redline: 6000 rpm

Redline: 6000 rpm Transmission: Clutchless direct drive

Final drive: 1/2” x 3/16” chain

Type: KTM lithium-ion

Capacity: 907 Wh

Charger: 900 W

Charge time to 100%: 70 minutes at 25 A

Charge time to 80%: 45 minutes at 25 A

Input: 110 V or 220 V

Chassis: Steel frame w/ aluminum swingarm

Handlebar: Tapered aluminum

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xact air-sprung 35mm inverted fork; 8.1 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xact PDS piggyback-reservoir shock; 7.3 inches

Rims: Aluminum

Front wheel: 12 x 1.5

Rear wheel: 10 x 1.6

Tires: Maxxis Maxxcross SI

Front tire: 60/100 x 12

Rear tire: 2.75 x 10

Front brake: 160mm disc

Rear brake: 160mm disc

Wheelbase: 40.6 inches

Rake: 24 degrees (22mm triple clamp offset)

Seat height: 26.2 inches (adjustable)

Curb weight: 90 pounds

2022 KTM Motocross Lineup Photo Gallery

Fresh off Cooper Webb’s 2021 Monster Energy Supercross Championship, we are seeing the 2022 KTM motocross lineup. There are a dozen models to choose from this year, from the electric-powered SX E 5 to the flagship 450 SX-F. With 2020 so chaotic, updates are minimal. Every adult model gets new graphics, but there is more. So, let’s go through the changes.The big dog gets new rocker arms this year for the SOHC powerplant. According to KTM, the new rocker arms are light and stiffer. According to KTM, this results in a throttle response improvement everywhere in the powerband.KTM has put new bearings in for the DOHC motors’ balancer shaft. The new bearings will reduce friction and performance at high rpm.There are no functional changes to the KTM two-stroke motocrossers for full-sized riders.Like the adult models, the mini KTM motocross two-strokes for youngsters are unchanged. Graphics remain the same.The electric-powered mini-motocrosser, which features highly adaptable ergonomics, will be the same in ’22 as last year.We don’t have prices yet.