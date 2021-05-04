2022 KTM Motocross Lineup First Look (Fast Facts, Specs + Photos)

2022 KTM 350 SX-F and 250 SX-F. KTM has put new bearings in for the DOHC motors’ balancer shaft. The new bearings will reduce friction and performance at high rpm.2022 KTM 250 SX, 150 SX, and 125 SX. There are no functional changes to the KTM two-stroke motocrossers for full-sized riders.2022 KTM 85 SX 19”/16”, 85 SX 17”/14”, 65 SX, 50 SX, 50 SX Mini. Like the adult models, the mini KTM motocross two-strokes for youngsters are unchanged. Graphics remain the same.2022 KTM SX E 5. The electric-powered mini-motocrosser, which features highly adaptable ergonomics, will be the same in ’22 as last year.The 2022 KTM motocross lineup makes its way to dealers this month. We don’t have prices yet.Scroll past the specs for more photos.2021 KTM 450 SX-F (350 SX-F and 250 SX-F) SpecsENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
- Displacement: 450cc (350 SX-F: 350cc; 250 SX-F: 250cc)
- Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4mm (350 SX-F: 88 x 57.5mm; 250 SX-F: 78 x 52.3mm)
- Compression ratio: 12.75:1 (350 SX-F: 14.2:1; 250 SX-F: 14.4:1)
- Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves (350 SX-F and 250 SX-F: DOHC, 4 valves)
- Starting: Electric w/ Lithium-ion 12.8-volt 2 Ah battery
- Lubrication: Pressure Lubrication with 2 Pumps
- Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 44mm throttle body
- Transmission: 5-speed
- Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics
- Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” chain
- Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel
- Subframe: Aluminum
- Handlebar: Neken aluminum
- Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches
- Wheels: Excel
- Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
- Rear wheel: 19 x 2.15
- Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX33
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21
- Rear tire: 120/90 x 19
- Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
- Wheelbase: 58.5 inches (± 0.4 in)
- Rake: 26.1 degrees
- Triple clamp offset: 22mm
- Seat height: 37.4 degrees
- Ground clearance: 14.6 inches
- Fuel capacity: 1.85 gallons
- Curb weight: 234 pounds (350 SX-F: 231 pounds; 250 SX-F: 229 pounds)
- Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke
- Displacement: 249cc (150 SX: 144cc; 125 SX: 125cc)
- Bore x stroke: 66.4 x 72mm (150 SX: 58 x 54.5mm; 125 X: 54 x 54.5mm)
- Starting: Kick
- Lubrication: Premix @ 40:1
- Fueling: 38mm Mikuni TMX carburetor
- Transmission: 5-speed (150 SX and 125 SX: 6-speed)
- Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics
- Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” chain
- Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel
- Subframe: Aluminum
- Handlebar: Neken aluminum
- Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches
- Wheels: Excel
- Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
- Rear wheel: 19 x 2.15
- Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX33
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21
- Rear tire: 110/90 x 19 (150 SX and 125 SX: 100/90 x 19)
- Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
- Wheelbase: 58.5 inches (± 0.4 in)
- Rake: 26.1 degrees
- Triple clamp offset: 22mm
- Seat height: 37.4 degrees
- Ground clearance: 14.8 inches
- Fuel capacity: 2.0 gallons
- Curb weight: 222 pounds (150 SX and 125 SX: 205 pounds)
- Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke
- Displacement: 85cc
- Bore x stroke: 47 x 48.95mm
- Starting: Kick
- Lubrication: Premix 40:1
- Fueling: 28mm Mikuni PWK carburetor
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multi-disc w/ Formula hydraulics
- Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel w/ aluminum subframe
- Handlebar: Tapered aluminum
