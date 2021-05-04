2022 KTM Motocross Lineup First Look (Fast Facts, Specs + Photos)

2022 KTM 450 SX-F

Fresh off Cooper Webb’s 2021 Monster Energy Supercross Championship, we are seeing the 2022 KTM motocross lineup. There are a dozen models to choose from this year, from the electric-powered SX E 5 to the flagship 450 SX-F. With 2020 so chaotic, updates are minimal. Every adult model gets new graphics, but there is more. So, let’s go through the changes.

2022 KTM 450 SX-F

2022 KTM 450 SX-F. The big dog gets new rocker arms this year for the SOHC powerplant. According to KTM, the new rocker arms are light and stiffer. According to KTM, this results in a throttle response improvement everywhere in the powerband.

2022 KTM 350 SX-F

2022 KTM 350 SX-F and 250 SX-F. KTM has put new bearings in for the DOHC motors’ balancer shaft. The new bearings will reduce friction and performance at high rpm.

2022 KTM Motocross Lineup - KTM 150 SX
2022 KTM 150 SX

2022 KTM 250 SX, 150 SX, and 125 SX. There are no functional changes to the KTM two-stroke motocrossers for full-sized riders.

2022 KTM Motocross Lineup - KTM 85 SX
2022 KTM 85 SX

2022 KTM 85 SX 19”/16”, 85 SX 17”/14”, 65 SX, 50 SX, 50 SX Mini. Like the adult models, the mini KTM motocross two-strokes for youngsters are unchanged. Graphics remain the same.

2022 KTM Motocross Lineup - SX-E 5
2022 KTM SX-E 5

2022 KTM SX E 5. The electric-powered mini-motocrosser, which features highly adaptable ergonomics, will be the same in ’22 as last year.

The 2022 KTM motocross lineup makes its way to dealers this month. We don’t have prices yet.

2021 KTM 450 SX-F (350 SX-F and 250 SX-F) Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke

  • Displacement: 450cc  (350 SX-F: 350cc; 250 SX-F: 250cc)

  • Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4mm (350 SX-F: 88 x 57.5mm; 250 SX-F: 78 x 52.3mm)

  • Compression ratio: 12.75:1 (350 SX-F: 14.2:1; 250 SX-F: 14.4:1)

  • Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves (350 SX-F and 250 SX-F: DOHC, 4 valves)

  • Starting: Electric w/ Lithium-ion 12.8-volt 2 Ah battery

  • Lubrication: Pressure Lubrication with 2 Pumps

  • Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 44mm throttle body

  • Transmission: 5-speed

  • Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics

  • Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel

  • Subframe: Aluminum

  • Handlebar: Neken aluminum

  • Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches

  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches

  • Wheels: Excel

  • Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

  • Rear wheel: 19 x 2.15

  • Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX33

  • Front tire: 80/100 x 21

  • Rear tire: 120/90 x 19

  • Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

  • Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.5 inches (± 0.4 in)

  • Rake: 26.1 degrees

  • Triple clamp offset: 22mm

  • Seat height: 37.4 degrees

  • Ground clearance: 14.6 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 1.85 gallons

  • Curb weight: 234 pounds (350 SX-F: 231 pounds; 250 SX-F: 229 pounds)

2021 KTM 250 SX (150 SX and 125 SX) Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke

  • Displacement: 249cc (150 SX: 144cc; 125 SX: 125cc)

  • Bore x stroke: 66.4 x 72mm (150 SX: 58 x 54.5mm; 125 X: 54 x 54.5mm)

  • Starting: Kick

  • Lubrication: Premix @ 40:1

  • Fueling: 38mm Mikuni TMX carburetor

  • Transmission: 5-speed (150 SX and 125 SX: 6-speed)

  • Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics

  • Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel

  • Subframe: Aluminum

  • Handlebar: Neken aluminum

  • Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches

  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches

  • Wheels: Excel

  • Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

  • Rear wheel: 19 x 2.15

  • Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX33

  • Front tire: 80/100 x 21

  • Rear tire: 110/90 x 19 (150 SX and 125 SX: 100/90 x 19)

  • Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

  • Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.5 inches (± 0.4 in)

  • Rake: 26.1 degrees

  • Triple clamp offset: 22mm

  • Seat height: 37.4 degrees

  • Ground clearance: 14.8 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 2.0 gallons

  • Curb weight: 222 pounds (150 SX and 125 SX: 205 pounds)

2022 KTM 85 SX 19”/16” (and 17”/14” Specs)

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke

  • Displacement: 85cc

  • Bore x stroke: 47 x 48.95mm

  • Starting: Kick

  • Lubrication: Premix 40:1

  • Fueling: 28mm Mikuni PWK carburetor

  • Transmission: 6-speed

  • Clutch: Wet multi-disc w/ Formula hydraulics

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel w/ aluminum subframe

  • Handlebar: Tapered aluminum

  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 43mm fork; 11.0 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-Free fully adjustable WP Xact shock w/ PDS damping; 12.0 inches

