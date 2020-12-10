2021 MV Agusta Superveloce Alpine First Look: Specs and 36 Photos

MV Agusta continues to produce compelling special editions of its iconic Superveloce. The latest is the 2021 MV Agusta Superveloce Alpine. This motorcycle is a collaboration with Alpine of France—a renowned builder of race cars and sports cars. The Alpine A110 inspires the Superveloce Alpine, and that means there will be a run limited to 110 examples.

“Many Alpine customers are also big MV Agusta fans, and vice-versa,” explains MV Agusta Motor CEO Timur Sardarov. “The Superveloce Alpine will ideally bring the two worlds together, with incredible synergies in terms of design, personality, and style. We look forward to this collaboration with one of the most admired brands in the history of motorsport, and are confident that this new, superb limited edition will be met with enthusiasm by bikers and motorsport fans around the world.”

MV Agusta’s Monica Design Studio is behind the 2021 MV Agusta Superveloce Alpine. Working with Alpine designers, the collaboration represents both brands, with Blue Alpine and Ago Silver livery. The seat is black Alcantara with blue stitching, while the fairing’s raised Alpine A110-inspired A logos.

Carbon fiber abounds, accounting for the lower fairings, air duct covers, rear fender, front fender supports, chain guard. Look closely at the carbon fiber front fender supports, and you’ll see a subtle tribute to the French and Italian flags.

There’s a brushed aluminum decal on the steering head with a number somewhere between 001 and 110, as this is a numbered special edition. A limited-edition certificate of origin is included.

As a 2021 model that is Euro 5 compliant, we did notice a subtle change in the power production claims for the 798cc inline-3. According to MV Agusta, the torque peak remains the same at 65 ft-lbs, and arrives 500 rpm sooner. Maximum power has been reduced by a single horse, with the peak coming at an unchanged 13,000 rpm. In real-world riding, that’s likely a minor improvement.

Trackday enthusiasts will be attracted to the 2021 MV Agusta Superveloce Alpine, as it includes a Racing Kit. The kit consists of an Arrow Racing 3 exhaust system with a special ECU, a pillion seat cover, a CNC fuel cap with a leather strap and Alpine logo, and a Superveloce Alpine cover for the motorcycle.

“MV Agusta is a symbol of Italian craftsmanship and excellence that makes motorcycles like no other,” Managing Director of Alpine Patrick Marinoff noted. “Our two brands are driven by the same passion for creating beautifully engineered products and unique emotions for our customers. The Superveloce Alpine is a fine piece of design and technology that makes no compromise on performance and riding pleasure.”

We don’t have a delivery date, but we do have the price in Italy for the 2021 MV Agusta Superveloce Alpine: €36,300.

2021 MV Agusta Superveloce Alpine Specs

ENGINE

Type: Inline-3

Displacement: 798cc

Bore x stroke: 79 x 54.3mm

Maximum power: 147 horsepower @ 13,000 rpm

Maximum torque: 65 ft/lbs @ 10,100 rpm

Maximum speed: 149 mph

Compression ratio: 13.3:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 titanium vpc

Transmission: Cassette-style 6-speed w/ up/down quickshifter

Clutch: Slipper function

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Aluminized steel trellis w/ aluminum single-sided swingarm

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Marzocchi inverted 43mm fork; 4.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Progressive Sachs shock; 5.1 inches

Wheels: CNC-machined aluminum alloy

Front wheel: 17 x 3.50

Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50

Tires: Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 180/55 x 17

Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ radially mounted 4-piston Brembo monoblock calipers

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ 2-piston Brembo caliper

ABS: Cornering-aware Continental MK100 w/ rear-wheel lift mitigation

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 54.3 inches

Trail: 3.9 inches

Seat height: 32.7 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.4 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 37 mpg

Color: Blue Alpine/Ago Silver

2021 MV Agusta Superveloce Alpine Price: €36,300 MSRP, including Racing Kit