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 43mm fork; 11.0 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-Free fully adjustable WP Xact shock w/ PDS damping; 12.0 inches
- Wheels: Excel
- Front wheel: 19 x 1.60 (17”/14”: 17 x 1.40)
- Rear wheel: 16 x 1.85 (17”/14”: 14 x 1.60)
- Tires: Maxxis
- Front tire: 70/100 x 19 (17”/14”: 70/100 x 17)
- Rear tire: 90/100 x 16 (17”/14”: 90/100 x 14)
- Front brake: 240mm disc w/ floating Formula caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ floating Formula caliper
- Wheelbase: 50.8 inches (± 0.4 in)
- Rake: 24 degrees
- Triple clamp offset: 14mm
- Seat height: 35 inches (17”/14”: 34 inches)
- Ground clearance: 14.8 inches (17”/14”: 13.9 inches)
- Fuel capacity: 1.4 gallons
- Curb weight: 158 pounds (17”/14”: 156 pounds)
- Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke
- Displacement: 65cc
- Bore x stroke: 45 x 40.8mm
- Starting: Kick
- Lubrication: Premix 60:1
- Fueling: 24mm Mikuni VM carburetor
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multi-disc w/ Formula hydraulics
- Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel w/ aluminum subframe
- Handlebar: Tapered aluminum
- Front suspension; travel: Air-adjustable WP Xact inverted 35mm fork; 8.5 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free fully adjustable WP Xact shock w/ PDS damping; 10.6 inches
- Front wheel: 1.60 x 14
- Rear wheel: 1.60 x 12
- Tires: Maxxis
- Front tire: 60/100 x 14
- Rear tire: 80/100 x 12
- Front brake: 198mm disc
- Rear brake: 160mm disc
- Wheelbase: 44.8 inches (± 0.4 in)
- Rake: 25.5 degrees
- Triple clamp offset: 22mm
- Seat height: 29.5 inches
- Ground clearance: 11 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.7 quarts
- Curb weight: 123 pounds
- Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke
- Displacement: 49cc
- Bore x stroke: 39.5 x 40mm
- Starting: Kick
- Lubrication: Premix 60:1
- Fueling: 19mm Dell’Orto PHBG BS carburetor (50 SX Mini: 12mm Dell’Orto PVHA XS carburetor)
- Transmission: 1-speed
- Clutch: Fully automatic adjustable centrifugal
- Final drive: 1/2 x 3/16” chain
- Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel
- Subframe: Steel
- Handlebar: Tapered aluminum
- Front suspension; travel: Air-adjustable WP Xact inverted 35mm fork; 8.1 inches (50 SX Mini: 3.9 inches)
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free fully adjustable WP Xact shock w/ PDS damping; 7.3 inches (50 SX Mini: Linkage-free WP Xact shock 5.6 inches)
- Front wheel: 12 x 1.50 (50 SX Mini: 10 x 1.60)
- Rear wheel: 10 x 1.60
- Tires: Maxxis
- Front tire: 60/100 x 12 (50 SX Mini: 2.50 x 10)
- Rear tire: 2.75 x 10
- Front brake: 160mm disc
- Rear brake: 160mm disc
- Wheelbase: 40.6 inches (± 0.4 in)
- Rake: 24 degrees (50 SX Mini: 23.6 degrees)
- Triple clamp offset: 22mm
- Seat height: 27 inches (22 inches)
- Ground clearance: 9.9 inches (7.2 inches)
- Fuel capacity: 2.4 quarts
- Curb weight: 95 pounds (50 SX Mini: 91 pounds)
- Type: BLDC w/ outer rotor
- Maximum power: 6.7 horsepower @ 3200 rpm
- Maximum torque: 9.6 ft/lbs @ rpm
Redline: 6000 rpm
- Transmission: Clutchless direct drive
- Final drive: 1/2” x 3/16” chain
- Type: KTM lithium-ion
- Capacity: 907 Wh
- Charger: 900 W
- Charge time to 100%: 70 minutes at 25 A
- Charge time to 80%: 45 minutes at 25 A
- Input: 110 V or 220 V
- Chassis: Steel frame w/ aluminum swingarm
- Handlebar: Tapered aluminum
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xact air-sprung 35mm inverted fork; 8.1 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xact PDS piggyback-reservoir shock; 7.3 inches
- Rims: Aluminum
- Front wheel: 12 x 1.5
- Rear wheel: 10 x 1.6
- Tires: Maxxis Maxxcross SI
- Front tire: 60/100 x 12
- Rear tire: 2.75 x 10
- Front brake: 160mm disc
- Rear brake: 160mm disc
- Wheelbase: 40.6 inches
- Rake: 24 degrees (22mm triple clamp offset)
- Seat height: 26.2 inches (adjustable)
- Curb weight: 90 pounds