  • Wheels: Excel

  • Front wheel: 19 x 1.60 (17”/14”: 17 x 1.40)

  • Rear wheel: 16 x 1.85 (17”/14”: 14 x 1.60)

  • Tires: Maxxis

  • Front tire: 70/100 x 19 (17”/14”: 70/100 x 17)

  • Rear tire: 90/100 x 16 (17”/14”: 90/100 x 14)

  • Front brake: 240mm disc w/ floating Formula caliper

  • Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ floating Formula caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 50.8 inches (± 0.4 in)

  • Rake: 24 degrees

  • Triple clamp offset: 14mm

  • Seat height: 35 inches (17”/14”: 34 inches)

  • Ground clearance: 14.8 inches (17”/14”: 13.9 inches)

  • Fuel capacity: 1.4 gallons

  • Curb weight: 158 pounds (17”/14”: 156 pounds)

2022 KTM 65 SX

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke

  • Displacement: 65cc

  • Bore x stroke: 45 x 40.8mm

  • Starting: Kick

  • Lubrication: Premix 60:1

  • Fueling: 24mm Mikuni VM carburetor

  • Transmission: 6-speed

  • Clutch: Wet multi-disc w/ Formula hydraulics

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel w/ aluminum subframe

  • Handlebar: Tapered aluminum

  • Front suspension; travel: Air-adjustable WP Xact inverted 35mm fork; 8.5 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free fully adjustable WP Xact shock w/ PDS damping; 10.6 inches

  • Front wheel: 1.60 x 14

  • Rear wheel: 1.60 x 12

  • Tires: Maxxis

  • Front tire: 60/100 x 14

  • Rear tire: 80/100 x 12

  • Front brake: 198mm disc

  • Rear brake: 160mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 44.8 inches (± 0.4 in)

  • Rake: 25.5 degrees

  • Triple clamp offset: 22mm

  • Seat height: 29.5 inches

  • Ground clearance: 11 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 3.7 quarts

  • Curb weight: 123 pounds

2022 KTM 50 SX (and 50 SX Mini)

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke

  • Displacement: 49cc

  • Bore x stroke: 39.5 x 40mm

  • Starting: Kick

  • Lubrication: Premix 60:1

  • Fueling: 19mm Dell’Orto PHBG BS carburetor (50 SX Mini: 12mm Dell’Orto PVHA XS carburetor)

  • Transmission: 1-speed

  • Clutch: Fully automatic adjustable centrifugal

  • Final drive: 1/2 x 3/16” chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel

  • Subframe: Steel

  • Handlebar: Tapered aluminum

  • Front suspension; travel: Air-adjustable WP Xact inverted 35mm fork; 8.1 inches (50 SX Mini: 3.9 inches)

  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free fully adjustable WP Xact shock w/ PDS damping; 7.3 inches (50 SX Mini: Linkage-free WP Xact shock 5.6 inches)

  • Front wheel: 12 x 1.50 (50 SX Mini: 10 x 1.60)

  • Rear wheel: 10 x 1.60

  • Tires: Maxxis

  • Front tire: 60/100 x 12 (50 SX Mini: 2.50 x 10)

  • Rear tire: 2.75 x 10

  • Front brake: 160mm disc

  • Rear brake: 160mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 40.6 inches (± 0.4 in)

  • Rake: 24 degrees (50 SX Mini: 23.6 degrees)

  • Triple clamp offset: 22mm

  • Seat height: 27 inches (22 inches)

  • Ground clearance: 9.9 inches (7.2 inches)

  • Fuel capacity: 2.4 quarts

  • Curb weight: 95 pounds (50 SX Mini: 91 pounds)

2022 KTM SX-E 5 Specs

MOTOR

  • Type: BLDC w/ outer rotor

  • Maximum power: 6.7 horsepower @ 3200 rpm

  • Maximum torque: 9.6 ft/lbs @ rpm

    Redline: 6000 rpm

  • Transmission: Clutchless direct drive

  • Final drive: 1/2” x 3/16” chain

BATTERY

  • Type: KTM lithium-ion

  • Capacity: 907 Wh

  • Charger: 900 W

  • Charge time to 100%: 70 minutes at 25 A

  • Charge time to 80%: 45 minutes at 25 A

  • Input: 110 V or 220 V

CHASSIS

  • Chassis: Steel frame w/ aluminum swingarm

  • Handlebar: Tapered aluminum

  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xact air-sprung 35mm inverted fork; 8.1 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xact PDS piggyback-reservoir shock; 7.3 inches

  • Rims: Aluminum

  • Front wheel: 12 x 1.5

  • Rear wheel: 10 x 1.6

  • Tires: Maxxis Maxxcross SI

  • Front tire: 60/100 x 12

  • Rear tire: 2.75 x 10

  • Front brake: 160mm disc

  • Rear brake: 160mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 40.6 inches

  • Rake: 24 degrees (22mm triple clamp offset)

  • Seat height: 26.2 inches (adjustable)

  • Curb weight: 90 pounds

2022 KTM Motocross Lineup Photo Gallery

